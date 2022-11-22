Read full article on original website
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative: the right step for Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
Carbon pollution is the leading greenhouse gas that causes climate change. Pennsylvania is the fifth largest generator of carbon pollution in the country, so it is great news that our state is part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a successful bipartisan effort that cuts carbon pollution coming from power plants.
Analysis: Pennsylvania’s low unemployment rate masks bigger problems
HARRISBURG, PA – A low unemployment rate in Pennsylvania reflects a tight labor market, but too much emphasis on one statistic can obscure the struggles of the state economy. Pennsylvania’s “extraordinarily tight” labor market has meant an unemployment rate of 4%, the lowest since 1976. While that’s good news...
Low-cost carriers to expand service at Pennsylvania airport | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pa. counties are using decades-old assessments for property taxes. It’s inequitable. | Opinion
One of the most significant sources of revenue for public schools and local governments in Pennsylvania is property taxes. As homeowners across the Commonwealth know, property tax bills greatly affect the budgets of many households, from middle-class families to single parents to older adults on fixed incomes. Despite the huge...
Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
Public utility to pipe water to residents of ‘Gasland’ town in Pennsylvania
SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
AG Josh Shapiro, others call on companies to halt payments for Pink Energy customers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several attorney generals including Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro sent a letter to companies asking for the suspension of loan payments for customers of Pink Energy. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, with a coalition of other attorney generals, sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight...
Dimock residents, prosecutors and a utility met to discuss contaminated drinking water
Residents declined comment Monday night as they left the meeting at a high school near Dimock, saying they’d been instructed by a prosecutor not to talk. A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Pennsylvania
Today’s society has many ways to invest your money, but land is among the most underestimated. Many people consider it a risky and unprofitable investment, and it is a terrible myth because vacant land can generate greater financial resources. Unsurprisingly, land remains a popular investment among the privileged, with the country’s wealthiest individuals purchasing property at dizzying speed.
Natural gas leak in western Pa. that released methane for 2 weeks stopped
The operator of a natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania says workers have successfully plugged a leak that had been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for two weeks. Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about...
Pennsylvania’s Bear Hunting Numbers This Season Are Incredible
New Pennsylvania bear hunting numbers show hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader, and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that concluded on Nov. 22. According to a preliminary report from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in...
Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. For many of these positions, it’s the biggest increase since the 1990s, when lawmakers passed legislation to give themselves annual salary increases by tying them to inflation rates. Salaries across the board will rise 7.8%,...
Weis Markets recalling ice cream sold in Pa. due to undeclared allergens
SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that it has issued a recall on Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. According to the company, some of the containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have a severe sensitivity to soy or coconut […]
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane again
(Zelienople, PA) — A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its...
Pennsylvania Is Asking Counties to Conduct a ‘Risk-Limiting Audit.’ Here’s What That Is
As part of what will be a routine effort to verify Pennsylvania’s election results, the Department of State has asked counties to perform what’s known as a risk-limiting audit. WITF’s Sam Dunklau explains what that is. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/18/pennsylvanias-risk-limiting-election-audit-explained/. (Original air-date: 11/21/22)
Future of bicycle safety bill uncertain after Pennsylvania Senate amendments lead to veto
PITTSBURGH — A white bicycle adorned in flowers sits at the intersection of Forbes and South Bellefield avenues in Oakland, where Susan Hicks died in 2015 while riding her bicycle. “I think it really woke a lot of people up, from PennDOT, from the universities, from the city …...
