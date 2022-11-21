After more than two decades in downtown Palo Alto, Form Fitness now appears to be entering its final stretch. The gym, which is located at 445 Bryant St., has fallen behind in rent since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily shutter in March 2020 and then reopen with new restrictions, including a mask requirement that prompted some users to stay away, gym owner Sassan Golafshan said. Business has never fully recovered, he said.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO