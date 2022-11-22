ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, CO

coloradotimesrecorder.com

Founder of Conservative Colorado Think Tank Shared Election Conspiracy Video With John Eastman After Jan. 6

The conservative Common Sense Institute (CSI) says its rigorous research provides Coloradans with facts and data-driven analysis to help make informed decisions. Yet three days after the Jan. 6 riot, CSI’s founder shared a debunked election fraud conspiracy video with insurrectionist attorney John Eastman and set a meeting to discuss it further.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado

At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
LAKEWOOD, CO
travelawaits.com

8 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Boulder, Colorado

Boulder has an eclectic culinary scene that astutely addresses the diverse needs of college students, residents, and visitors. Foodies will be delighted by the number of top-notch ethnic restaurants and quality farm-to-table options available in this pedestrian-friendly city nestled at the base of the foothills. With so many great places to eat, it is challenging to create a list of “x delicious restaurants” to sample.
BOULDER, CO
David Heitz

Aurora considers resolution supporting LGBTQ community

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will consider Monday adopting a resolution of support for the LGBTQ community. The resolution, sponsored by Councilmember Crystal Murillo, comes just days after a gunman opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay club, killing 5 and injuring at least 25 others. “While progress has been made towards acceptance and equality, members of the LGBTQIA+ community continue to face discrimination, intolerance, and hate-motivated attacks,” the resolution states. “We must remain vigilant in deterring oppression and discrimination against people based on sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation.”
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

CU Boulder grad lands in biggest movie on the planet

“Everything.” That, in a word, is what it means to actor Aba Arthur to be a new part of the “Black Panther” universe. “For me, that starts, of course, with being an African,” Arthur said last Saturday afternoon at a special screening of “Wakanda Forever” held in her honor at the Regal UA Denver Pavilions cinema. ...
BOULDER, CO
K99

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

These iconic Denver-area places are gone — and we miss them

Places come and places go, but these iconic locations that have disappeared from the Denver metro landscape were particularly beloved by many. Cinderella City When it opened in 1968, developers boasted that this was the largest shopping center under a single roof in the world. They amended the boast to the largest west of the Mississippi River but, at 1.5 million square feet, it was massive by any standard. ...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How the Farmers' Almanac predicts weather without using atmospheric science

LEWISTON, Maine — Winter is coming to Colorado soon. There have already been several winter storms across the state, but technically those came in the fall. You probably don't need an expert to tell you there are more cold snaps and snowstorms on the way, but there are a couple of outlets that offer up some more specific predictions about the weather that lies ahead over the next three months.
COLORADO STATE
theodysseyonline.com

16 Things I Learned When Moving to Colorado

Moving to Colorado has been a dream come true for sure, but its hard not to notice all the little things that are different from my small, suburban Chicago hometown. I have loved living near the foothills and I still gasp sometimes when I walk around a corner and see them. Trust me, its a vast difference from the fields and fields of corn back home.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign

Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Indigenous members continue to recognize Denver's violent past

When people think of Denver, many people think of its skyline, Union Station or perhaps the state capitol. But many fail to recognize, the Mile High City sits on native land.As many people gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday, for some indigenous community members, it's a complicated reminder that the country once belonged to other nations, and that's true of Denver."It has a very romanticized feeling to it, right?," said John Cummins, who is Navajo and Crow and a student at the University of Denver. "When you walk around as an indigenous student, you start to realize even streets are...
