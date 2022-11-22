ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Federal Judge Orders Amazon to Stop Firing People for Organizing

A federal judge filed a cease-and-desist order against Amazon on Friday, demanding that the company stop firing its employees for participating in union organizing. The court order, filed in the Eastern District of New York by District Judge Diana Gujarati, demands that Amazon cease and desist from “discharging employees because they engaged in protected concerted activity” and “in any like or related manner interfering with, restraining, or coercing employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed to them by Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act.”
