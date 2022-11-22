ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans

While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
‘The Masked Singer’ Semi-Finals Reveals Identity of the Snowstorm: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 10, of “The Masked Singer,” “Battle of the Semi-Finals,” which aired Nov. 24 on Fox. Two episodes in one week? “The Masked Singer” returned on Thanksgiving night for its semi-finals (and what appeared to be another subtle jab at host Nick Cannon’s baby making skills, via a chyron suggesting he’s sitting at the kids’ table). The Thanksgiving-themed installment saw comedian Nikki Glaser unmasked as Snowstorm, leaving two finalists — Harp and Lambs — for next week’s finale. Glaser was unmasked after facing off with Harp and Lambs in...
Suri Cruise, 16, Is Stylish In Puffer Coat & Jeans While Out With Friends In NYC

Just your average teen! Suri Cruise, 16, looked like a true New Yorker while out and about with her friends in the Big Apple on Monday, Nov. 21. The teen daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, made sure to bundle up during a walk with her buddies. Though Suri kept a low profile, it wasn’t hard to tell she was the stars’ daughter. The comfy-chic outfit looked like it could have been plucked straight from her fashionista mom’s closet and her smile was just like dad’s.
After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One

From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
Jennifer Grey Says Fans Will 'See Other Characters' from Dirty Dancing in Film's Upcoming Sequel

Jennifer Grey will reprise her role of Frances "Baby" Houseman in the sequel to 1987's Dirty Dancing, which is set to begin filming next spring Jennifer Grey is reassuring fans that the long-awaited Dirty Dancing sequel is "happening" — and will feature some familiar faces. Months after helping announce details about the movie during Lionsgate's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, the actress, 62, filled Extra in on some new developments and said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring. "I would...
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars Reunite on Lifetime's 'A Christmas Spark'

Fans of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman are on pins and needles awaiting the premiere of A Christmas Spark on Lifetime. The film, exec-produced by Toni Braxton, reunites Dr. Quinn co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando. Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman ran for six seasons and two TV movies and starred Seymour...
Trevor Donovan Says People Should 'Be and Believe What They Want' amid Great American Family Controversy

The former 90210 star, who signed a deal to appear in the Christian faith-based network's films, addressed Candace Cameron Bure's remarks about "traditional marriage" that sparked backlash Trevor Donovan is opening up about his work with the Great American Family network following Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments made earlier this month. Over a week since The Wall Street Journal published an interview in which Bure, 46, said she intends to "keep traditional marriage at the core" of her partnership with the Christian faith-based GAF network, the 90210 actor, 44,...
Olivia Benson Will Open Up About Her Feelings for Elliot Stabler in an Upcoming SVU — Find Out Who She Tells

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit executive producer Julie Martin confirmed the Dec. 8 episode will feature a conversation about Benson's romantic feelings for her former partner Law & Order: SVU fans might just get some long-awaited answers about Olivia Benson's feelings for Elliot Stabler.  Executive producer Julie Martin confirmed the Dec. 8 episode will see Benson (Mariska Hargitay) confess her feelings to her friend and coworker Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish). Martin responded to a tweet begging for some information on when — if ever — fans can...
