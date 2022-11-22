Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Injure Raquel Rodriguez On Friday’s SmackDown
The two most dangerous women in WWE took out Raquel Rodriguez, stacking the deck in Ronda’s favour ahead of Rousey vs Shotzi at tomorrow’s Survivor Series event. During Friday’s SmackDown, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez were set to be interviewed ahead of a tag match with Baszler and Rousey, but prior to the interview getting underway, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey struck, focusing on Rodriguez, beating her down before crushing her arm in a storage box backstage before walking away.
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
bodyslam.net
Live SmackDown Results – 11/25/22 – SmackDown World Cup Continues On Survivor Series Go Home Show
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is sure to be an explosive edition of the blue brand as we are just one night away from Survivor Series: War Games. This article will be updated as the show airs. Becky Lynch kicks off the show as the fifth member of Team Bianca...
bodyslam.net
The Iron Sheik Takes Yet Another Shot At Hulk Hogan In Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan is also no stranger to controversy, even excluding racist remarks. The Iron Sheik never stops his ongoing campaign to terrorize Hulk Hogan. Last year, he called him a dumb son of a bitch on his birthday. He has also accused Hogan of being “the jabroni of the Earth.”
bodyslam.net
Ricky Steamboat Reveals He Was Supposed To Face FTR Before They Turned Face
Ricky Steamboat is coming back. Legendary wrestling star Ricky ”The Dragon” Steamboat is returning at Big Time Wrestling on November 27th. Steamboat will team up with FTR to face “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This is Steamboat’s first match since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010. While speaking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Steamboat detailed how he was initially supposed to face FTR in his return to the ring before AEW turned them face. As a result, Ricky will team with the duo instead.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Spoilers – 11/25/22
The black Friday edition of AEW Rampage was taped following AEW Dynamite in Chicago, IL. The event was headlined by RUSH, Butcher and The Blade vs. Dark Order. spoiler results are below courtesy of PWInsider. If you do not want to see spoilers, do not read any further. AEW Rampage...
bodyslam.net
AEW Thanksgiving Dynamite Results – 11/23/22 – Chicago, Illinois
All Elite Wrestling held their annual Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite live on Wednesday November 23rd, 2022 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The event aired live on the TBS Network. Below are the quick results for AEW Thanksgiving Dynamite – 11/23/22:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:. Orange Cassidy...
bodyslam.net
PAC Wrestling With Legitimate Broken Nose Suffered At Full Gear
PAC is currently wrestling through a legitimate injury he suffered at AEW Full Gear. Prior to Death Triangle’s match with The Elite on Wednesday’s Dynamite, Excalibur would note that PAC suffered a broken nose at Full Gear, explaining why he was wearing a face mask during the match. The mask would be removed during the match, with PAC working a large portion of the match without protection for his injury.
bodyslam.net
The Miz Demonstrates How He Injured His Hand On A Cactus, Hurts Hand Again
Many fans did not buy Miz’s story on Monday Night RAW that he injured himself by slicing a cactus and called him out on it. The Miz took to Instagram to demonstrate how he injured himself using a talking cactus toy. The Miz was constantly interrupted by the talking cactus, which only irritated that A-Lister.
bodyslam.net
Alan Angels Speaks On The Differences Between Dark Order And Violent By Design
Alan Angels is violent by design. Alan Angels was number five in the Dark Order in AEW since joining the group in 2020. On June 30th, his contract expired and he left the company. Angels then showed up in IMPACT Wrestling in July to challenge Mike Bailey for the X-Division Title. He wrestled again for IMPACTin October but on November 3rd, he was officially revealed as a part of Violent By Design. Speaking on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, Angels was asked if he had any hesitation about joining another faction after his previous run with Dark Order. He joked that he might have had a little PTSD, but he views this new opportunity as a chance to potentially stand out and showcase his skills.
bodyslam.net
Santos Escobar Advances To The SmackDown World Cup Finals After Defeating Butch On SmackDown
We now know one of the finalists in the SmackDown World Cup finals. Butch and Santos Escobar went to war on Friday Night SmackDown, but only one man could advance to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. During the match, Brawling Brutes and Legado Del Fantasma were at ringside, however, the Brutes were drawn to the backstage area by a brawl involving both men’s teams involved in War Games at Survivor Series. This distraction along with Legado jumping onto the apron, leading to Escobar hitting the Phantom Driver and getting the pinfall.
bodyslam.net
Update On Dante Martin’s Injury Status
One half of Top Flight had a recent injury scare, but is said to be “doing fine” as of this writing. Dante Martin teamed up with Darius Martin to take on Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions FTR during this week’s AEW Rampage tapings on Wednesday. It was believed Martin suffered an injury during the match. This is the last thing Top Flight needed, especially after such a tough time with injuries.
bodyslam.net
SmackDown World Cup Finals Set As Ricochet Advances
Ricochet and Braun Strowman went to battle on Friday Night SmackDown in a powerhouse vs high flier matchup. Earlier in the night, Santos Escobar defeated Butch in order to advance to the finals of the tournament. Then, Ricochet and Braun Strowman battled in the other semi final match, with Braun overpowering Ricochet for the majority of the match, with Ricochet getting brief moments of offense.
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Reveals Why She Hasn’t Wrestled Much Despite Being Cleared
Ripley returned to in-ring back in October after some time away recovering from a concussion. Since then, she teamed up with Damien Priest at a WWE live event, losing to Nikki ASH and Dolph Ziggler. She then defeated Roxanne Perez on NXT and then beat Asuka on this past week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s NXT Sees Significant Drop In Viewership And Key Demo Rating
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of NXT. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports NXT on November 22 drew 624,000 viewers, which is down from the 663,000 viewers the show drew on November 15. Tuesday is the lowest viewership total since the show drew 597,000 viewers on August 9. The demo number also saw a drop as Tuesday’s episode posted a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, down from the 0.17 demo rating the prior Tuesday.
bodyslam.net
Zack Clayton Is Excited To Be Apart Of AEW
The Reality is just getting started. ‘The Reality’ Zack Clayton has signed with All Elite Wrestling in October. Zack is a reality star who stars on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.” Clayton is also a pro-wrestler who we’ve seen preform on AEW Dark and AEW Rampage. Now, Zack sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider where he commented on the news and expressed his excitement about signing with AEW. Clayton stated that the deal had been a point of discussion for a while, and he also noted that he has been on the road with AEW every week.
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 10 Results (11/19/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode ten of its show on November 19. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results below. – The Heavy Metal Sisters (Fury, Mezmeriah & Razor) def. Chantilly Chella, Coach Campanelli & Randi Rah...
bodyslam.net
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Two Results (11/23/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night two of its Super Junior Tag League tournament on November 23 from Tokyo Arena Tachikawa. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Oscar Loiwe & Kosei Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakajima. – Gedo,...
bodyslam.net
Matt Hardy Has High Praise For MJF
Matt Hardy is all in on the current champion. MJF is the brand new AEW Champion following his winning match against Jon Moxley at last weekends Full Gear Pay-Per-View. MJF has been with AEW since 2019 and has had a lot of huge moments but none bigger than this. While speaking on his own The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt shared his thoughts on MJF’s big Championship win and stated that he’s excited for his run with the He talked about MJF being the most homegrown talent on the AEW roster, and he believes MJF will be the face of the company for a long time.
