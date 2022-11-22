ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans legendary WR Andre Johnson named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for class of 2023

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Houston Texans fans may not have much to be thankful for on the field in 2022, but they could have a few special moments next calendar year.

One of them could be their very first, authentic Pro Football Hall of Famer. Inaugural Texans Ring of Honor member Andre Johnson was named one of 28 modern-era semifinalist for the class of 2023.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023 on Tuesday.

Johnson, the Texans’ No. 3 overall pick from the 2003 NFL draft, earned two first-team All-Pros and seven Pro Bowls during his 12-year career with Houston. Johnson played a season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 and then eight games with the Tennessee Titans in 2016.

If Johnson is one of the 15 finalists, the results will be revealed in January. The 2023 class will be revealed during the NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LVII in February. The enshrinement will take place in August in Canton, Ohio.

