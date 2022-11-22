I was not expecting this printer to be one of the best Black Friday printer deals but there you have it. The Niimbot D11 label maker is the best-selling printer on Amazon this black Friday - at the time of writing - albeit not one you'd consider for printing a document or a photo. Nevertheless, the fact that three of the top five printers at Amazon gives you an indication of how popular these tiny, cute printing machines are with the masses.

1 DAY AGO