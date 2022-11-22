Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Blue Beetle: Graduation Day’ #1
“Jaime Reyes has a lot to juggle. Whether it’s his finals for senior year or a new villain tearing up El Paso, Jaime is always torn between two worlds. But when his worlds come crashing together at his high school graduation, nothing will ever be the same. A message from the Reach bombards Jaime’s scarab, Khaji Da, and it starts throwing off his connection to the device. And as if that wasn’t enough, Jaime’s parents and friends are pressuring him about his next steps in life. But what’s hidden here on Earth that’s drawing the Reach back? And where did this new Fadeaway Man come from? Can Jaime find balance in his life and rise to become a true hero, or is it curtains for Blue Beetle?”
comicon.com
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.10 – ‘Highland Wedding’
All the Cat Stevens songs in the world can’t make Pennyworth‘s season finale any better but, like a spoonful of sugar, “Morning Has Broken” does make the medicine go down a little easier (or, in this case, an ill-advised wedding). The wedding in question, of course,...
comicon.com
Image Comics Sends Three Titles Back For A Second Printing This Holiday Season
Image Comics is racing not one, not two, but three sold out titles back to the printers. And those titles are Skottie Young and Brett Bean’s I Hate Fairyland (Vol.2) #1, Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino’s The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #2 and Wes Craig’s Kaya #2. All three reprints will be out on shelves this December.
comicon.com
Frightening Consequences In Your First Look At ‘Specs’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Specs #2, the second issue of their new series from highly acclaimed writer David M. Booher, artist Chris Shehan, colorist Roman Stevens, and letterer Jim Campbell. Given their unwillingness to acknowledge the dangerous consequences of their recent wish, what does this mean...
comicon.com
Preview: An Old And Powerful Foe Returns In ‘Koschei In Hell’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Koschei In Hell #1, dropping next Wednesday from writer Mike Mignola, artist Ben Steinbeck, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘The world above may be over, and Hellboy gone with it, but Koshchei is still in Hell content with his wine and his books–until an old face arrives and brings Koshchei a critical task. An old and powerful foe is returning, and Koshchei must take up his sword and defend the city from destruction.
comicon.com
Art For Art’s Sake #182: Kevin Conroy R.I.P.
Another week, another Art For Art’s Sake both celebrating and mourning a life. I’m sick of losing people this year, as I’m sure you are. This week it’s the sad loss of THE voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy. We received the news earlier in the month...
comicon.com
Archie And The Gang Head To India And Welcome A New Character
Bollywood star Prasad Arora makes his debut in January’s The Archies In India graphic novel. Following the announcement of The Archies, an upcoming feature film directed by Zoya Akhtar and set in India, Archie Comics continues to celebrate its longstanding connection to the country with a new member of its iconic cast of comic book characters. In The Archies In India graphic novel releasing in January, a Bollywood star catches the attention of Betty and Veronica, adding a fun new dynamic to Riverdale’s relationships.
comicon.com
Webcomic Weekly: Dan Schkade Imagines Dr Fate As Other Kinds Of Magic Guys…
Webcomic Weekly, Comicon’s look at the world of online comics in whatever form they take. This week it’s a return to Dan Schkade’s fine cartooning as he takes a look at Dr Fate…. Sometimes webcomics are long, involved things, multi-parters and long adventures. But sometimes they’re a...
comicon.com
The Huntress Hunts In ‘Justice Society Of America’ #1 Preview
Guest artists: Jerry Ordway, Scott Kolins, Steve Lieber, Brandon Peterson. A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning…but it’s too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…”
comicon.com
Adult Animation Revolution: Animation For Teens and Young Adults
At the World Animation Summit one topic that came up over and over was a desire to see more PG-13 animation. The phrase that was thrown around was “co-viewing.” However, co-viewing is basically a “family” program so the target is still kids and parents. I was under the impression that all family animation was intended to be watched as a family.
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Pulp Fiction’ Meets ‘James Bond’ In Matt Kindt’s ‘Super Spy’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Super Spy HC, out next week from Matt Kindt. This deluxe hardcover edition of the meta-spy thriller explores the geography of espionage through interconnected short stories that can be read sequentially and out-of-order. ‘Super Spy is Pulp Fiction meets James Bond–fifty-two interwoven...
comicon.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ And Adaptations As Second Chances
Fandom gets pretty crazy when it comes to adaptations of their favorite properties — especially comic books. To a lot of fans, comics are a special medium. They are an art and storytelling form that holds weight and meaning, a format with a lot of history for outsiders who couldn’t find acceptance in other circles. So when adaptations deviate from source material held in high regard, it is often met with criticism. However, a lot of adaptations should be looked at as a second chance for many characters to do something new. New can be scary, but for characters who didn’t connect immediately with readers, it can also be a new way to look at them and find resonance.
comicon.com
‘Morbius’ And When Studio Plans Don’t Go So Well
In the age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, movie studios are thinking bigger. They want to tell more complex stories with a wider range of characters. The MCU took time; it wasn’t built overnight. Therefore, movies need to lay building blocks in order to one day create a gargantuan mammoth like the MCU is today. However, not every plan goes off without a hitch. Studios might have an agenda years in the making, but what are they to do when the plan’s first steps don’t go so smoothly? Fans are a precarious bunch, and studios are left with some big decisions to make when reception to their vision isn’t received well.
Comments / 0