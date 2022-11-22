ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

islandernews.com

Insurance woes growing deeper after damage from hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Three more homeowners insurance companies with Florida connections are reportedly facing millions of dollars in net losses after Hurricane Ian plowed into the west coast of Florida in late September. With Hurricane Nicole sideswiping the east coast of the state six weeks later, causing extensive damage to several coastal communities,...
