Frightening Consequences In Your First Look At ‘Specs’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Specs #2, the second issue of their new series from highly acclaimed writer David M. Booher, artist Chris Shehan, colorist Roman Stevens, and letterer Jim Campbell. Given their unwillingness to acknowledge the dangerous consequences of their recent wish, what does this mean...
Previewing ‘Blue Beetle: Graduation Day’ #1
“Jaime Reyes has a lot to juggle. Whether it’s his finals for senior year or a new villain tearing up El Paso, Jaime is always torn between two worlds. But when his worlds come crashing together at his high school graduation, nothing will ever be the same. A message from the Reach bombards Jaime’s scarab, Khaji Da, and it starts throwing off his connection to the device. And as if that wasn’t enough, Jaime’s parents and friends are pressuring him about his next steps in life. But what’s hidden here on Earth that’s drawing the Reach back? And where did this new Fadeaway Man come from? Can Jaime find balance in his life and rise to become a true hero, or is it curtains for Blue Beetle?”
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.10 – ‘Highland Wedding’
All the Cat Stevens songs in the world can’t make Pennyworth‘s season finale any better but, like a spoonful of sugar, “Morning Has Broken” does make the medicine go down a little easier (or, in this case, an ill-advised wedding). The wedding in question, of course,...
Take A Visual Journey Into The Creation Of ‘The Cuphead Show!’
Dark Horse Books has announced The Art of The Cuphead Show! for Summer 2023. Lead writer of the popular Netflix series Deeki Deke guides fans on a behind-the scenes tour through The Cuphead Show!’s creation including never before seen graphics and insights directly from the crew. Immerse yourself in...
A Look At A Smaller Moment From ‘The Boys’
Sometimes, when it comes to big and boisterous shows, it’s easy to lose the smaller character moments that don’t get as much attention. Every viewer goes into a story with different personal experiences. So while on a grander scale, the big moments may attract the most attention, sometimes it’s the smaller moments that viewers may form a more personal connection with. This happened to me quite recently in regards to the superhero action drama The Boys.
Preview: An Old And Powerful Foe Returns In ‘Koschei In Hell’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Koschei In Hell #1, dropping next Wednesday from writer Mike Mignola, artist Ben Steinbeck, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘The world above may be over, and Hellboy gone with it, but Koshchei is still in Hell content with his wine and his books–until an old face arrives and brings Koshchei a critical task. An old and powerful foe is returning, and Koshchei must take up his sword and defend the city from destruction.
An Interview With ‘Archie Vs. The World’ Creators Aubrey Sitterson And Jed Dougherty
Coming this January … it’s a Mad Max world and the residents of Riverdale are just trying to survive in it. From writer Aubrey Sitterson and artist Jed Dougherty comes a new one-shot set in a post-apocalyptic universe. Archie vs. the World might not be the town with pep you remember, but it is a Riverdale you won’t soon forget.
Webcomic Weekly: Dan Schkade Imagines Dr Fate As Other Kinds Of Magic Guys…
Webcomic Weekly, Comicon’s look at the world of online comics in whatever form they take. This week it’s a return to Dan Schkade’s fine cartooning as he takes a look at Dr Fate…. Sometimes webcomics are long, involved things, multi-parters and long adventures. But sometimes they’re a...
More ‘Best Of 2000 AD’ Thrill Power Coming January 2023
Want to get into 2000 AD but don’t know how? Well, the second volume of the excellent Best of 2000 AD is the perfect entry point!. It took a while to happen, what with the whole plague thing going on the last couple of years, but when the first volume of the new Best of 2000 AD series of six graphic novel sized anthologies came out in September, it was an instant sell-out, going to reprint two weeks before publication and hitting #3 on the list of the UK’s best-selling graphic novels.
Gorgeous Greece Captured In All Its Glory: Previewing ‘Sunburn’ OGN By Andi Watson And Simon Gane
“Rachel is a teenager who lives a gray suburban life in gray suburban England. It’s a world of brown sauce, warm beer, and scrambled eggs every Tuesday. With her summer already mapped out for her—a job working at the butcher and a caravan holiday in Clacton—it seems like this year will only bring more of the same. So when family friends invite her to spend the summer with them in Greece, she jumps at the chance to escape her life and finally be treated like an adult.
Adult Animation Revolution: Animation For Teens and Young Adults
At the World Animation Summit one topic that came up over and over was a desire to see more PG-13 animation. The phrase that was thrown around was “co-viewing.” However, co-viewing is basically a “family” program so the target is still kids and parents. I was under the impression that all family animation was intended to be watched as a family.
Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of "Fame" and "Flashdance" in the early '80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ And Adaptations As Second Chances
Fandom gets pretty crazy when it comes to adaptations of their favorite properties — especially comic books. To a lot of fans, comics are a special medium. They are an art and storytelling form that holds weight and meaning, a format with a lot of history for outsiders who couldn’t find acceptance in other circles. So when adaptations deviate from source material held in high regard, it is often met with criticism. However, a lot of adaptations should be looked at as a second chance for many characters to do something new. New can be scary, but for characters who didn’t connect immediately with readers, it can also be a new way to look at them and find resonance.
‘Morbius’ And When Studio Plans Don’t Go So Well
In the age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, movie studios are thinking bigger. They want to tell more complex stories with a wider range of characters. The MCU took time; it wasn’t built overnight. Therefore, movies need to lay building blocks in order to one day create a gargantuan mammoth like the MCU is today. However, not every plan goes off without a hitch. Studios might have an agenda years in the making, but what are they to do when the plan’s first steps don’t go so smoothly? Fans are a precarious bunch, and studios are left with some big decisions to make when reception to their vision isn’t received well.
Preview: ‘Pulp Fiction’ Meets ‘James Bond’ In Matt Kindt’s ‘Super Spy’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Super Spy HC, out next week from Matt Kindt. This deluxe hardcover edition of the meta-spy thriller explores the geography of espionage through interconnected short stories that can be read sequentially and out-of-order. ‘Super Spy is Pulp Fiction meets James Bond–fifty-two interwoven...
