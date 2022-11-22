ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

bodyslam.net

After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family

Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
wrestletalk.com

Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)

Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
bodyslam.net

The Iron Sheik Takes Yet Another Shot At Hulk Hogan In Thanksgiving Post

Hulk Hogan is also no stranger to controversy, even excluding racist remarks. The Iron Sheik never stops his ongoing campaign to terrorize Hulk Hogan. Last year, he called him a dumb son of a bitch on his birthday. He has also accused Hogan of being “the jabroni of the Earth.”
Women's Health

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
Looper

Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7

The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
wrestleview.com

Sasha Banks is coming to…

Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
ONTARIO, CA
stillrealtous.com

Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...
Prevention

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions

Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
OHIO STATE
bodyslam.net

AEW Thanksgiving Dynamite Results – 11/23/22 – Chicago, Illinois

All Elite Wrestling held their annual Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite live on Wednesday November 23rd, 2022 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event aired live on the TBS Network. Below are the quick results for AEW Thanksgiving Dynamite – 11/23/22:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:. Orange Cassidy...
CHICAGO, IL
bodyslam.net

AEW Rampage Spoilers – 11/25/22

The black Friday edition of AEW Rampage was taped following AEW Dynamite in Chicago, IL. The event was headlined by RUSH, Butcher and The Blade vs. Dark Order. spoiler results are below courtesy of PWInsider. If you do not want to see spoilers, do not read any further. AEW Rampage...
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Shoots Major Thanksgiving Day Angle At Rey Mysterio's Home

WWE legend Rey Mysterio was met with a surprise Thanksgiving Thursday as his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day crashed his home and handed him a merciless beating. As seen in the video below, Dominik and Ripley casually sauntered into Rey's home, with Dominik assuring his...
bodyslam.net

SmackDown World Cup Finals Set As Ricochet Advances

Ricochet and Braun Strowman went to battle on Friday Night SmackDown in a powerhouse vs high flier matchup. Earlier in the night, Santos Escobar defeated Butch in order to advance to the finals of the tournament. Then, Ricochet and Braun Strowman battled in the other semi final match, with Braun overpowering Ricochet for the majority of the match, with Ricochet getting brief moments of offense.
PWMania

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames

The 2022 WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place tonight, Saturday, November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The updated card can be found below:. 5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match. Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag...
BOSTON, MA
bodyslam.net

Alan Angels Speaks On The Differences Between Dark Order And Violent By Design

Alan Angels is violent by design. Alan Angels was number five in the Dark Order in AEW since joining the group in 2020. On June 30th, his contract expired and he left the company. Angels then showed up in IMPACT Wrestling in July to challenge Mike Bailey for the X-Division Title. He wrestled again for IMPACTin October but on November 3rd, he was officially revealed as a part of Violent By Design. Speaking on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, Angels was asked if he had any hesitation about joining another faction after his previous run with Dark Order. He joked that he might have had a little PTSD, but he views this new opportunity as a chance to potentially stand out and showcase his skills.
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Plans For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/15/22)

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will have a Bray Wyatt influence to it as part of his feud with LA Knight. Last week, Knight slapped Wyatt twice, and the former NXT Million Dollar Champion was later found attacked backstage. Fightful Select is said that Knight is set to sell...
bodyslam.net

Bryan Danielson vs Dax Harwood Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite

Dax Harwood returns to singles action. As announced on the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage, Bryan Danielson and FTR’s Dax Harwood will go one on one in singles action on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This will be a first time ever singles match between the pair.

