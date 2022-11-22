Before WWE's Survivor Series War Games, the opposing teams in the Men's War Games match had to settle who would get the advantage, and it was The Bloodline's Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn facing Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland for the opportunity. This all came after both teams collided earlier in the night backstage, so it was a pretty active night for both teams. Unfortunately for Zayn Kevin Owens was also ringside, and he would intervene when Zayn attempted to give Jey a Title to use. Owens would push Zayn in the ring with the Title, causing him to get ejected, and that allowed Owens to interfere and help Sheamus get the win and the advantage for War Games.

15 HOURS AGO