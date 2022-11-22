Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
bodyslam.net
Ricky Steamboat Reveals He Was Supposed To Face FTR Before They Turned Face
Ricky Steamboat is coming back. Legendary wrestling star Ricky ”The Dragon” Steamboat is returning at Big Time Wrestling on November 27th. Steamboat will team up with FTR to face “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This is Steamboat’s first match since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010. While speaking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Steamboat detailed how he was initially supposed to face FTR in his return to the ring before AEW turned them face. As a result, Ricky will team with the duo instead.
bodyslam.net
Live SmackDown Results – 11/25/22 – SmackDown World Cup Continues On Survivor Series Go Home Show
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is sure to be an explosive edition of the blue brand as we are just one night away from Survivor Series: War Games. This article will be updated as the show airs. Becky Lynch kicks off the show as the fifth member of Team Bianca...
bodyslam.net
The Iron Sheik Takes Yet Another Shot At Hulk Hogan In Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan is also no stranger to controversy, even excluding racist remarks. The Iron Sheik never stops his ongoing campaign to terrorize Hulk Hogan. Last year, he called him a dumb son of a bitch on his birthday. He has also accused Hogan of being “the jabroni of the Earth.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are dumbfounded that a rare Tom Hanks horror isn’t more widely appreciated
We associate Tom Hanks with many things: talking cowboy dolls, precognitive death row guards, an illegal Dutch immigrant that brought Elvis to the top of the world, Forrest Gump… the list goes on. But no one would ever think to associate the legendary leading man with horror films as, for all the acting chops Hanks possesses, it just doesn’t feel right.
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Has No Plans For Former Champion
In the world of professional wrestling everyone is trying to capture championship gold, and earlier this year Scorpio Sky managed to win the TNT Title. Sky ended up dropping the title to Wardlow back in July, and the former champion has been out of action for months due to a leg injury that forced him to sit on the sidelines.
bodyslam.net
The Miz Demonstrates How He Injured His Hand On A Cactus, Hurts Hand Again
Many fans did not buy Miz’s story on Monday Night RAW that he injured himself by slicing a cactus and called him out on it. The Miz took to Instagram to demonstrate how he injured himself using a talking cactus toy. The Miz was constantly interrupted by the talking cactus, which only irritated that A-Lister.
bodyslam.net
Sami Zayn Didn’t Expect His “Honorary Uce” Character To Get Over
Sami Zayn is baffled by how much fans have taken to Zayn in recent months. While speaking on After the Bell, Sami Zayn talked about his current character and how it did not really make much sense in the beginning. Zayn then added that he never thought WWE fans would love his gimmick so much.
bodyslam.net
Matt Hardy Has High Praise For MJF
Matt Hardy is all in on the current champion. MJF is the brand new AEW Champion following his winning match against Jon Moxley at last weekends Full Gear Pay-Per-View. MJF has been with AEW since 2019 and has had a lot of huge moments but none bigger than this. While speaking on his own The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt shared his thoughts on MJF’s big Championship win and stated that he’s excited for his run with the He talked about MJF being the most homegrown talent on the AEW roster, and he believes MJF will be the face of the company for a long time.
bodyslam.net
Update On Dante Martin’s Injury Status
One half of Top Flight had a recent injury scare, but is said to be “doing fine” as of this writing. Dante Martin teamed up with Darius Martin to take on Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions FTR during this week’s AEW Rampage tapings on Wednesday. It was believed Martin suffered an injury during the match. This is the last thing Top Flight needed, especially after such a tough time with injuries.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 11/25/22
The black Friday edition of AEW Rampage was taped following AEW Dynamite in Chicago, IL. The event was headlined by RUSH, Butcher and The Blade vs. Dark Order. spoiler results are below courtesy of PWInsider. If you do not want to see spoilers, do not read any further. AEW Rampage...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s NXT Sees Significant Drop In Viewership And Key Demo Rating
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of NXT. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports NXT on November 22 drew 624,000 viewers, which is down from the 663,000 viewers the show drew on November 15. Tuesday is the lowest viewership total since the show drew 597,000 viewers on August 9. The demo number also saw a drop as Tuesday’s episode posted a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, down from the 0.17 demo rating the prior Tuesday.
bodyslam.net
Bryan Danielson vs Dax Harwood Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite
Dax Harwood returns to singles action. As announced on the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage, Bryan Danielson and FTR’s Dax Harwood will go one on one in singles action on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This will be a first time ever singles match between the pair.
bodyslam.net
Zack Clayton Is Excited To Be Apart Of AEW
The Reality is just getting started. ‘The Reality’ Zack Clayton has signed with All Elite Wrestling in October. Zack is a reality star who stars on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.” Clayton is also a pro-wrestler who we’ve seen preform on AEW Dark and AEW Rampage. Now, Zack sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider where he commented on the news and expressed his excitement about signing with AEW. Clayton stated that the deal had been a point of discussion for a while, and he also noted that he has been on the road with AEW every week.
bodyslam.net
Saraya Reveals Jon Moxley Has Helped Produce Her Segments
Saraya is now in AEW. She wrestled her first match back after years off against Britt Baker in a winning effort. Now, Saraya sat down with AEW’s Unrestricted podcast where she revealed that Jon Moxley has helped her after her first promo. “I’m going to fucking make sure that...
bodyslam.net
Joey Janela’s Bumble Match Likes To Drink His Blood
Joey Janela may have met a vampire. Joey Janela is an independent pro-wrestler who was previously signed with AEW. On the independent scene, he works for various companies but he’s often booked for Game Changer Wrestling, where they take violence to the next level. Often at a GCW show, you’ll see blood, weapons such as glass, light tubes, gusset plates and sometimes even fire. Of course, you don’t walk away unscathed and Janela has been on the end of a lot of bloody battles and well, it looks like someone enjoys it!
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies
Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
"Have we got anything in common with Iron Maiden? I hope not" - watch peak Axl Rose slyly diss Maiden and Kiss in this cheeky 1988 interview
Axl Rose certainly wasn't shy of sharing his opinion on fellow rock and metal heavyweights back in the day
Comments / 0