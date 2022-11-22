Read full article on original website
Contract dispute halts construction of Old Tucson movie set
A contract dispute has halted Old Tucson's plans to revive moviemaking at the park. Old Tucson officials say they are out $300,000 on a new set and have been forced to take legal action.
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
KOLD-TV
Water restrictions coming to Tucson “sooner rather than later”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River continues to deplete, cities, towns and states are looking for ways to conserve without being too harsh. Thirty communities and water districts from Arizona, California and beyond have signed a memorandum of understanding calling for cuts to water use, some more drastic than others.
KOLD-TV
Man fighting for life following shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot near Irvington and Campbell in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the victim was shot near South Cherry Avenue and East Nevada Drive. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and no suspects have been found. Anyone...
Missing father and son found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. — A father and son reported missing last week have been found deceased in Tucson. John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen alive on Nov. 18 after the father and son left to go on a drive and failed to return. The Pima County...
KOLD-TV
Pima County’s “tripledemic” is getting worse just in time for Thanksgiving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is in full swing in Pima County. Three respiratory diseases have converged, not just in Pima County, but statewide. RSV cases are ten times higher than normal, the flu season started much earlier and cases are nearly doubling every week and COVID-19 cases have increased here by 61% in the past week alone.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
AZFamily
Pinal County searching for murder suspect
American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
allaboutarizonanews.com
24-Year-Old Tucson Man Sentenced to 14 Months and Fined $10,000 for Alien Smuggling
On November 8, 2022, Michael Ernesto Abril, 24, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Hinderaker also ordered Abril to pay a $10,000 fine. Abril previously pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens for Profit.
KOLD-TV
Bodies of missing Pima County father, son found just miles from where they went missing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County father and son were found dead Tuesday, Nov. 22, less than 10 miles from where they went missing. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the bodies of John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were found near the intersection of Houghton and Old Spanish Trail.
Tucson couple sentenced for defrauding investors of $5 million
A Tucson couple was recently sentenced to five years in prison after they were found guilty on multiple counts of securities and wire fraud in April.
University of Arizona Students Want Official Fired Over Encounter With Black Queer Student
After a University of Arizona administrator allegedly verbally attacked a Black queer student and called the police on her, hundreds of students, faculty members and alumni have signed an open letter calling for the administrator’s firing. In August, Maribel Alvarez encountered Black Student Union president Kai Harriott, who uses a wheelchair, as she was heading to a bathroom. Harriott said that, during their conversation, Alvarez downplayed an assault she had disclosed and intimidated her. Alvarez, the interim associate vice provost for diversity and inclusion, rebuffed Harriott’s subsequent attempts to talk about the incident, eventually calling the police when Harriott wouldn’t leave her alone. President Robert Robbins said Alvarez would stay in her role while they investigate. Harriott called out the university for its handling of her situation, saying she feels unprotected. “The retaliation that is happening needs to be brought to light, because if there are people who are supposed to be protecting us that are retaliating against us, then clearly the system is broken,” Harriott said.Read it at AZ Central
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health Violations
A local restaurant didn't perform well on its health inspection.Portuguese Gravity/Unsplash. Even the highest-rated and reviewed restaurants can falter when it comes to their health inspection. Locations can look pristine and picture-perfect, and yet be hit with violation after violation. All of that is true with one particular Tucson restaurant, which has exceptional ratings across the board, including a perfect 5 on Yelp and 4.9 on Google. Even the best user reviews are not able to save a restaurant from less-than-desirable results when the health inspector stops by.
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
KOLD-TV
Police: Suspects robbed Tucson PetSmart, pepper spraying employees
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking to identify two suspects who reportedly robbed a PetSmart and pepper sprayed employees earlier this month. Officers say the robbery took place on Nov. 1 at the location are 1175 West Irvington Road. The two suspects pepper sprayed employees as...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged in fatal double shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed another man and a teenager at a local park on Friday, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting.
KOLD-TV
WATCH: TPD searching for two men posing as maintenance workers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for help. Two men are shown on surveillance video posing as maintenance workers for the Villas de Kino Apartments in South Tucson. In the video, they are seen knocking on the door and asking where the water heater is.
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after deadly shooting in Pinal County
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted after a deadly shooting Monday night.
arizonasuntimes.com
Ric Grenell Predicts Blake Masters Will Win as Latest 75,583 Ballots Come In from Maricopa and Pima Counties
Trump-endorsed Blake Masters didn’t appear to pull any closer to Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) after the results of counting more ballots were released shortly after 6 p.m. PST on the day after the midterm election. Although Kelly took the lead initially on election night, his lead has mostly shrunk as the types of ballots being counted last trended toward Republicans.
Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations
Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
