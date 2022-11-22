Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
itrwrestling.com
Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Attack Rey Mysterio At Thanksgiving Dinner [Video]
Things haven’t been well in the Mysterio household for months, with Dominik Mysterio turning to the dark side and joining Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle. Since that time, he’s been goading his father Rey Mysterio to fight with him, but Rey refuses to fight his son. The elder Mysterio even switched brands and went to SmackDown to avoid confrontation with his son on Raw.
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Discusses The Injury That Kept Her Out Of Action
Rhea Ripley has discussed the injury that kept her out of the ring for several months and how she feels her career is starting all over again. Rhea Ripley had won a number one contender’s match to face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank but those plans had to be abandoned when Ripley was ruled out of action with an injury.
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For November 25, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
Popculture
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch
WWE will have one final big premium live event (also known as a pay-per-view event) before 2022 comes to an end. The Superstars will take over the TD Garden in Boston for Survivor Series War Games. The event will start on Saturday (Nov. 26) at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. The kickoff show will begin streaming at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and all of WWE's social media platforms.
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Blocks Sami Zayn and The Bloodline From WWE War Games Advantage
Before WWE's Survivor Series War Games, the opposing teams in the Men's War Games match had to settle who would get the advantage, and it was The Bloodline's Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn facing Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland for the opportunity. This all came after both teams collided earlier in the night backstage, so it was a pretty active night for both teams. Unfortunately for Zayn Kevin Owens was also ringside, and he would intervene when Zayn attempted to give Jey a Title to use. Owens would push Zayn in the ring with the Title, causing him to get ejected, and that allowed Owens to interfere and help Sheamus get the win and the advantage for War Games.
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Says There Could Be A Story Behind Nikki Bella Match
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE back in 2015 has been nothing short of astounding. She joined the company when the Women’s Revolution had just begun and now it seems she even commented on facing one of the mainstays of the Revolution back in the day. Now, Mandy Rose is enjoying the trail that Bella blazed, but you can never say never in pro wrestling.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Talks About The Emotional Impact Of Her Crown Jewel Match
Speaking recently with Comicbook Nation, Bianca Belair shared some details about her experiences at WWE Crown Jewel this year (per Wrestling Inc). Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship title against Bayley at the event and spoke about the scope of the match for her personally. You can read a highlight from Belair and watch the full interview below.
wrestleview.com
Possible SPOILER angle for tonight’s WWE SmackDown
According to Fightful Select, the new feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is scheduled to continue during tonight’s Survivor Series go-home episode of SmackDown. During last week’s SmackDown Wyatt went to the ring to make amends headbutting LA Knight the previous week during a backstage segment. The in-ring segment then ended with Knight slapping Wyatt twice, then taunting him after retreating. Megan Morant then stopped Knighton his way out of the arena, and he denied he was leaving due to being afraid of Wyatt. After a commercial break, the cameras showed Knight under a bunch of debris in a back room. It was also shown that WWE officials pulled the debris off Knight, which was the last we have seen of Knight since then.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Won’t Be Returning To WWE Anytime Soon
Randy Orton remains one of the top Superstars in WWE, but The Viper has been out of action for a significant period of time. Matt Riddle carried on in his absence, but now we have some new information about Orton’s current status. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall,...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair To Appear At The 2023 Royal Rumble And Special Edition Of Raw
Ric Flair’s WWE exile appears to be coming to an end. According to the man himself he will be in attendance at a couple of huge events in early 2023. The 16-time World Champion hasn’t appeared with WWE since February 2021. At the time he was involved in an angle where he managed Lacey Evans in her feud against his daughter Charlotte Flair. However, the storyline came to an abrupt end following the news that Evans was expecting her second child. While Flair initially remained with the company he requested his release in August and it was eventually granted.
Becky Lynch makes WWE return, revealed as final member of WarGames team
Lynch has been out of action with a shoulder injury since August.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Becky Lynch Returns to WWE, Updated Card for Survivor Series War Games
Becky Lynch has returned to WWE and will now make her in-ring return inside War Games. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opened 11 minutes late due to college football coverage, but the show began with Team Damage CTRL in the ring, calling out Team Belair for their War Games fifth member reveal. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim came out to announce the final member of their team and it was Lynch.
PWMania
Big Takeaways from WWE RAW (11/21/22) and SmackDown (11/25/22)
The go home shows for Survivor Series are done. While RAW didn’t have too much interesting going on this week, Smackdown once again had a good show with some really fantastic interactions between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn before they are on opposite sides come tomorrow’s War Games.
wrestleview.com
NXT Ratings and Key Demo (11/22/2022)
Viewership for Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 624,000 viewers. These numbers are down from last week’s episode which drew an average of 663,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT pulled in a 0.13 rating, which is down from last...
