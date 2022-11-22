The Utrecht University Focus Area Migration & Societal Change invites you to submit a proposal for a panel or an individual paper for our conference on the 22nd and 23rd of June 2023. The Focus Area promotes interdisciplinary collaboration between Utrecht researchers, students, and societal stakeholders. Thematically, we focus on various topics related to migration to and between European countries in the 20th and 21st century. But this theme is placed into a larger historical framework (to include e.g. (post)colonial constellations) and approaches from a transnational perspective that understand Europe as co-constituted by and entangled with other parts of the world.

18 HOURS AGO