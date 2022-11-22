Read full article on original website
Marines take the lead in getting toys to kids
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the holiday season once again, with Toys for Tots kicking off!. The Marine Corps League are all ready for the Toys for Tots to help children in West Tennessee. Tom Corley, who is a member of the Captain Jack Holland detachment 735, Marine Corps...
West Tennessee Christmas Parades for 2022
Visit Jackson, Tennessee shared a list of Christmas Parades in West Tennessee.
Nonprofit connects Henderson community with free Thanksgiving meals
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One nonprofit uplifts their community with free meals for Thanksgiving. “This is our fifth year of doing the Cookies for Cancer Thanksgiving free giveaway meals. We started in 2018,” said Beth Everett. Each year, Everett announces the free meal, with the hope to help those...
Bumpus Harley Davidson holds Black Friday event
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local store celebrated the holidays with a Black Friday event. The holiday season is in full swing. Bumpus Harley Davidson in Jackson had their Black Friday event that had lots to offer. There were special deals at the store, as well as free photos with...
West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
Turkey Day 5K races through the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A tradition revisits the Hub City in the form of a race. The Turkey Day 5K is a fundraiser sponsored by Fleet Feet and Gold’s Gym to benefit RIFA. The race had around 600 participants in attendance, which was a good increase from previous years affected by COVID.
LGBTQ+ resources available nationally, West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Saturday, November 19, a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead, and 19 others injured. Since the shooting, the Colorado Springs community has been working to ensure those lost are remembered by their correct identity, as well as honored among the community.
Remember to cook safely this Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is Thursday, and there are a few safety tips that will help you and your family have a safe and happy holiday. If you decide to deep fry your turkey, make sure to do it outside on a flat surface, and make sure it is completely dethawed and dry.
City councilman, local church join to host Thanksgiving luncheon
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd and the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church hosted a luncheon on Thanksgiving. The church prepared all of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey, dressing, and other foods. “We are doing our annual Thanksgiving dinner,” Dodd said. “Been doing it for about fifteen...
Crime Stoppers 11-23-22
Crime Stoppers wants you and yours to be safe this holiday season. Christmas is right around the corner and so is every opportunistic criminal, just waiting to take all those Christmas gifts out of your vehicle. So, put them in the trunk or at least cover them up with something because if you don’t, you won’t be having a very merry Christmas.
Dresden hosts city’s first Turkey Trot
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local city hosts a 5K run. The first ever Dresden Turkey Trot was held Thursday. Many people from the community were in attendance to support the event. There were awards given out for different age categories, as well as male and female categories. All participants...
Elected officials join volunteers for Project Care in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local community comes together for an annual tradition to make sure everyone in their community has a meal for Thanksgiving. “They are just excited to see us,” said volunteer Javier Lopez. “They are waiting at the door and they are like, ‘Oh yeah, I couldn’t wait for you to get here,’ so it is really nice to be able to give like that.”
Lexington business ready for Black Friday
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Local businesses are bringing in customers with door prizes, sales, and holiday cheer. Davis’ Clothing is a local small business in Lexington that decided to prep for the holidays by bringing in custom gift wrapping, special hours for shopping, Christmas décor, and various sales that may last through the weekend.
I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
Hunt is on for Thanksgiving meal ingredients
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is days away and local residents are on the hunt for their ingredients. Shortages have been talked about for 2022, and while some stores are feeling the effects, some are still providing their customers Thanksgiving needs. “We haven’t really noticed a lot of out of...
Bonita Kaye Thomas
Funeral service for Bonita Kaye Thomas, age 57, will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery in Medon, TN. Ms. Thomas died Monday, November 21, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation...
2 local college students complete US Marshals internship program
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local college students recently completed the U.S. Marshals Student Volunteer Internship Program. A news release says Colin Newsom and Tarhanysia Thomas successfully finished the program, which was reinstated at the U.S. Marshals’ Jackson and Memphis offices this year. Newsom graduated from Freed-Hardeman University in...
Black Friday shoppers flock to Jackson stores
JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday kicked off in the Hub City, bringing long lines and insane prices!. “I’m here Black Friday shopping. Got my caffeine ready to go for the day. Just enjoy it and see what kind of deals we can get,” Shane Vaczy, a Black Friday shopper.
Christmas on Main returning to downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Hardin County holiday tradition is returning for three weekends in December. Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17. The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge. In addition...
How to gift pets correctly during the holidays
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — With the holidays coming up, you may want to give someone a pet or get one yourself. The Carroll County Humane Society encourages you to adopt a pet. However, they want to avoid as many returns of pets as possible. If you’re going to give...
