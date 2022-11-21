Read full article on original website
Police in Palo Alto on Sunday arrested a woman in connection with burglarizing a home she had reportedly broken into six months prior. Kathleen Joan Cuadros, 48, of Palo Alto, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, vandalism and providing false information to police, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
A passenger died on Thanksgiving afternoon after the driver of the car allegedly tried to pass slower vehicles but crashed head-on into an oncoming sedan in unincorporated Livermore. The situation unfolded at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Altamont Pass Road, about three quarters of a mile east of the Greenville...
While many Santa Clara County residents are gathering for Thanksgiving in warm settings, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their shelters and...
Local officials came out in full force to honor outgoing Ravenswood City School District trustee Ana Maria Pulido, after 12 years on the governing board, at a Nov. 17 school board meeting. State Sen. Josh Becker, Sequoia Union High School District trustee Shawneece Stevenson, East Palo Alto Council member Antonio...
After more than two decades in downtown Palo Alto, Form Fitness now appears to be entering its final stretch. The gym, which is located at 445 Bryant St., has fallen behind in rent since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily shutter in March 2020 and then reopen with new restrictions, including a mask requirement that prompted some users to stay away, gym owner Sassan Golafshan said. Business has never fully recovered, he said.
In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
There’s no better way to embrace the holiday spirit than giving back. On the Midpeninsula, there are many opportunities to lend a helping hand, from contributing toys and food to collecting clothes and funds. Read on to learn how you can meet the needs of local agencies and organizations.
On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
Reviving the Broadway musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is adding a twist to the production this holiday season; it’s transplanting the setting to San Francisco’s Chinatown, offering an updated, multicultural perspective about the human toll of capitalism. “It’s a satire and a cautionary...
The winter holiday season is officially upon us, as the long Thanksgiving weekend ushers in the start of the special event schedule — many recurring, some brand new — synonymous with the spirit of joy and reverence of this time of year. Here’s our review of the events calendar in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, San Ramon and Danville now through New Year’s weekend:
Pleasanton City Manager Gerry Beaudin continues to put his stamp on the city administration in his first year in the head office. Last week, he received unanimous support from the City Council – who admittedly tread carefully that night – to completely revamp the city’s longstanding process for identifying and prioritizing public projects, programs and policy initiatives.
Measure P, the South Livermore Sewer Extension Project, has received Livermore voters’ stamp of approval to move forward, sitting at 66.59% (21,081) Yes votes in the Nov. 8 general election. With widespread support expressed throughout the campaign season from various stakeholders, the outcome hardly comes as a surprise. The...
