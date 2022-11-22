ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez

Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
BBC

'﻿I felt like going home and crying'

D﻿id you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. '﻿The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
BBC

K﻿nighton rules out another bid

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. M﻿ichael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. I﻿f...
France 24

Brazil's Neymar suffers ankle sprain during World Cup win

Brazil captain Neymar suffered a sprained ankle in his team's World Cup win over Serbia on Thursday and faces a medical assessment in the next 48 hours, the national team doctor said after the match. Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazilian superstar suffered the injury after a collision with his...
The Associated Press

Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia on Saturday as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup. Despite clear disappointment over the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still basking in the glow of their team’s improbable win against Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.
The Associated Press

Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country’s World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across the...
BBC

Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return

Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
NBC Sports

Portugal outscores Ghana 3-2 in frantic final half-hour

Portugal got goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao and hung on for dear life and a 3-2 victory vs Ghana in the sides’ 2022 World Cup opener at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Thursday. The game was scoreless past the hour mark, before it roared...
BBC

Manchester Metrolink tram derails in city centre

A tram has derailed in Manchester city centre, sparking huge disruption for rush-hour commuters. Passengers were all safely led off the tram, which left the track near St Peter's Square at 14:15 GMT. There were no reported injuries, said Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM). Engineers were working to return the...
NBC Sports

USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive

The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
theScore

Davies misses penalty as Canada falls to Belgium at World Cup

Canada's first World Cup match in over 36 years ended in a 1-0 defeat against Belgium. After Alphonso Davies' penalty 11 minutes into the game was saved by Thibaut Courtois, Belgium made Canada pay for the costly miss when Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring shortly before halftime. Despite an encouraging...
