Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
ENHANCE Alliance welcomes three new member universities, to form a powerhouse of education and research
TU Delft University of Technology, Gdansk University of Technology and ETH Zurich join the ENHANCE Alliance on its journey towards a European University. The ENHANCE Alliance is delighted to welcome TU Delft University of Technology (Netherlands), Gdansk University of Technology (Poland) and ETH Zurich (Switzerland) as new members. High-ranked representatives of all three institutions have joined the ENHANCE Leadership Meeting, held on Friday, 25 November 2022 at RWTH Aachen University. The ten member universities were handed their signed Memorandums of Understanding, which are the basis for their cooperation.
myscience.org
Ten new members for Amsterdam Young Academy (AYA)
Four young academics from VU Amsterdam, vife from the University of Amsterdam (UvA) and one from Amsterdam UMC have been appointed as members of the Amsterdam Young Academy (AYA): the network of young academics at VU Amsterdam, UvA and Amsterdam UMC. is a network of promising, young Amsterdam academics whose...
myscience.org
Call for papers: Migration & Societal Change Conference June 2023
The Utrecht University Focus Area Migration & Societal Change invites you to submit a proposal for a panel or an individual paper for our conference on the 22nd and 23rd of June 2023. The Focus Area promotes interdisciplinary collaboration between Utrecht researchers, students, and societal stakeholders. Thematically, we focus on various topics related to migration to and between European countries in the 20th and 21st century. But this theme is placed into a larger historical framework (to include e.g. (post)colonial constellations) and approaches from a transnational perspective that understand Europe as co-constituted by and entangled with other parts of the world.
myscience.org
Two SNSF Starting Grants for Researchers at Swiss TPH
The Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) has awarded two Starting Grants to researchers Emma Hodcroft for virology and Samuel Fuhrimann for sustainable agriculture at Swiss TPH. SNSF supports outstanding young researchers in Switzerland and enables them to lead a research project with their own team. Emma Hodcroft. Hodcroft returns to...
myscience.org
Maarten van Aalst new Director General at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI)
M.K. (Maarten) van Aalst will become Director General and also Chief Science Officer at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The Council of Ministers has approved the nomination on the proposal of Minister Bruins Slot, Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The appointment will take effect on February 1 .
myscience.org
Heidelberg CRC for vascular research to continue successful work
The Collaborative Research Centre "Vascular Control of Organ Function" (CRC 1366) at Heidelberg University will continue its research for another four years. After a positive evaluation, the application for extension for a second funding period has now been accepted in the latest approval round of the German Research Foundation (DFG). This biomedical consortium is receiving DFG funds worth approx. 14.3 million euros. It is based at the Medical Faculty Mannheim of Ruperto Carola; Hellmut Augustin continues as spokesperson for CRC 1366. Heidelberg physicists are also involved in the CRC/Transregio "Phenomenological Elementary Particle Physics after the Higgs Discovery" coordinated in Karlsruhe. The CRC/TRR 257 is also entering a second funding stage.
myscience.org
12,000 people in the UK become unpaid carers every day
4.3 million people take on an unpaid caring role every year. Research from the Centre for Care, at the University of Sheffield, highlights the large number of people transitioning in and out of caring roles every year. On Carers Rights Day, charity Carers UK is calling for change in the...
myscience.org
Curtin project recruits cybersecurity workforce from WA schools
Western Australian school students can be recruited as the cybersecurity workforce of the future as part of a Curtin-led cybersecurity program, which has been supported by the Federal Government. Announced today by The Hon Ed Husic, the Cyber Security Education and Training Program (CyberSET) will receive $468,000 in funding as...
myscience.org
State Secretary Hirayama opens Science Europe High-Level Workshop on Research Ethics and Integrity
On 23 and 24 November, Science Europe, the association of research funding organisations, together with the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation and the Swiss National Science Foundation hosted this year’s High-Level Workshop in Zurich. Participants included ministers, high-level delegates and heads of national research organisations from across Europe. The theme of the workshop was -Research ethics and scientific integrity in the context of public engagement-. Switzerland’s contribution underlined its active commitment to a strong European Research Area.
myscience.org
Shooting for the moon: Sussex graduate announced as new European Space Agency astronaut
Dr Rosemary Coogan completed her PhD at the University of Sussex in 2019. Rosemary, who showed "a deeply-rooted curiosity about space", studied star formation and super-massive black holes in distant galaxies. "We’re all incredibly proud" says University’s head of astronomy. A recent graduate of the University of Sussex...
Comments / 0