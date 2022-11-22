Read full article on original website
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
The Iron Sheik Takes Yet Another Shot At Hulk Hogan In Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan is also no stranger to controversy, even excluding racist remarks. The Iron Sheik never stops his ongoing campaign to terrorize Hulk Hogan. Last year, he called him a dumb son of a bitch on his birthday. He has also accused Hogan of being “the jabroni of the Earth.”
Ricky Steamboat Reveals He Was Supposed To Face FTR Before They Turned Face
Ricky Steamboat is coming back. Legendary wrestling star Ricky ”The Dragon” Steamboat is returning at Big Time Wrestling on November 27th. Steamboat will team up with FTR to face “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This is Steamboat’s first match since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010. While speaking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Steamboat detailed how he was initially supposed to face FTR in his return to the ring before AEW turned them face. As a result, Ricky will team with the duo instead.
Saraya Reveals Jon Moxley Has Helped Produce Her Segments
Saraya is now in AEW. She wrestled her first match back after years off against Britt Baker in a winning effort. Now, Saraya sat down with AEW’s Unrestricted podcast where she revealed that Jon Moxley has helped her after her first promo. “I’m going to fucking make sure that...
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
Hebrews To Negroes filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. won’t apologize for the antisemitic messages in his Amazon documentary
Paige Spiranac Promotes Her Towel Line While Dressed in Beer Maiden Costume
The golf influencer was inspired by Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore.”
Bow Wow & Jade Cargill Take Shots At Each Other On Twitter
Bow Wow and Jade Cargill have found themselves in a bit of a social media feud, trading shots back and forth on Twitter. The rapper posted to his account on Friday morning saying that the AEW TBS Champion was at the arena yesterday that he’s playing tonight and “skipped town,” which led to Cargill responding.
Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper
Jade Cargill’s issues with Bow Wow have become face-to-face, as the AEW star showed up at the rapper’s Miami concert and confronted him. TNZ reports that Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Leila Gray made an appearance at the rapper’s top on his Millenium Tour at FTX Arena on Sunday and had an exchange with him while he was meeting with fans. Security got involved and dragged the AEW trio away.
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
Rhea Ripley recalls what one fan wanted her to do to him during a WWE live event
While speaking to NYPost.com, Rhea Ripley talked about interactions with fans at events…. “People love to hate us and that’s something not many people can do, go out there and have people sort of think that your cool and then absolutely hate you and what you do at the same time. It’s been really fun for me going out there screwing with the fans. A lot of times it doesn’t get caught on camera, but lately, it has been. It makes them feel like their part of the moment. So when it gets caught on camera, I love it so much.”
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Injure Raquel Rodriguez On Friday’s SmackDown
The two most dangerous women in WWE took out Raquel Rodriguez, stacking the deck in Ronda’s favour ahead of Rousey vs Shotzi at tomorrow’s Survivor Series event. During Friday’s SmackDown, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez were set to be interviewed ahead of a tag match with Baszler and Rousey, but prior to the interview getting underway, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey struck, focusing on Rodriguez, beating her down before crushing her arm in a storage box backstage before walking away.
Spoiler On Major Heel Turn At AEW Rampage This Week
Dark Order have been struggling to gain momentum ever since their loss to The Elite for the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship at All Out. The group suffered another shocking loss during the Rampage taping this week. This article contains spoilers for the November 25, 2022 edition of AEW...
AEW Reportedly Has No Plans For Former Champion
In the world of professional wrestling everyone is trying to capture championship gold, and earlier this year Scorpio Sky managed to win the TNT Title. Sky ended up dropping the title to Wardlow back in July, and the former champion has been out of action for months due to a leg injury that forced him to sit on the sidelines.
Alan Angels Speaks On The Differences Between Dark Order And Violent By Design
Alan Angels is violent by design. Alan Angels was number five in the Dark Order in AEW since joining the group in 2020. On June 30th, his contract expired and he left the company. Angels then showed up in IMPACT Wrestling in July to challenge Mike Bailey for the X-Division Title. He wrestled again for IMPACTin October but on November 3rd, he was officially revealed as a part of Violent By Design. Speaking on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, Angels was asked if he had any hesitation about joining another faction after his previous run with Dark Order. He joked that he might have had a little PTSD, but he views this new opportunity as a chance to potentially stand out and showcase his skills.
Becky Lynch Personally Sends Thanksgiving Meal To Ill Little Boy And His Family
The Man has made an incredible gesture. Thanksgiving took place on Thursday in the US and many WWE Superstars celebrated it with their family and loved ones. Becky Lynch was no exception but, she also decided to help out a family in need. Becky Lynch provided a Thanksgiving meal for...
Jamie Hayter On Being The AEW Women’s Champion: This Feels Absolutely Fantastic
Jamie Hayter now holds the gold. Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the interim AEW Women’s Champion at Full Gear. But, it was announced on AEW Dynamite that Thunder Rosa has officially relinquished the title and Jamie Hayter is now the undisputed champion and the interim is no more. AEW’s Lexy Nair caught up with Jamie following tonight’s AEW Dynamite where Hayter explained that being champion feels fantastic and now everyone gives a damn about her. You can see the interview below.
