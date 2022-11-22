Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions of stimulus dollars still available for Colorado homeowners and rentersJake WellsColorado State
Opinion: Some homeless Denverites are snowbirdsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora considers resolution supporting LGBTQ communityDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Traveling home with leftovers? Here’s what TSA will confiscate.Brittany Anas
Technology may assist garbage collection in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
coloradohometownweekly.com
Museum of Boulder creating exhibit, curriculum to proclaim Colorado’s Black history
Black entrepreneur O.T. Jackson was the Chautauqua Dining Hall’s first proprietor when it opened in 1897 in Boulder, then was dismissed two years later after visitors from the South complained about the Black waitstaff. He went on to open the beloved Jackson’s Resort restaurant, then in 1910 founded Dearfield,...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Founder of Conservative Colorado Think Tank Shared Election Conspiracy Video With John Eastman After Jan. 6
The conservative Common Sense Institute (CSI) says its rigorous research provides Coloradans with facts and data-driven analysis to help make informed decisions. Yet three days after the Jan. 6 riot, CSI’s founder shared a debunked election fraud conspiracy video with insurrectionist attorney John Eastman and set a meeting to discuss it further.
9News
Fort Collins hair salon focuses on non-gender pricing
A local hair stylist is focusing on the LGBTQ+ community. She is hoping non-gender pricing is embraced in all hair salons.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado
At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Denver Bishop’s Record of Discrimination Against LGBTQ People Is ‘Compassionate,’ Says Spokeswoman
In a statement about the Club Q massacre Sunday, Denver’s Catholic Bishop Samuel Aquila stated that “random acts of killing innocent human beings must be condemned by a civil society.”. “As we seek to overcome evil with good, we must promote the dignity of every human being created...
travelawaits.com
8 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Boulder, Colorado
Boulder has an eclectic culinary scene that astutely addresses the diverse needs of college students, residents, and visitors. Foodies will be delighted by the number of top-notch ethnic restaurants and quality farm-to-table options available in this pedestrian-friendly city nestled at the base of the foothills. With so many great places to eat, it is challenging to create a list of “x delicious restaurants” to sample.
Aurora considers resolution supporting LGBTQ community
(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will consider Monday adopting a resolution of support for the LGBTQ community. The resolution, sponsored by Councilmember Crystal Murillo, comes just days after a gunman opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay club, killing 5 and injuring at least 25 others. “While progress has been made towards acceptance and equality, members of the LGBTQIA+ community continue to face discrimination, intolerance, and hate-motivated attacks,” the resolution states. “We must remain vigilant in deterring oppression and discrimination against people based on sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation.”
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
CU Boulder grad lands in biggest movie on the planet
“Everything.” That, in a word, is what it means to actor Aba Arthur to be a new part of the “Black Panther” universe. “For me, that starts, of course, with being an African,” Arthur said last Saturday afternoon at a special screening of “Wakanda Forever” held in her honor at the Regal UA Denver Pavilions cinema. ...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
These iconic Denver-area places are gone — and we miss them
Places come and places go, but these iconic locations that have disappeared from the Denver metro landscape were particularly beloved by many. Cinderella City When it opened in 1968, developers boasted that this was the largest shopping center under a single roof in the world. They amended the boast to the largest west of the Mississippi River but, at 1.5 million square feet, it was massive by any standard. ...
How the Farmers' Almanac predicts weather without using atmospheric science
LEWISTON, Maine — Winter is coming to Colorado soon. There have already been several winter storms across the state, but technically those came in the fall. You probably don't need an expert to tell you there are more cold snaps and snowstorms on the way, but there are a couple of outlets that offer up some more specific predictions about the weather that lies ahead over the next three months.
theodysseyonline.com
16 Things I Learned When Moving to Colorado
Moving to Colorado has been a dream come true for sure, but its hard not to notice all the little things that are different from my small, suburban Chicago hometown. I have loved living near the foothills and I still gasp sometimes when I walk around a corner and see them. Trust me, its a vast difference from the fields and fields of corn back home.
Thousands of coats still needed for Coats for Colorado campaign
There are just a few days left until the FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado Campaign is over, and we are still thousands of coats shy of the need.
Alumni in Action: Diemar competes at women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championship
Courtney Diemar, a former Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy and Battle Mountain High School student, competed at the women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships on Nov. 12 for the University of Denver in Tempe, Arizona. Diemar was the sixth-fastest on her team, placing 34th overall in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 32 seconds.
King's college football insider: The next CU Buffs coach should be...
BOULDER — Before I give my pick for who should be the next head coach at Colorado, I’ve just got one piece advice for the administration at Northern Colorado: hire Mike Sanford. You won’t regret it. I’ve enjoyed every interaction I’ve had with Sanford over the last...
coloradosun.com
How two brothers plan to save the world by packing a whole farm into shipping containers on a Denver used car lot
Leafy vegetables at Ullr’s Garden appear black under LED lights due to most plants’ total absorption of blue and red-colored wavelengths. Butterhead lettuce varieties are sold from Ullr’s with their roots still attached. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) The lettuce is blooming nicely...
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
burlington-record.com
Marijuana from Wheat Ridge company deemed “public health threat” due to yeast and mold levels
Unsafe levels of yeast and mold were found in Harvest Batches marijuana produced by Beddor Claude LLC in testing by the Colorado Department of Revenue and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Cannabis sold from Sept. 23 to Oct. 11 at Chronic Therapy in Wheat Ridge should be...
Indigenous members continue to recognize Denver's violent past
When people think of Denver, many people think of its skyline, Union Station or perhaps the state capitol. But many fail to recognize, the Mile High City sits on native land.As many people gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday, for some indigenous community members, it's a complicated reminder that the country once belonged to other nations, and that's true of Denver."It has a very romanticized feeling to it, right?," said John Cummins, who is Navajo and Crow and a student at the University of Denver. "When you walk around as an indigenous student, you start to realize even streets are...
Comments / 1