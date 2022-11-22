Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
WTOP
Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders
SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West. They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week.
WTOP
Cousins relishes confidence of Vikings, as clutch wins come
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Somewhere along the line this season after Kevin O’Connell was hired as Minnesota’s coach, Kirk Cousins found the consistent winning touch in the clutch that too often was missing for him. One of the NFL’s most scrutinized quarterbacks delivered again for the 2022 Vikings,...
WTOP
Chargers’ receiver Williams sidelined Sunday vs. Cardinals
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Arizona due to a nagging ankle injury. Williams suffered a high sprain to the right ankle in an Oct. 23 loss against Seattle. He missed the next two games and played the first quarter last week against Kansas City before he re-injured the ankle on a 15-yard reception.
WTOP
TEs figure prominently for Cowboys, regardless of receivers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An extended break for the Dallas Cowboys will be dominated by talk of whether the defending NFC East champs will get top receiver CeeDee Lamb some help by signing Odell Beckham Jr. Dak Prescott has left little question his deep group of tight ends will...
WTOP
Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year contract as coach
Nebraska has signed Matt Rhule to an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers’ next football coach, the school announced Saturday. The 47-year-old Rhule has been out of work for less than two months since getting fired by the Carolina Panthers. One of eight Football Bowl Subdivision programs with at...
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools
Heisman Trophy winners have been collecting college football’s most prestigious individual award since 1935, but there are only a select
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide takes on Auburn in Iron Bowl
Alabama football schedule: Week 13 Week 13 – Alabama vs Auburn Tigers Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 26
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
WTOP
Chase Young making progress, but his status remains ‘day by day’
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders’ star pass rusher Chase Young was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday, the final roster hurdle for him to make his 2022 season debut. But after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday, Young was noncommittal about whether he’d play this Sunday...
WTOP
Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title
The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day. It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.
Lane Kiffin agrees to new contract to remain at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin will return as Ole Miss' football coach next season and is signing a contract extension with the Rebels, he told ESPN on Saturday.
WTOP
Army Black Knights face the Manhattan Jaspers
Manhattan Jaspers (1-3) vs. Army Black Knights (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -2.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights play the Manhattan Jaspers in London, United Kingdom. Army finished 15-16 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Black Knights averaged 70.4...
WTOP
Shake Milton helps short-handed 76ers beat Magic 107-99
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Tobias Harris added 23 points for Philadelphia, and reserve Georges Niang made five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points....
WTOP
Kraken get 1st win over Golden Knights, Burakovsky scores 2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored twice and Philipp Grubauer celebrated his 31st birthday by making 20 saves in the Seattle Kraken’s 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night. The battle between the Pacific Division’s top teams also happened to be a showdown of...
WTOP
Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Klay Thompson stays patient searching for his shot, the Golden State Warriors’ offense starts humming along like days of old. The snappy ball movement matters for the defending champions as they still strive to find defensive consistency. “It’s been fun to watch,” coach...
Comments / 0