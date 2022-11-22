Read full article on original website
Arkansas' woes in Columbia (Mo.) continued on Friday as the Razorbacks fell to the Missouri Tigers in the annual Battle Line Rivalry from Faurot Field, 29-27. The loss drops the Hogs to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in SEC play to close the regular season. "I want to congratulate Missouri for...
The Nebraska Huskers and former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule agreed to a deal. Rhule and the school came to an agreement on a contract to make him the next head coach of Nebraska, the Huskers announced Saturday. "When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska...
IOWA CITY, Iowa — We take a detailed look at the season-ending 24-17 win over Iowa that allowed Nebraska to claim its first victory over the Hawkeyes since 2014. Trey Palmer: The LSU transfer set Nebraska’s single-season record for receiving yards on Friday, catching nine passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. It was an exclamation point on a strong year for Palmer, who closes the season with 71 catches for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. There were few Big Ten corners who could keep pace with Palmer on a go route and Palmer burned Iowa out of the gates for an 87-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter to set the tone in the game.
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph on what's next for him after the end of the regular season.
