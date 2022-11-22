Read full article on original website
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Renew Mountain Rivalry with UNC Asheville Saturday
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina men's basketball team makes the short trip to UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon as the Catamounts battle the Bulldogs inside Kimmel Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday's game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) with live audio coverage on the Catamount Sports...
2023 In-State WR Commits to Clemson
2023 in-state WR Tyler Brown announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.
CFP Path: Does Clemson Need Too Much Help?
Clemson still does not control its destiny with College Football Playoff, and the Tigers are running out of time to move into a more favorable position.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina high school football semifinal scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina teams took to the field Friday night for the semifinal round of high school football. To see scores on the app, click here.
Powdersville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Mountain Xpress
Across WNC, high school football is king
Tears flowed freely under the lights of C.E. Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville the evening of Oct. 14. The Tuscola High Mountaineers had just earned a thrilling double-overtime victory over the Pisgah Bears, breaking a nine-game losing streak in the so-called Haywood County Championship Game. Players, parents and cheerleaders — even...
WLOS.com
Middle school basketball player knocks other player unconscious in game; charges pursued
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The father of a 13-year-old Robbinsville Middle School basketball player is pursuing charges after a member of an opposing team body-slammed his teenage son during a game. Monday night, Nov. 21, Swain Middle School hosted a basketball game against Robbinsville Middle School. With just a...
clemsontigers.com
Clemson’s Brand New Game
Note: The following appears in the South Carolina football gameday program. Clemson’s first coordinator of its Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) activities never dreamed he would have a significant role in Clemson’s football program when he first came to the school as a student in August 1983. He...
tonyspicks.com
Iowa Hawkeyes vs Clemson Tigers 11/25/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The 25 Iowa Hawkeyes will face off with the Clemson Tigers at The Arena at NW Florida St on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET. Iowa will come into this game with a perfect record thus far this season. They lose control of the ball 8.0 times per game while collectively accumulating 12.0 personal fouls each game.
lineups.com
South Carolina Vs. Clemson Odds, Picks, Predictions (11/26/22)
In what was the most shocking result of the week, if not season, we witnessed the Tennessee Volunteers implode in an embarrassing loss to South Carolina and saw their college football playoff aspirations evaporate in thin air. Can South Carolina do it once again and ruin Clemson’s playoff chances when they meet this week? Let’s find out.
wcu.edu
Jackson County couple receives award in recognition of service to WCU, mountain region
She’s “just a girl who can’t say no.” He’s just a guy whose love for theater once led to a supporting role in a Western Carolina University production of the beloved Broadway musical that spawned that classic song lyric. She’s Connie Haire, a career educator...
Clemson Trying to Play Through Turnover Troubles
The No. 8 Clemson Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times in their last four games. They haven't had a four-game stretch like that since 2016.
WYFF4.com
Western North Carolina clogging team keeps tradition reaches national fame after going viral
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — Do you have any fun Thanksgiving traditions?. Well, a dance team in North Carolina has achieved national fame all while keeping a longtime tradition alive. "I'm happiest when I'm dancing," Zebulon ‘Zeb’ Ross said. "It's when I'm the most relaxed. I don't have to worry about...
furman.edu
Greenville picked No. 1 for ‘The South’s Best Cities on the Rise’
On news of Greenville, South Carolina, taking the No. 1 spot for Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022” (in addition to many other accolades), the people behind #yeahTHATGreenville have crafted an impressive array of images of the city and surrounding areas. And no Greenville image mash-up would be complete without stunning photos of the Furman University campus. See places to go, things to do, venues for good food and drink, gorgeous Furman bell tower images and more at VisitGreenvilleSC’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
greenvillejournal.com
A walk to remember: The history of Main Street’s buildings
One of the most attractive and endearing aspects of Greenville’s downtown is the look and feel of its Main Street. In the wake of Mayor Max Heller’s campaign to transform it into a more European aesthetic with its tree canopy, wide sidewalks and fewer lanes for cars, visitors and locals alike have flocked to enjoy its charm. The continued presence of many of the city’s old buildings provide a key component to the experience that so many enjoy. A mix of new and old gives a character that welcomes people of different generations. A photographic journey down Main Street gives us a glimpse of the evolution and heritage of the heart of our city.
WYFF4.com
Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
SALUDA, N.C. — A Henderson County, North Carolina, man is entering the holiday season with a big lottery win. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Yoni Davila of East Flat Rock tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game.
WLOS.com
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
wspa.com
US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy
ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
WLOS.com
1 person killed in crash on U.S. 70 in Madison County
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers said one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 70 near Marshall. They said the crash happened when a Subaru attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pick-up truck head-on. All parties involved in the crash were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
