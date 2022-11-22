ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

You’ll Never Guess How This Love Without Borders Sneak Peek Ends

See what has Gurleen Virk and Philip Michael Thomas Jr. so taken aback in this preview of Wednesday’s premiere. Allow this Love Without Borders sneak peek to get you excited for Wednesday’s premiere. In it, Gurleen Virk has finally arrived at her (previously unknown!) destination, where she’s expecting...
Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Posts Sweet Thanksgiving Tribute To Stepmom Kourtney

Landon Barker proved once again that he has a great relationship with his stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. The son of Travis Barker, who married Kourtney in April of this year, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 25 to share a sweet tribute to the reality star in honor of Thanksgiving. Alongside a fabulous photo of himself, Travis, Kourtney and two of her kids: daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, Landon tagged Kourt and wrote, “I’m so thankful for you and I love you guys!”
