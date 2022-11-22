Read full article on original website
whatnowlosangeles.com
Evan Funke to Open New Italian Eatery in Beverly Hills
Funke — a concept conceived by Chef Evan Funke and real estate magnate Kurt Rappaport — will debut at 9388 Santa Monica Boulevard, in the middle of Beverly Hills’s dining epicenter. The 180-seat three-level restaurant will find itself near hotspots like Mírame and Wally’s Wine Bar.
easyreadernews.com
What to do in Los Angeles?
If you have friends or relatives coming to town to visit the City of Angels at some point, some opinionated guidance for all of you. The video above will show you all the expected sights, (minus theme parks!) from Hollywood and Beverly Hills, the beaches and the downtown wonders like Walt Disney Concert Hall and Union Station.
Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks
Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Builder’s Remedy May Shake Up Beverly Hills
On Oct. 20 real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov filed with the city of Beverly Hills plans to build a 16-story, 200-unit apartment tower on the 100 block of Linden Drive. The project defies city zoning law to say nothing of Beverly Hills’ careful development approval process. But Pustilnikov might...
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From a Stranger Things Experience to Holiday Road Opening Weekend to Black on the Block and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. 'Holiday Road' Opening Weekend (Calabasas): Los Angeles' top immersive holiday event Holiday Road is coming to town!...
7 Restaurants To Have Last Minute Thanksgiving Dinner At In Los Angeles
Sometimes life moves so fast that we’re caught off guard by the holidays. Before you know it, you’re scrambling to make Thanksgiving dinner. But you don’t have to! There are several gorgeous restaurants open around town that still have reservations available. Plus, let’s be real here. Not everyone has the luxury to create a whole dinner from scratch, and quite frankly, not everyone celebrates this holiday. But who doesn’t love an excuse to indulge in some delicious food? So whether you’re dining on your own or with a group, check out the options around L.A. below to grab some delicious last-minute Thanksgiving dinner. Why spend the day at home when you can spend it on a rooftop with gorgeous views? The Rooftop at the Wayfarer is offering a prix frixed menu by Chef Victor Morales. This special Thanksgiving Menu is available 11:00A.M.- 9:00P.M. on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Make your reservations here! Location: 813 Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
businesspartnermagazine.com
7 Important Reasons Why Buying a Real Estate Property in Westside LA can be a Good Deal
The westside region of Los Angeles is one of the most affluent areas in the United States. It has desirable schools, excellent transport facilities and a high quality of life. Therefore, buying a home or commercial property in Westside LA can be profitable if you are looking for an investment property. In addition, it has potential for growth due to its good mix of residential and commercial areas.
Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 25 - 27
Celebrate the holiday season on Holiday Road or at the Lighting of the Bay. Watch The Nutcracker — performed by puppets. Catch The Three Stooges on the big screen. Add to your vinyl collection with Record Store Day’s Black Friday releases.
PLANetizen
Lyft Pulls Micromobility From Los Angeles Area
Lyft announced its decision to remove its shared bicycles and scooters from the Los Angeles region, saying its operations were stymied by short-term contracts and multiple operators. Matthew Hall reports on the story for the Santa Monica Daily Press. According to Lyft, “experiences in multiple North American markets has reinforced...
discovering-la.com
Polanco, A Modern Mexican Steakhouse In The Ayres Hotel
Hotel restaurants aren’t usually a destination for those not staying there. These restaurants are typically owned and operated by a large corporation and usually lack the creative flair of a passionate chef. My wife and I recently learned about Polanco, a modern Mexican steakhouse inside the Ayres Hotel in Hawthorne.
sunset.com
10 Reasons Why You Need to Visit This Historic, Design-Driven Los Angeles Neighborhood
West Adams, a neighborhood situated in South Los Angeles, has been a hub for Black artists and creators since the 1940s. And though it undoubtedly has always held historical significance, the area formerly known as Sugar Hill has recently seen a surge of development and attention by creative types who’ve filled the storefronts and restaurants with fresh energy and great design. Artists like Mara Brock Akil have chosen West Adams to center their work, and rising star chefs like Keith Corbin of Alta Adams are pushing the West Coast culinary narrative forward while holding true to its soulful roots. Here are some of our favorite businesses in the neighborhood celebrating the area’s dynamic history and promising future.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
BEST EATS: Bagels and pastrami sandwiches in Culver City
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel. Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with […]
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Rosti Brentwood Close to Opening?
Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per the company’s post on Instagram. The post says, “GET READY LOS ANGELES. Your favorite Tuscan Kitchen is coming soon to Brentwood! For 30+ years, Rosti Tuscan Kitchen has been a Los Angeles favorite, serving Tuscan countryside recipes and being a place for family and friends to gather and celebrate good times. We’re excited to be bringing our passions of family, food, and love to Brentwood soon!” The post goes on to say that this new location will be opening in the fall, but since we are already transitioning to the winter months, we’re not sure when that might happen.
getnews.info
Top Rated Commercial Roofing Company That Provides A Quality Guarantee in Los Angeles, Ca
Leading Los Angeles commercial roof repair company, LA Roof Systems Corporation, expands its offerings to cover the entire Los Angeles County. LA Roof Systems Corporation has grown to become one of the most sought-after authorized contractors and certified commercial roof installers in Los Angeles and the leading commercial roofing company recently announced that it now serves the entire Los Angeles County. The decision to expand its offering across Los Angeles is a reiteration of the company’s commitment to bringing the industry’s best techniques to all categories of clients.
momsla.com
LA’s Top: Best Family Staycations in Los Angeles
A staycation is a vacation spent near home rather than an airplane ride away. Why travel far from home when there are so many ideal destinations within an hour’s drive? From beachfront resorts to a desert oasis, we’ve gathered up the best family staycations in Los Angeles. 100...
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theeastsiderla.com
Co-existing with Griffith Park’s P-22
The mountain lion attack that killed a small dog in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month shocked many residents. But it was not a sign of a growing threat to humans, and there are several steps to prevent such an encounter, say wildlife experts. “There’s no evidence out there that...
