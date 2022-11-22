Read full article on original website
Something to hopefully be thankful for; FL Legislature schedules special December session to debate insurance fixes
Leaders of the Florida House and Senate have scheduled a special legislative session to address skyrocketing property insurance costs for the week of Dec. 12, when lawmakers are due in Tallahassee to conduct committee hearings in advance of the 2023 regular session. Earlier this week, House Speaker Paul Renner and...
Insurance woes growing deeper after damage from hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Three more homeowners insurance companies with Florida connections are reportedly facing millions of dollars in net losses after Hurricane Ian plowed into the west coast of Florida in late September. With Hurricane Nicole sideswiping the east coast of the state six weeks later, causing extensive damage to several coastal communities,...
