Despite the current crypto market crisis, Bitmain co-founder Wu Jihan’s crypto platform, Matrixport, is in the process of acquiring $100 million in funding. On November 25, Bloomberg reported that lead investors had contributed $50 million to Matrixport’s fresh funding round at a $1.5 billion value. Matrixport has yet to secure the remaining funding it needs to close the purchase. Ross Gan, the company’s public relations head asserted about the fundraising program:

10 HOURS AGO