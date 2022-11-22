Matt Hardy is all in on the current champion. MJF is the brand new AEW Champion following his winning match against Jon Moxley at last weekends Full Gear Pay-Per-View. MJF has been with AEW since 2019 and has had a lot of huge moments but none bigger than this. While speaking on his own The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt shared his thoughts on MJF’s big Championship win and stated that he’s excited for his run with the He talked about MJF being the most homegrown talent on the AEW roster, and he believes MJF will be the face of the company for a long time.

13 HOURS AGO