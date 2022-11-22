Read full article on original website
North Carolina Workers Laid Off In A Text Message
Some North Carolina workers woke up to a text earlier this week telling them their company laid them off. According to a story from WCNC, United Furniture Industries sent a text asking employees not to report to work on Tuesday, November 22. The text asked over-the-road drivers to return equipment, inventory and documents to company locations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Verona, MS or Victorville, CA. The message went on to say they could expect more information the following day. On Tuesday, the message informed employees of the termination effective immediately. The lay off also ended benefits with no COBRA provision. You can read the entire message here. Of course, there’s never a good time or a good way to find out you’re jobless. However, I can’t imagine a worse time or way to find out either.
Holiday Events At The Union Exchange In Monroe North Carolina
If you’re looking for holiday events this season, The Union Exchange in Monroe, North Carolina offers a lot! The spot is a charming family-run farm and artisan market on New Town Road. So, once you put away the leftovers and shop til you drop, take a moment to gather your crew and visit this fun venue. The Union Exchange welcomes you rain or shine to enjoy the warmth inside the historic Auction Barn, under the outside heated patio or by the cozy fire pit. The artisan market is open Black Friday until 8 p.m. to shop for those uniquely crafted gifts. That’s the kick off for a complete holiday season of fun at The Union Exchange with events through December 18. Enjoy food trucks, music, hot chocolate and mulled wine. There’s Santa visits on two weekends between December 9-18. And, there’s no need for reservations and no entry fee. They welcome pups leashed and outside. So, if Santa pops outdoors, you might grab a Santa pup pic.
‘Elf On The Shelf’ Cookie Cakes Have Arrived In Charlotte
Alright, kids, it’s time to be on your best behavior. Now that the Christmas season has officially begun, you’re about to have a visitor in your home. Make room for the Elf on the Shelf!. Scout Elves typically begin arriving from the North Pole to join their families...
