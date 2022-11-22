MBA feeling 'no pressure' to win its first championship since 2014. What about other DII schools trying to break title droughts?

Injuries are part of football at every level, and Tennessee could be dealing with some notable absences for key players in Saturday night’s regular-season finale at in-state rival Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). The 10th-ranked Vols suffered a demoralizing loss at South Carolina last week that saw their College Football Playoff hopes ended in addition injuries to several players, and the upstart Commodores will be looking to take advantage with a bowl-clinching third straight SEC win. Tennessee won’t officially reveal its list of unavailable players against Vanderbilt until pregame, but GoVols247 will prepare you with its (unofficial) injury report.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO