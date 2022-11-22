Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
DAXA-Member Crypto Exchanges to Delist WEMIX in December
Five major cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea have announced plans to delist Kosdaq-listed game developer WeMade Co.’s crypto native token Wemix (WEMIX), in the first week of December. These exchanges cited the fact that the firm provided false information in response to an investment warning on its token distribution...
Proximity Labs and Others Launch $10M Developer’s Fund
Decentralized Finance (DeFi)-based research and development firm Proximity Labs, together with trading protocols Orderly Network, Spin, and Tonic have launched a $10 million dedicated fund for developers on the Near Protocol Blockchain. According to a Medium post, this fund will be disbursed in the form of grants and investment for...
ByBit To Support Institutional Clients Via $100M Fund
Bybit, a cryptocurrency exchange, has established a $100 million fund to serve institutional clients “during this challenging period in the crypto industry,” as per a statement released by the company on Thursday. Bybit revealed that it will be offering up to $10 million to both current and prospective...
Justin Sun In Talks To Acquire FTX Assets: Report
Justin Sun, a well-known supporter of cryptocurrencies and the founder of Tron (TRX), said that his team was looking into the possibility of buying assets from Sam Bankman Fried’s now-bankrupt Fried’s FTX exchange. On Tuesday, Mr. Sun shared his thoughts with the reporters from The Wall Street Journal....
One Of Asia’s Top Crypto Lenders Seeks $100M At Valuation Of $1.5B
Despite the current crypto market crisis, Bitmain co-founder Wu Jihan’s crypto platform, Matrixport, is in the process of acquiring $100 million in funding. On November 25, Bloomberg reported that lead investors had contributed $50 million to Matrixport’s fresh funding round at a $1.5 billion value. Matrixport has yet to secure the remaining funding it needs to close the purchase. Ross Gan, the company’s public relations head asserted about the fundraising program:
Digital Securities Bill Introduced In El Salvador
Maria Luisa Hayem Brevé, the Minister of the Economy for El Salvador, has introduced a measure to legalize the issuing of digital assets, clearing the way for the country to issue bitcoin-backed “volcano” bonds. The submission of the measure, which had been suggested earlier this year, initiates...
FTX Brings Former Regulators On Board To Investigate The Firm’s Implosion
FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange whose recent collapse raised issues about the presence or absence of regulatory oversight, has brought on board a suitable team consisting of former senior U.S. regulators to help untangle the matter. According to a lawyer representing the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX in its first hearing in...
Binance Has Received 150 Applications For Its Recovery Fund
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced in a statement that prominent Web3 leaders are joining the firm to lead the industry recovery initiative (IRI). The company assured that In order to help startups survive the crypto winter and come out on top, Binance wants to offer a full suite of services, including funding, to founders and projects.
CrossTower Considers Acquisition of Other Firms After Voyager Bid
After making a bid to acquire bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital following the implosion and bankruptcy filing of FTX Derivative Exchange, CrossTower is considering other crypto firms that it would purchase. The company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kapil Rathi said that CrossTower is considering crypto firms that have good customers...
Fenbushi Capital Partner Bo Shen Loses $42M to Hackers
Crypto venture capital heavyweight Bo Shen announced that $42 million has been siphoned from his Ethereum (ETH) wallet. Bo Shen who is a general partner and founding partner of Shanghai-based blockchain-focused venture capital firm Fenbushi Capital believes that the attack was conducted through a compromise of his crypto wallet recovery phrase.
Uzbekistan Watchdog Issue First License to Two Local Crypto Shops
Central Asian country Uzbekistan which has been making a gradual push and has equally been wary of unregulated cryptocurrency exchanges has finally licensed two digital assets stores. According to Uzbekistan’s top crypto watchdog, the National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), Crypto Trade NET LLC, and Crypto Market LLC. has received the country’s first crypto regulatory licenses.
Here’s Why Microsoft-Backed WEMIX Token Crashed
On Thursday, South Korea’s top five cryptocurrency exchanges declared that they will no longer be trading the gamefi token WEMIX. According to local media, this is the result of WEMIX spreading misinformation that confused investors. Game token WEMIX will be delisted from the South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges Upbit, Bithumb,...
Cardano-Based DeFi Project Ardana Shuts Shop
Ardana, a major DeFi and stablecoin ecosystem built on Cardano, suddenly suspended development on November 24 due to “funding and project timeline uncertainty.” Ardana Labs will hold any remaining funding and keep the project open source for developers “until another competent dev team in the community comes forward to continue our work:”
Binance CEO Wishes He Tweeted Sooner About FTX
In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday, Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, expressed regret over his delay in sending a tweet that contributed to the demise of FTX. Zhao stated:. “I actually reflect on the FTX situation and I kind...
Bank of Japan Looks Forward to CBDC Pilot Testing Phase in 2023
The central bank of Japan popularly known as Bank of Japan (BoJ) is earnestly putting plans in place to commence the pilot testing phase of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with several financial institutions by 2023. According to local media outlet Nikkei, the experiment would run successfully for two years involving Japan’s top three banks and other regional banks.
Regulators Warn Australians Against Scanning Random Crypto Wallet Papers
In a bid to deal with the surge in the popularity of cryptocurrency scams which is prevalent in the crypto industry, Australians are instructed not to use any fake cryptocurrency paper wallets. According to news on the NSW Police Force’s Facebook page, the scammers use QR codes to scam people...
EU MEP Says MiCA Could have Reduced the Impact of FTX Fallout
As events following the collapse of FTX and its protracted effect on investors and the industry continue to unfold, European Union (EU) lawmakers share different views on how its proposed Market in Crypto Asset (MiCA) would have impacted the FTX’s unfortunate collapse. While some lawmakers are of the opinion...
50% Of All Bitcoin Addresses Are Now In Significant Loss
The majority of addresses that hold bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, are in loss currently. This is the first time that has taken place since the beginning of the crisis that was caused by the coronavirus in March of 2020. IntoTheBlock, a blockchain analytics startup, reports that just over 51%,...
CoinList Allays Users’ Fears, Says Withdrawal Issues were Due to Technical Issues
CoinList has dispelled trending rumors that it’s insolvent or suffering liquidity issues, describing the claims as FUD. , the exchange assured its community that it was neither illiquid nor near bankruptcy. It went on to blame the challenges users are having with withdrawals and deposits on the platform on technical issues.
Cathie Wood Unfazed By The Crypto Market Collapse
Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, is unwavering in her belief that bitcoin will reach $1 million by 2030, despite the FTX crash and the subsequent downturn of the cryptocurrency market. The fact that Cathie Wood’s firm just bought an additional 176,945 shares in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)...
