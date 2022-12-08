Godfather of Harlem season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Forest Whitaker-led drama

When Forest Whitaker took on the mantle of Bumpy Johnson in 2019 in the Godfather of Harlem , fans immediately bought into his portrayal of the legendary Harlem figure. Since its inception, Whitaker, along with the rest of the cast and crew, have done a good job showing how Johnson was able to maintain his stronghold in the criminal underworld in New York City during the mid-20th century, even with members of the Italian mafia challenging him at every turn.

Now Godfather of Harlem season 3 aims to take fans beyond just the ongoing feud between Johnson and the likes of Vicente Gigante (Vincent D'Onofrio), as a new player steps on the scene. Additionally, as much as Johnson fights to keep what he deems is his in terms of his business, he also lends his hand to the growing Civil Rights Movement of the day to partake in a fight that requires perhaps even more strength and guts.

Here’s everything we know about Godfather of Harlem season 3.

Godfather of Harlem season 3 premieres on Sunday, January 15. The series airs on Epix, which is being rebranded as MGM Plus in 2023.

The new season is expected to air in the UK, but we're waiting on official word as to when that will be. As more information becomes available, we can pass along any updates here.

Godfather of Harlem season 3 plot

Here’s the official synopsis for Godfather of Harlem season 3:

"Season 3 will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history."

Godfather of Harlem season 3 cast

Forest Whitaker in Godfather of Harlem (Image credit: Epix)

Starring as the Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson, is actor Forest Whitaker. The recipient of an Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award, Whitaker is one of the most decorated actors in Hollywood. He's been seen in movies like The Great Debaters , The Butler , Black Panther and Respect . His TV stints include shows like Empire , Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior and Young Rock .

Vincent D'Onofrio also returns to Godfather of Harlem season 3 as Vincent "Chin" Gigante. Over the years, D’Onofrio has proved to be quite the villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring as Kingpin in the Daredevil , Hawkeye and the upcoming Echo . Outside of the superhero realm, he can be seen in movies like The Unforgivable , The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Magnificent Seven .

Here's the full list of the main cast.

Forest Whitaker ( Andor ) as Ellsworth "Bumpy" Johnson

Vincent D’Onofrio ( Ratched ) as Vincent "Chin" Gigante

Ilfenesh Hadera ( Blue Bloods ) as Mayme Johnson

Lucy Fry ( Last Looks ) as Stella Gigante

Antoinette Crowe-Legacy ( WeCrashed ) as Elise Johnson

Giancarlo Esposito ( The Mandalorian ) as Congressman Adam Clayton Powell

Michael Raymond-James ( Law & Order: Organized Crime ) as Joe Colombo

Jason Alan Carvell ( NCIS: New Orleans ) as Malcolm X

Godfather of Harlem season 3 trailer

Fans of the Godfather of Harlem will certainly find themselves intrigued by the season 3 trailer. Not only does it look as if Bumpy Johnson is in debt to the US-Italian mafia, but he's also in search of a new ally.

On another note, it's good to see EGOT legend Whoopi Goldberg make an appearance. Take a look below

How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 3

Godfather of Harlem is an Epix Original series. Season 3 episodes air live directly on Epix, and they become available to stream on the MGM Plus app. Seasons 1 and 2 of the series are currently streaming on Hulu in the US, and Starzplay in the UK.