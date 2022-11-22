ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 191

Elizabeth Coughlin
3d ago

Why is the function of a female body and the products we use being related to any of this weird gender ideology war. A biological male believing he is a woman, a vain imagination, has no real understanding of being a female.

Reply(22)
205
Leroy Jenkins
3d ago

It's not transphobic, tampons are literally only needed by biological females. I don't care what you think you are, if you don't have a menstrual cycle you don't need tampax. Is this really that difficult to understand? 🙄

Reply(2)
186
Tigerbear Dufour
3d ago

So um I'm curious to where these guys are putting the tampons? If they really knew the pain of a period that a FEMALE goes through.This is ridiculous, Everyone knows guys that pretend to be girls has no use for a tampon,Get real.

Reply(5)
123
Related
The Independent

‘Dangerous poison’: Obama criticises celebrities for sharing antisemitic posts online

Barack Obama has criticised celebrities for “creating a dangerous climate” by posting “vile” antisemitic comments on social media.The former US president was rallying in Pittsburgh on Saturday (5 November) when he appeared to reference recent controversy surrounding rapper Kanye West and NBA star Kyrie Irving.“Whether it’s out of malice or ignorance, we’ve seen recently big celebrities posting vile, antisemitic conspiracy theories online,” Mr Obama said.“You don’t have to be a student of history to understand how dangerous that is, and how unacceptable that is.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
The Independent

‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk reveals why Twitter won’t lift Alex Jones ban

Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...
TEXAS STATE
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
Gizmodo

Tampax’s Tweet Sexualizing Women on Their Periods Is Revolting

Tampax, one of the world’s foremost tampon brands, apparently wanted to join in on the seemingly endless conversation on Twitter about how the platform is going to die at the hands of its new overlord owner, Elon Musk. However, what was probably intended as a snarky joke has ended up being the newest addition to the creepy and gross tweets hall of fame.
Jax Hudur

America's White Population Will Become a Minority in the Year 2045, According to Projections

According to projections from the last census, white people in the United States will become a minority by 2045. Although the census report provides a glimpse of the country’s future, it nevertheless underscores the critical role racial minorities play in the nation’s future growth. As for why America’s white population will dwindle, aging and slow growth are possible reasons for the decline.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
blavity.com

Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate

A white woman in New Jersey was caught on surveillance camera while hanging stuffed animal toys tied in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running for Congress. Police, who are now looking for the suspect, said the video shows a white woman with blonde hair first arriving in a dark colored sedan which appeared to be a Buick.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1048M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy