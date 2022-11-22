Read full article on original website
Prestigious ERC Starter Grant for VUB researcher
This year, Vrije Universiteit Brussel researcher Benoît Henriet will receive the prestigious European Research Council Starting Grant from the European Commission, worth €1.5 million in research funding. He will use the grant to conduct five years of research on the environmental history of colonial Central Africa from around 1885 to around 1960. VUB has already secured more than 160 research and innovation projects since the launch of the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 programme in 2014, accounting for total European funding of more than €78 million.
Three Imperial academics with ERC Starting Grants to pursue ’ambitious ideas’
Three Imperial academics have won ERC Starting Grants to pursue their ’ambitious research ideas’. The grants - worth up to €1.5million euros each over five years - are awarded to emerging science talent through the Horizon Europe programme to launch their own projects and form teams. The UK received 70 grants in this wave of new funding from the ERC.
ENHANCE Alliance welcomes three new member universities, to form a powerhouse of education and research
TU Delft University of Technology, Gdansk University of Technology and ETH Zurich join the ENHANCE Alliance on its journey towards a European University. The ENHANCE Alliance is delighted to welcome TU Delft University of Technology (Netherlands), Gdansk University of Technology (Poland) and ETH Zurich (Switzerland) as new members. High-ranked representatives of all three institutions have joined the ENHANCE Leadership Meeting, held on Friday, 25 November 2022 at RWTH Aachen University. The ten member universities were handed their signed Memorandums of Understanding, which are the basis for their cooperation.
Sydney takes green award for ’living classroom’ native garden
The University of Sydney has won the ’Creating Impact’ award in the Green Gown Awards Australasia for Nguragaingun, Ngara, Pemulian - our Curriculum Garden and Biodiversity Management Plan. Announced on 17 November, the Green Gown Awards are considered the most prestigious recognition of sustainability excellence in the tertiary...
University of Glasgow celebrates the tercentenary of Adam Smith
- The University of Glasgow is marking the 300th anniversary of pioneering Scot Adam Smith with a year-long celebration of his life, work and influence. The tercentenary commemoration of The Father of Economics includes a host of events in Scotland and around the world, designed to inspire renewed discussion about Smith’s ideas.
Maarten van Aalst new Director General at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI)
M.K. (Maarten) van Aalst will become Director General and also Chief Science Officer at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The Council of Ministers has approved the nomination on the proposal of Minister Bruins Slot, Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The appointment will take effect on February 1 .
Public lectures at Universität Hamburg started on 17 October
If you are interested in science, research, politics, culture, and society, check out the General Lecture Series at Universität Hamburg. In Winter Semester 2022/2023, Universität Hamburg offers roughly 160 public lectures on various topics. The lectures begin on 17 October 2022 and end February 2023. The range of...
New master program educates students to become leaders for a just and sustainable future
It is official: From today onwards, students can enroll in the new transdisciplinary Master ’Societal Transitions’ at Erasmus University Rotterdam (EUR). Designed by a diverse group of academics from different faculties, in collaboration with the Design Impact Transition (DIT) platform, the master programm introduces students to complex sustainability challenges and teaches them to facilitate transition processes towards just and sustainable futures.
More than just buildings: Rotman grad pursues social impact in real estate development
If anyone had told Fatima Saya four years ago that she’d work in real estate development after completing her MBA at the Rotman School of Management, she probably wouldn’t have believed them. With a passion for building community, creating social and global impact and advancing equity, diversity and...
Ten new members for Amsterdam Young Academy (AYA)
Four young academics from VU Amsterdam, vife from the University of Amsterdam (UvA) and one from Amsterdam UMC have been appointed as members of the Amsterdam Young Academy (AYA): the network of young academics at VU Amsterdam, UvA and Amsterdam UMC. is a network of promising, young Amsterdam academics whose...
Choice guide: six Bachelor programmes 'top programme' designation
Six Bachelor’s degree programmes at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam have been given the 'Top Programme' quality seal according to the Keuzegids (Choice Guide) 2023, published on Thursday 24 November. In the guide, Bachelor students annually rate their programmes on content, teachers, assessment, preparation, career and atmosphere. In this year’s list...
Fellows formally admitted to Australian Academy of Science
The Australian Academy of Science has welcomed three rounds of University of Sydney fellows into its ranks in admission ceremonies at this year’s Science at the Shine Dome event in Canberra. The special event on Tuesday saw elected fellows from 2022, 2021 and 2020 receive their moment in the...
University of Twente maintains strong position in Keuzegids Universiteiten
With five Top-rated programmes and a great third place in the ranking of universities, the University of Twente maintains its strong position in the latest edition of the Keuzegids Universiteiten. The guide, which helps prospective students choose their studies, scrutinises the bachelor’s programmes of all 14 Dutch universities. Last...
Workshop:Europeanization and Urban Transformation in SEE
Präsenz-Veranstaltung 24.11.2022 - 25.11.2022 15:00 - 18:00. In the last two decades, Europeanization has become a very broad and overarching social science concept and theoretical framework for analyzing various social, political, economic, and historic transformations within and outside of the European Union. The Literature on the Europeanization of Southeast Europe (SEE) has grown rapidly, mainly focusing on the relationships between the EU and SEE nation-states and/or specific issues (e.g., regional policy, environmental sector, public administration, justice and home affairs, party politics, and statehood issues). Yet, the debate on the Europeanization of SEE is very complex, and it has still been overridden by the enduring conservatism of nationalism, related to Balkan political conflicts and wars.
Two SNSF Starting Grants for Researchers at Swiss TPH
The Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) has awarded two Starting Grants to researchers Emma Hodcroft for virology and Samuel Fuhrimann for sustainable agriculture at Swiss TPH. SNSF supports outstanding young researchers in Switzerland and enables them to lead a research project with their own team. Emma Hodcroft. Hodcroft returns to...
McGill receives $4.8 million to advance climate change science and technology
Three projects will fill knowledge gaps about the environmental and economic impacts of greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen Canada’s capacity to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The Government of Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund, administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), is investing more than $4 million in three...
Work together to fight Russian aggression, Estonian President Alar Karis tells students during University of Toronto visit
Estonian President Alar Karis warned against Russian aggression and called on the world to mobilize in support of Ukraine at a sold-out event at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy this week. "The Euro-Atlantic security architecture and our shared values face the most...
UQ’s Highly Cited Researchers continue to thrive
The Australian Academy of Humanities have elected three new Fellows, one Honorary Fellow and two Council Members from The University of Queensland. Professors Clint Bracknell , Deborah Brown , and Felicity Meakins have been elected as Fellows of the Academy. UQ’s Chancellor Peter Varghese AO was elected an Honorary Fellow,...
Consortium wins funding for project on ORD practices
A consortium with researchers from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), Empa and ETH Zurich has won funding of almost CHF1.3 million for a three-year project on open and reproducible materials science research. The project is part of the initiative of the ETH Board to further develop existing Open Research Data (ORD) management.
Call for papers: Migration & Societal Change Conference June 2023
The Utrecht University Focus Area Migration & Societal Change invites you to submit a proposal for a panel or an individual paper for our conference on the 22nd and 23rd of June 2023. The Focus Area promotes interdisciplinary collaboration between Utrecht researchers, students, and societal stakeholders. Thematically, we focus on various topics related to migration to and between European countries in the 20th and 21st century. But this theme is placed into a larger historical framework (to include e.g. (post)colonial constellations) and approaches from a transnational perspective that understand Europe as co-constituted by and entangled with other parts of the world.
