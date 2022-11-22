Read full article on original website
Officials investigating southwest Nebraska homicide
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide in Imperial.
WOWT
19-year-old killed in west Nebraska shooting
IMPERIAL, Neb. (WOWT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Chase County after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, there was a report of a shooting overnight near 12th and Broadway in Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Imperial Republican
Keonna Carter gets 40-50 years at Friday sentencing
Keonna Carter, a co-defendant in the Annika Swanson case, was sentenced to 40-50 years for first degree felony assault and another 30-36 months for kidnapping. Carter’s sentence, handed down by Judge Patrick Heng Friday in Chase County District Court, came before a small crowd in the courtroom, mostly family members of Swanson and Carter.
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old facing multiple charges including manslaughter
IMPERIAL, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they are investigating a homicide that happened between Thursday and Friday night. The NSP said a 19-year-old victim died and a 19-year-old has been taken into custody for the shooting. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff's Office responded to a...
