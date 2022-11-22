From towering snowcapped mountain ranges and verdant forests to sparkling glaciers and turquoise lakes, the landscapes of New Zealand’s South Island (officially known as Te Waipounamu) are some of the most dramatic on the planet. The Southern Alps run the entire length of the island and are home to the magnificent Aoraki Mount Cook, New Zealand’s highest mountain at 3,742 meters. Fiordland National Park is in the southwest of the island, a place of extraordinary beauty and remoteness dubbed the eighth wonder of the world by Rudyard Kipling. The steep-sided Milford Sound is one of its top attractions. The Abel Tasman National Park in the north is known for its trails and ocean kayaking, while Queenstown is famed for adventure sports like bungee jumping and skiing. For animal lovers, the waters are filled with whales, fur seals, dolphins, and penguins, and distinctive birdlife populates the forests. There’s so much to discover.

