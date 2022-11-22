Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of "Fame" and "Flashdance" in the early '80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63.
Milburn Stone Revealed the ‘Gunsmoke’ Cast Made Ken Curtis a Star by Giving Him All of Their ‘Stupid Lines’ They Didn’t Want to Read
Actor Milburn Stone recalled how the 'Gunsmoke' cast would give Ken Curtis' Festus Haggen to read all of the 'stupid lines' that the rest of them didn't want.
NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen Sets 4 New Projects At CBS With Lost Co-Creator, Daily Show Vet And More
Eric Christian Olsen has set up some new projects at CBS on top of playing Marty Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles!
Mariah Carey's twins were the stars of her Thanksgiving Day parade appearance
Mariah Carey made the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade a family affair.
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans
While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey Didn’t Get Along Before ‘Dirty Dancing’
'Dirty Dancing' stars Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze had a somewhat contentious relationship. How did they meet?
purewow.com
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
People
Kevin Coster Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'
Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps. The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the...
‘The Masked Singer’ Semi-Finals Reveals Identity of the Snowstorm: Here’s Who They Are
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 10, of “The Masked Singer,” “Battle of the Semi-Finals,” which aired Nov. 24 on Fox. Two episodes in one week? “The Masked Singer” returned on Thanksgiving night for its semi-finals (and what appeared to be another subtle jab at host Nick Cannon’s baby making skills, via a chyron suggesting he’s sitting at the kids’ table). The Thanksgiving-themed installment saw comedian Nikki Glaser unmasked as Snowstorm, leaving two finalists — Harp and Lambs — for next week’s finale. Glaser was unmasked after facing off with Harp and Lambs in...
Suri Cruise, 16, Is Stylish In Puffer Coat & Jeans While Out With Friends In NYC
Just your average teen! Suri Cruise, 16, looked like a true New Yorker while out and about with her friends in the Big Apple on Monday, Nov. 21. The teen daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, made sure to bundle up during a walk with her buddies. Though Suri kept a low profile, it wasn’t hard to tell she was the stars’ daughter. The comfy-chic outfit looked like it could have been plucked straight from her fashionista mom’s closet and her smile was just like dad’s.
After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One
From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
Jennifer Grey Says Fans Will 'See Other Characters' from Dirty Dancing in Film's Upcoming Sequel
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role of Frances "Baby" Houseman in the sequel to 1987's Dirty Dancing, which is set to begin filming next spring Jennifer Grey is reassuring fans that the long-awaited Dirty Dancing sequel is "happening" — and will feature some familiar faces. Months after helping announce details about the movie during Lionsgate's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, the actress, 62, filled Extra in on some new developments and said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring. "I would...
Spencer Grammer Gushes Over Working With Dad Kelsey In Holiday Movie: He’s ‘Such A Great Influence’ (Exclusive)
Spencer Grammer and Kelsey Grammer are teaming up for their first true onscreen collaboration in Lifetime’s The 12 Days of Christmas Eve. Spencer spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the holiday film, and she said it’s just the “beginning of many other projects down the line” for her and her father.
Parade
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars Reunite on Lifetime's 'A Christmas Spark'
Fans of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman are on pins and needles awaiting the premiere of A Christmas Spark on Lifetime. The film, exec-produced by Toni Braxton, reunites Dr. Quinn co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando. Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman ran for six seasons and two TV movies and starred Seymour...
Trevor Donovan Says People Should 'Be and Believe What They Want' amid Great American Family Controversy
The former 90210 star, who signed a deal to appear in the Christian faith-based network's films, addressed Candace Cameron Bure's remarks about "traditional marriage" that sparked backlash Trevor Donovan is opening up about his work with the Great American Family network following Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments made earlier this month. Over a week since The Wall Street Journal published an interview in which Bure, 46, said she intends to "keep traditional marriage at the core" of her partnership with the Christian faith-based GAF network, the 90210 actor, 44,...
The Criminal Minds revival's new big bad says Penelope will meet her match this season
WARNING: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution. It's a COVID-19 world, and Rossi and the gang are up against their biggest threat yet. While others baked sourdough, Criminal Minds: Evolution's new big bad built a network of serial killers during the pandemic. The...
7 best shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu (Nov. 24-27)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Andor finale, Wednesday and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Olivia Benson Will Open Up About Her Feelings for Elliot Stabler in an Upcoming SVU — Find Out Who She Tells
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit executive producer Julie Martin confirmed the Dec. 8 episode will feature a conversation about Benson's romantic feelings for her former partner Law & Order: SVU fans might just get some long-awaited answers about Olivia Benson's feelings for Elliot Stabler. Executive producer Julie Martin confirmed the Dec. 8 episode will see Benson (Mariska Hargitay) confess her feelings to her friend and coworker Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish). Martin responded to a tweet begging for some information on when — if ever — fans can...
CNN
