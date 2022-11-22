Alan Angels is violent by design. Alan Angels was number five in the Dark Order in AEW since joining the group in 2020. On June 30th, his contract expired and he left the company. Angels then showed up in IMPACT Wrestling in July to challenge Mike Bailey for the X-Division Title. He wrestled again for IMPACTin October but on November 3rd, he was officially revealed as a part of Violent By Design. Speaking on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, Angels was asked if he had any hesitation about joining another faction after his previous run with Dark Order. He joked that he might have had a little PTSD, but he views this new opportunity as a chance to potentially stand out and showcase his skills.

2 DAYS AGO