bodyslam.net
The Iron Sheik Takes Yet Another Shot At Hulk Hogan In Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan is also no stranger to controversy, even excluding racist remarks. The Iron Sheik never stops his ongoing campaign to terrorize Hulk Hogan. Last year, he called him a dumb son of a bitch on his birthday. He has also accused Hogan of being “the jabroni of the Earth.”
wrestlinginc.com
This GLOW Actress Helped Chavo Guerrero Land 'The Iron Claw' Job
Wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr. has found a very valuable second career outside of the ring and in Hollywood, both as a consultant/trainer for shows featuring pro wrestling and in acting roles. And perhaps Guerrero's biggest gig to date is coming up, as he's slated to be involved in the upcoming Von Erich biopic "The Iron Claw", both as an onscreen performer in an undisclosed role, and as the film's wrestling coordinator.
PWMania
New Developments in Storyline Between Rey Mysterio and His Son Dominik
As PWMania.com previously reported, Rey Mysterio joined the WWE SmackDown brand in October after reaching his “breaking point” with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on different brands, the father-son storyline continues. WWE released a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s home on...
ComicBook
Ric Flair Casting Announced for "The Iron Claw"
A24's The Iron Claw got a new casting announcement on Tuesday as Aaron Dean Eisenberg (The Deuce) has been cast to play "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair. Per Deadline, the role is expected to be a cameo as the film depicts Kerry Von Erich defeating Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in 1984. That event, the first-ever Von Erich Memorial Parade of Champions, took place in Dallas for the World Class Championship Wrestling promotion and was booked to honor the passing of David Von Erich, who passed away tragically at the age of 25 in February of that year.
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Brendan Fraser Is a Beloved Hollywood Actor — His Net Worth Speaks for Itself
As an early 2000s action star, a notable B-list comedy actor, and even an internet meme, Brendan Fraser is a beloved icon in Hollywood. He is best known for his roles in the original Mummy action-adventure franchise. He had roles in well-remembered popcorn flicks like Bedazzled and the recently-defunct Batgirl film. He has also starred in the HBO Max DC Comics series Doom Patrol since 2019.
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector'
Kate Hudson is thankful for being raised in the entertainment business. Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles Monday, Hudson, 43, was said to be the best sleuth in the cast — and she credits her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
stillrealtous.com
Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’: Margot Robbie Promises That Damien Chazell’s Latest Is As Wild As ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’
Hardly any other movie of the past decade is as big, bawdy, and debaucherous as Martin Scorsese‘s “The Wolf Of Wall Street.” And Margot Robbie would know. Scorsese’s bananas banking biopic was the Australian actress’ stateside breakout. But Robbie thinks her latest movie, Damien Chazelle‘s “Babylon,” in theaters this December, may give Scorsese’s film a run for its money.
