ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Analysis: Pennsylvania’s low unemployment rate masks bigger problems

HARRISBURG, PA – A low unemployment rate in Pennsylvania reflects a tight labor market, but too much emphasis on one statistic can obscure the struggles of the state economy. Pennsylvania’s “extraordinarily tight” labor market has meant an unemployment rate of 4%, the lowest since 1976. While that’s good news...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Dimock residents, prosecutors and a utility met to discuss contaminated drinking water

Residents declined comment Monday night as they left the meeting at a high school near Dimock, saying they’d been instructed by a prosecutor not to talk. A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Pennsylvania

Today’s society has many ways to invest your money, but land is among the most underestimated. Many people consider it a risky and unprofitable investment, and it is a terrible myth because vacant land can generate greater financial resources. Unsurprisingly, land remains a popular investment among the privileged, with the country’s wealthiest individuals purchasing property at dizzying speed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. For many of these positions, it’s the biggest increase since the 1990s, when lawmakers passed legislation to give themselves annual salary increases by tying them to inflation rates. Salaries across the board will rise 7.8%,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Pennsylvania Is Asking Counties to Conduct a ‘Risk-Limiting Audit.’ Here’s What That Is

As part of what will be a routine effort to verify Pennsylvania’s election results, the Department of State has asked counties to perform what’s known as a risk-limiting audit. WITF’s Sam Dunklau explains what that is. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/18/pennsylvanias-risk-limiting-election-audit-explained/. (Original air-date: 11/21/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy