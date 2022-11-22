Happy Thanksgiving to our American readers! To them, as well as to our non-American readers, we’re thankful for you all! With our food hangovers in tow (as well as possibly the traditional hangover), we’ll now get ready for another Lakers game. This time they will be facing off against the San Antonio Spurs, and no, that’s not a typo. The Lakers are, in fact, playing them for the second time this week with a perplexing third time in four games coming on Saturday as the purple-and-gold play a back-to-back against the black-and-silver in The Alamo.

