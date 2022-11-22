MBA feeling 'no pressure' to win its first championship since 2014. What about other DII schools trying to break title droughts?

Read full article on original website
wilsonpost.com
Midstate boys basketball preview: A look at the contenders, top players and stories to watch in 2022-23
High school basketball opened its season last week. Here’s everything you need to know about the Nashville-area boys teams in 2022-23.
atozsports.com
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer sends message to Vols QB Hendon Hooker after season-ending injury
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL in UT’s loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks this past weekend. Hooker’s Tennessee career is over as a result of the devastating injury. On Tuesday, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer opened his press conference by sending a classy message...
Tennessee’s injury report for Vanderbilt
Injuries are part of football at every level, and Tennessee could be dealing with some notable absences for key players in Saturday night’s regular-season finale at in-state rival Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). The 10th-ranked Vols suffered a demoralizing loss at South Carolina last week that saw their College Football Playoff hopes ended in addition injuries to several players, and the upstart Commodores will be looking to take advantage with a bowl-clinching third straight SEC win. Tennessee won’t officially reveal its list of unavailable players against Vanderbilt until pregame, but GoVols247 will prepare you with its (unofficial) injury report.
WSMV
Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds games postponed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning. The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.
atozsports.com
How the Vanderbilt game will lead to an offseason decision for Vols head coach Josh Heupel
There is no silver lining when it comes to Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker’s season-ending injury. Hooker suffered a torn ACL in Tennessee’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia last weekend. It’s an absolutely brutal end to Hooker’s brilliant career on Rocky Top. And it...
SportsGrid
Tennessee Volunteers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Tennessee is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 68.6 points per game which has been on average 6.6 points over the line for those games. In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Vanderbilt...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Barrett Maddox, elite OL out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment
Barrett Maddox has made his decision, and he’ll be staying at home in Tennessee. The elite OL recruit announced his decision on social media, noting that he was “100000% Committed” to the Commodores. The 6’6 280 pound Maddox chose Vanderbilt over multiple other offers, including Army, UCLA and Kansas among 27 offers.
southeasthoops.com
Kansas vs. Tennessee Prediction: Battle 4 Atlantis Championship
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Kansas vs. Tennessee prediction for the November 25 matchup in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. The Vols captured a 73-66 overtime win against USC in the semifinals, with freshman Julian Phillips notching a career-high 25 points in the contest. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks also needed overtime to hold off Wisconsin, and Kansas has jumped out to a 6-0 start this season with a pair of nice ACC victories – Duke and NC State – on its resume.
wgnsradio.com
VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
wilsonpost.com
Business booming for Lebanon deer processor
With deer season underway, guns are booming and so is business at Walker’s Butcher Block in Lebanon. “In past years we’ve processed between 800 and 900 deer, and we anticipate about the same number again this season,” says Chris Walker, who four years ago took over the business formerly called Lebanon Locker, assisted by wife Terri.
wilsonpost.com
WEMA to receive its first ladder fire truck
Wilson County will have its own 100-foot aerial ladder fire truck after the Wilson County Commission approved the $1.6 million cost at its meeting on Monday night. The resolution passed with a 24-0-1 vote. Commissioner Rick Brown was absent from the meeting.
Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire
A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead.
WKRN
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Woman killed after being hit by car. Woman killed after being hit by car. Metro police identify man shot and killed near...
I Tried Nashville’s Famous Joyland Restaurant & Here’s How It Compares To Other Fast Food Spots
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. I've heard the buzz about Nashville's Joyland since the retro-inspired fast-food joint opened its doors in 2020. So when passing through the Music City on a recent day trip, I decided it was time to experience first-hand what the hype was about.
Williamson County deputy hailed as hero for pulling driver from burning vehicle
A Williamson County deputy is being hailed a hero after pulling a man from a burning car.
WSMV
Water main break near Bridgestone Arena
A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Thousands took to the streets in...
wmot.org
Researchers: AI in connected cars eased Nashville rush hour congestion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt researchers say they have successfully used artificial intelligence in a group of wirelessly connected cars to help ease rush hour traffic on Interstate 24. In the experiment, 100 test cars sent traffic information back and forth. Their adaptive cruise control was modified to react...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.75M Stately Home in Brentwood, TN Captures the Beauty of Simplicity and Elegance
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home accessed by a fabulous courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 1557 Sunset Rd Lot 6, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,685 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina (615-300-5996) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-263-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
WKRN
Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once given gift sentence by judge
In 2018, Williamson County Drug officers arrested a man for selling heroin. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In 2018, Williamson County Drug officers arrested a man for selling heroin. Black Friday shopping underway at Opry Mills Bass …. Within minutes of the doors opening at 5 a.m.,...
Nashville’s top 10 most wanted fugitives: Week of Nov. 23
While a number of arrest warrants are filed each week, there are a few violent offenses that have landed suspects on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
