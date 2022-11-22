After a University of Arizona administrator allegedly verbally attacked a Black queer student and called the police on her, hundreds of students, faculty members and alumni have signed an open letter calling for the administrator’s firing. In August, Maribel Alvarez encountered Black Student Union president Kai Harriott, who uses a wheelchair, as she was heading to a bathroom. Harriott said that, during their conversation, Alvarez downplayed an assault she had disclosed and intimidated her. Alvarez, the interim associate vice provost for diversity and inclusion, rebuffed Harriott’s subsequent attempts to talk about the incident, eventually calling the police when Harriott wouldn’t leave her alone. President Robert Robbins said Alvarez would stay in her role while they investigate. Harriott called out the university for its handling of her situation, saying she feels unprotected. “The retaliation that is happening needs to be brought to light, because if there are people who are supposed to be protecting us that are retaliating against us, then clearly the system is broken,” Harriott said.Read it at AZ Central

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO