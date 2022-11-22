ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Injure Raquel Rodriguez On Friday’s SmackDown

The two most dangerous women in WWE took out Raquel Rodriguez, stacking the deck in Ronda’s favour ahead of Rousey vs Shotzi at tomorrow’s Survivor Series event. During Friday’s SmackDown, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez were set to be interviewed ahead of a tag match with Baszler and Rousey, but prior to the interview getting underway, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey struck, focusing on Rodriguez, beating her down before crushing her arm in a storage box backstage before walking away.
The Iron Sheik Takes Yet Another Shot At Hulk Hogan In Thanksgiving Post

Hulk Hogan is also no stranger to controversy, even excluding racist remarks. The Iron Sheik never stops his ongoing campaign to terrorize Hulk Hogan. Last year, he called him a dumb son of a bitch on his birthday. He has also accused Hogan of being “the jabroni of the Earth.”
Sheamus And McIntyre Earn War Games Advantage For Team Brawling Brutes On SmackDown

We now know who will have the advantage in the men’s War Games match tomorrow night. During Friday’s SmackDown, the main event of the show was a War Games advantage match between The Uso’s as they battled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to decide who was going to have the advantage in the match. Both teams surrounded the ring, minus Roman Reigns.
Baron Corbin Accuses Kevin Owens And Johnny Gargano Of “Poisoning The Business”

Baron Corbin isn’t a fan of stars like Kevin Owens. Corbin recently came back to WWE programming as Baron Corbin, this time alongside JBL. He has defeated Johnny Gargano, Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa in recent weeks. While speaking on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Baron Corbin stated that wrestlers like Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano poison the pro wrestling business.
Kaun Says Shane Taylor Promotions Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant Again

Kaun has high praise for Shane Taylor Promotions. Kaun was a member of Shane Taylor promotions in Ring Of Honor before he was apart of the Embassy in ROH/AEW. Shane Taylor Promotions held the ROH Six-Man Titles for nearly 300 days during the pandemic era before the reign ended at ROH Final Battle 2021. While speaking on MCW Backstage Pass, Kaun looked back on Shane Taylor Promotions.
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)

Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Irene Cara death: Hollywood celebrities pay tribute to ‘Flashdance’ singer

Hollywood celebrities paid tribute to Oscar-winning singer Irene Caras on Saturday, whose death was announced by her publicist late Friday. Cara, 63, whose real name was Irene Escalera, died at her Florida home. It was unclear when she died and at what residence. According to the Tampa Bay Times, she bought a home in Largo in 2014. She also had an address in New Port Richey, where her music company, Caramel Productions, is based, the newspaper reported.
FLORIDA STATE
The Miz Demonstrates How He Injured His Hand On A Cactus, Hurts Hand Again

Many fans did not buy Miz’s story on Monday Night RAW that he injured himself by slicing a cactus and called him out on it. The Miz took to Instagram to demonstrate how he injured himself using a talking cactus toy. The Miz was constantly interrupted by the talking cactus, which only irritated that A-Lister.
Kurt Angle Happy To See WWE Add War Games Matches To Survivor Series

Kurt Angle is a fan of the decision to add War Games matches to the Survivor Series premium live event. This year’s edition of Survivor Series will be a different one as instead of the traditional 5 v 5 tag team matchup, fans will get to see their favorite stars inside the double steel cage structure.
Sami Zayn Didn’t Expect His “Honorary Uce” Character To Get Over

Sami Zayn is baffled by how much fans have taken to Zayn in recent months. While speaking on After the Bell, Sami Zayn talked about his current character and how it did not really make much sense in the beginning. Zayn then added that he never thought WWE fans would love his gimmick so much.
Tea & Tights – Brit Wres Round Up: Ep. 91 – We’re Getting Political

Andy is joined by Dan and returning guest host Craig from the Talking Non Stop About Impact Wrestling and Talking Bloody Nonsense. It was week of big news for the lads to discuss this week including, PROGRESS Wrestling facing backlash for announcing a show in Dubai, The APPG (All Party Parliamentary Group) of Wrestling met last week with top industry officials, plus the news that WOS (World Of Sport) Wrestling could make a return with Nick Aldis involved and more. Plus Craig gives a rundown of Kamikaze Pro Wrestling Live 29 and Andy gives his round up of wXw Drive Of Champions.
Ricky Steamboat Reveals He Was Supposed To Face FTR Before They Turned Face

Ricky Steamboat is coming back. Legendary wrestling star Ricky ”The Dragon” Steamboat is returning at Big Time Wrestling on November 27th. Steamboat will team up with FTR to face “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This is Steamboat’s first match since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010. While speaking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Steamboat detailed how he was initially supposed to face FTR in his return to the ring before AEW turned them face. As a result, Ricky will team with the duo instead.
Saraya Reveals Jon Moxley Has Helped Produce Her Segments

Saraya is now in AEW. She wrestled her first match back after years off against Britt Baker in a winning effort. Now, Saraya sat down with AEW’s Unrestricted podcast where she revealed that Jon Moxley has helped her after her first promo. “I’m going to fucking make sure that...
Jamie Hayter On Being The AEW Women’s Champion: This Feels Absolutely Fantastic

Jamie Hayter now holds the gold. Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the interim AEW Women’s Champion at Full Gear. But, it was announced on AEW Dynamite that Thunder Rosa has officially relinquished the title and Jamie Hayter is now the undisputed champion and the interim is no more. AEW’s Lexy Nair caught up with Jamie following tonight’s AEW Dynamite where Hayter explained that being champion feels fantastic and now everyone gives a damn about her. You can see the interview below.
House Of Black Returns On AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated Jake Hager to retain his All Atlantic Championship. Following the match, QT Marshall and the factory interrupted and surrounded the ring. QT was trying to talk, but his mic cut out, the lights went black and the the House Of Black returned! Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews dismantled the best friends, the factory and security.

