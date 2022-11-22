Read full article on original website
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS TOTAL DEER HARVEST FOR NOVEMBER PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Missouri hunters increase November deer harvest over last year
Recent data from the Missouri Department of Conservation has shown that deer hunters in the state harvested 197,724 deer during the November (12-22) portion of firearms deer season.
Missouri armadillo populations pop, here are some theories why
Armadillos are becoming a staple in Missouri as populations migrate to northern habitats.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Missouri
First colonized by humans over ten thousand years ago, Missouri is now home to over six million people. Much of the state’s population is focused in the metropolitan areas of Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield, and St. Louis. Situated solidly in the Midwest, Missouri became a state in 1821. Known colloquially as the “Show Me State”, Missouri is famous for its caves, rivers (including the eponymous Missouri River), Northern Plains, and southern Ozark Mountains. It might not be quite as mountainous as states like Montana and Utah, but Missouri does have some pretty significant ridges. So, among all those ridges, just where is the highest point in Missouri?
Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season
ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man. Randy Zellers, Assistant Chief Communications for the […]
The Weirdest Law in Missouri Involves Elephants and Beer – Really
It's really a law in Missouri and it really is strange. It involves elephants and in an unexpected twist of fate also has something to do with beer. Let's go down this rabbit (or elephant) hole. Explore.com decided to rank the weirdest laws in each state. It's an interesting read...
Missouri Warns You Need to Get Rid of This Invasive Plant Now
I don't think of plants as being out to get me. The state of Missouri says that I need to change my thinking as there's an invasive species that they advise finding and getting rid of now. They mean today. At this moment if possible. The plant in question is...
gladstonedispatch.com
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements
Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54. Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled...
abc17news.com
Most popular baby names for girls in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Missouri in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
KSDK
Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
Hilarious Missouri Trail Cam Claims to Show Jurassic Visitor?
Someone needs to call Stephen Spielberg and let him know that one of his creatures got loose and is making cameos on Missouri trail cam videos. Not really, but call him anyway if you can. A pretend (meaning parody) Jefferson County, Missouri Facebook page shared a hilarious pic claiming to...
And the most popular Christmas movie in Missouri is...
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
kshb.com
Weather Blog: 100% Sunshine to a 100% chance of Rain
I hope you had a nice Thanksgiving. I think Mother Nature wants us to spend money as the weather today is looking great. We are in for 100% sunshine today, and then we are in for a 100% chance of rain Saturday afternoon and night. A storm system is now located on the Mexico-New Mexico border. It will move into and through Missouri this weekend.
KFVS12
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
Missouri natural gas bills to rise significantly
Spire East and Spire West customers of Spire Missouri, Inc., d/b/a Spire, are being charged an additional fee to reflect expected increases in the wholesale pricing of natural
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri trucking company wants state to tweak requirement for truckers
(Missourinet) – A Missouri requirement is costing the trucking industry time and money. The federal government requires truckers to get physicals every two years. Brent Witte, with Witte Brothers Exchange in Troy, says many states let truck drivers submit this information online, but not in Missouri. Truckers here are...
KYTV
Missouri hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal law requires hospitals to let you know what a service will cost before you get care. The hospital price transparency law went into effect in January 2021. But more than a year later some facilities haven’t fully complied, including some in Missouri. “Patients...
plattecountylandmark.com
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8
That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
