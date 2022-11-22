ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Missouri 29, Arkansas 27: Five Questions 'Answered'

Arkansas' woes in Columbia (Mo.) continued on Friday as the Razorbacks fell to the Missouri Tigers in the annual Battle Line Rivalry from Faurot Field, 29-27. The loss drops the Hogs to 6-6 overall and 3-5 in SEC play to close the regular season. "I want to congratulate Missouri for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

The 2-4-7: Huskers, Joseph finish long season on high note

IOWA CITY, Iowa — We take a detailed look at the season-ending 24-17 win over Iowa that allowed Nebraska to claim its first victory over the Hawkeyes since 2014. Trey Palmer: The LSU transfer set Nebraska’s single-season record for receiving yards on Friday, catching nine passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. It was an exclamation point on a strong year for Palmer, who closes the season with 71 catches for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. There were few Big Ten corners who could keep pace with Palmer on a go route and Palmer burned Iowa out of the gates for an 87-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter to set the tone in the game.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast

IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy