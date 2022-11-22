Read full article on original website
Prestigious ERC Starter Grant for VUB researcher
This year, Vrije Universiteit Brussel researcher Benoît Henriet will receive the prestigious European Research Council Starting Grant from the European Commission, worth €1.5 million in research funding. He will use the grant to conduct five years of research on the environmental history of colonial Central Africa from around 1885 to around 1960. VUB has already secured more than 160 research and innovation projects since the launch of the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 programme in 2014, accounting for total European funding of more than €78 million.
Two SNSF Starting Grants for Researchers at Swiss TPH
The Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) has awarded two Starting Grants to researchers Emma Hodcroft for virology and Samuel Fuhrimann for sustainable agriculture at Swiss TPH. SNSF supports outstanding young researchers in Switzerland and enables them to lead a research project with their own team. Emma Hodcroft. Hodcroft returns to...
Three Imperial academics with ERC Starting Grants to pursue ’ambitious ideas’
Three Imperial academics have won ERC Starting Grants to pursue their ’ambitious research ideas’. The grants - worth up to €1.5million euros each over five years - are awarded to emerging science talent through the Horizon Europe programme to launch their own projects and form teams. The UK received 70 grants in this wave of new funding from the ERC.
State Secretary Hirayama opens Science Europe High-Level Workshop on Research Ethics and Integrity
On 23 and 24 November, Science Europe, the association of research funding organisations, together with the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation and the Swiss National Science Foundation hosted this year’s High-Level Workshop in Zurich. Participants included ministers, high-level delegates and heads of national research organisations from across Europe. The theme of the workshop was -Research ethics and scientific integrity in the context of public engagement-. Switzerland’s contribution underlined its active commitment to a strong European Research Area.
ERC Starting Grant for three UT scientists
The European Research Council honoured the applications of three UT researchers for an ERC ’Starting Grant’. The ’early career’ grants go to Dr Guillaume Lajoinie, Dr Tim Segers and Dr Saskia Kelders, who are all part of UT-s TechMed Centre . Each researcher will receive an amount of €1.5 million for a five-year period. A total of 408 starting grants have been awarded in Europe with a total value of €636 million.
McGill receives $4.8 million to advance climate change science and technology
Three projects will fill knowledge gaps about the environmental and economic impacts of greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen Canada’s capacity to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The Government of Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund, administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), is investing more than $4 million in three...
UQ’s Highly Cited Researchers continue to thrive
The Australian Academy of Humanities have elected three new Fellows, one Honorary Fellow and two Council Members from The University of Queensland. Professors Clint Bracknell , Deborah Brown , and Felicity Meakins have been elected as Fellows of the Academy. UQ’s Chancellor Peter Varghese AO was elected an Honorary Fellow,...
Public lectures at Universität Hamburg started on 17 October
If you are interested in science, research, politics, culture, and society, check out the General Lecture Series at Universität Hamburg. In Winter Semester 2022/2023, Universität Hamburg offers roughly 160 public lectures on various topics. The lectures begin on 17 October 2022 and end February 2023. The range of...
Consortium wins funding for project on ORD practices
A consortium with researchers from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), Empa and ETH Zurich has won funding of almost CHF1.3 million for a three-year project on open and reproducible materials science research. The project is part of the initiative of the ETH Board to further develop existing Open Research Data (ORD) management.
A research identifies gender biases in Internet algorithms and proposes specific training to eliminate them
A research led by the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) and with the participation of researchers from the University of Valencia (UV), the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) and the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), among other centres, proposes measures to eliminate gender bias in Internet algorithms. Among others, that the people involved in creating an algorithm know the measures that can be taken to minimise possible biases and apply them. The research has been published in the Algorithms magazine.
Maarten van Aalst new Director General at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI)
M.K. (Maarten) van Aalst will become Director General and also Chief Science Officer at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The Council of Ministers has approved the nomination on the proposal of Minister Bruins Slot, Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The appointment will take effect on February 1 .
A prototype system which warns of natural phenomena dangerous for aviation developed
The ALARM research team, a European scientific project coordinated by Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), has developed a new prototype early warning system to monitor natural phenomena that threaten the safety and efficiency of aviation. This system, currently capable of predicting the dispersion of volcanic ash or the progress of certain thunderstorms, also identifies the areas where the passage of aircraft has the greatest impact on climate change.
Heidelberg CRC for vascular research to continue successful work
The Collaborative Research Centre "Vascular Control of Organ Function" (CRC 1366) at Heidelberg University will continue its research for another four years. After a positive evaluation, the application for extension for a second funding period has now been accepted in the latest approval round of the German Research Foundation (DFG). This biomedical consortium is receiving DFG funds worth approx. 14.3 million euros. It is based at the Medical Faculty Mannheim of Ruperto Carola; Hellmut Augustin continues as spokesperson for CRC 1366. Heidelberg physicists are also involved in the CRC/Transregio "Phenomenological Elementary Particle Physics after the Higgs Discovery" coordinated in Karlsruhe. The CRC/TRR 257 is also entering a second funding stage.
20 years Bonn-Aachen International Center for Information Technology
Academic teaching and research with an international reputation. The Bonn-Aachen International Center for Information Technology (b-it) celebrated its twentieth anniversary these days. Since 2002, it has uniquely combined excellence in research with internationally renowned teaching in three master’s degree programs in computer science. Thus, the b-it qualifies students from all over the world for future-oriented professional fields in the areas of life sciences, media informatics and autonomous systems. With the support of the federal and state governments, an institution with a worldwide reputation has emerged over the past 20 years, which at the same time has an impact on the region with innovative research results and highly qualified graduates.
Call for papers: Migration & Societal Change Conference June 2023
The Utrecht University Focus Area Migration & Societal Change invites you to submit a proposal for a panel or an individual paper for our conference on the 22nd and 23rd of June 2023. The Focus Area promotes interdisciplinary collaboration between Utrecht researchers, students, and societal stakeholders. Thematically, we focus on various topics related to migration to and between European countries in the 20th and 21st century. But this theme is placed into a larger historical framework (to include e.g. (post)colonial constellations) and approaches from a transnational perspective that understand Europe as co-constituted by and entangled with other parts of the world.
Call For Interest for B-MEntor: mentoring schemes for staff from BAME backgrounds
We are looking for mentors and mentees to participate in our cross-institutional mentoring schemes for Academic, Research and Professional Services staff from Black, Asian, Mixed and minority ethnic backgrounds. What is B-MEntor?. B-MEntor Academic and Professional are two well-established mentoring programmes that offer a unique platform for BAME academic, research...
Next round for Collaborative Research Center in Immunology
Focus on mechanisms for recognition and elimination of foreign genetic material. Success for a research alliance of the University of Bonn, the Technical University of Dresden and the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU): The Collaborative Research Center (SFB)/Transregio 237 "Nucleic Acid Immunity" has convinced with its research work of the past four years. The German Research Foundation (DFG) is funding it for another period with around ten million euros. As planned, the function of spokesperson will be transferred from Gunther Hartmann of the University of Bonn to Veit Hornung of the LMU.
Biodiversity in drylands can mitigate climate change
International team of researchers completes first global field study on the ecological impact of grazing in drylands. Grazing is a form of land use which sustains the livelihood for billions of people. It is especially important in drylands, which cover around 41 percent of the Earth’s land surface, hosts one in three humans inhabiting our planet and over 50 % of all livestock live.
Academics named Fellows of the Australian Academy of Humanities
University of Sydney academics from the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and Sydney Law School have been appointed as Fellows of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia. Five researchers from the University of Sydney, Professor Simon Butt , Professor Jay Johnston , Associate Professor Antonia Rubino ,...
Workshop:Europeanization and Urban Transformation in SEE
Präsenz-Veranstaltung 24.11.2022 - 25.11.2022 15:00 - 18:00. In the last two decades, Europeanization has become a very broad and overarching social science concept and theoretical framework for analyzing various social, political, economic, and historic transformations within and outside of the European Union. The Literature on the Europeanization of Southeast Europe (SEE) has grown rapidly, mainly focusing on the relationships between the EU and SEE nation-states and/or specific issues (e.g., regional policy, environmental sector, public administration, justice and home affairs, party politics, and statehood issues). Yet, the debate on the Europeanization of SEE is very complex, and it has still been overridden by the enduring conservatism of nationalism, related to Balkan political conflicts and wars.
