Kennewick, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbcrightnow.com

Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
TOPPENISH, WA
97 Rock

Kennewick Murder Suspect Nabbed in Lincoln County

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Kennewick man has been arrested. Suspect located and captured in northern Lincoln County. Back on November 19th, Kennewick Police and EMS were dispatched to a home in the 4100 block of West 3rd, when they arrived, they found 67-year-old Mark Jurgens who was dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Springer is arrested again

HERMISTON – Hermiston police officers arrested Clinton Eugene Springer, 41 earlier this week after he allegedly attempted to rob the local Dairy Queen An employee told officers Springer threatened employees saying he had a gun and would kill them if they did not give him the money in the register.
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
FINLEY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Thanksgiving crash injures family in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Kennewick Police responded to a traffic collision in the area of East 10th and South Beech Street. The driver of a white Mitsubishi hit a parked car and then ran away before Police arrived, leaving injured family members at the scene. According...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Second Suspect in Kennewick Shooting Chased, Captured

Following a non-fatal shooting in Kennewick, now two suspects are in custody. The second suspect located, chased, and caught on Thursday. Back on October 28th, around 5:50 PM Kennewick officers responded to the 1200 block of Columbia Center Boulevard for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found a...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Woman’s body found in Pasco now considered a manslaughter case

PASCO, Wash.- On November, 6, Pasco Police responded to the area of 28th and Hopkins for a potential homicide investigation. They found 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy dead from an apparent assault. Through their investigation the Pasco Police Department (PPD) has determined that Gooldy’s injuries were not substantial enough to have caused...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Avoid Bombing Range Rd as crews clean after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Avoid the area of Bombing Range Road near Laurel Drive as law enforcement responds to a single-car crash. The driver is reportedly safe, but the vehicle needs to be moved from the road, according to the West Richland Police Department. The road is currently down to...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Benton City resident dead in single car crash on I-182 in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – UPDATE 10:25 P.M. Benton City resident, Stephanie Hall Mullen, 40, died on scene after she lost control of her vehicle, according to a WSP press memo. The report states that Mullen had been driving too fast for the road conditions and her car rolled through the median and came to rest on the shoulder.
RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Nov. 21: Juan Rodriguez Pacheco, 51, was arrested on the 100 block of N.E. 2nd Street and charged with second-degree theft (shoplifting $101-$1,000), and first-degree criminal trespass. Nov. 20: Bryan Carl Cook, 59, was arrested on the 1300 block...

