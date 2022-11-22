Read full article on original website
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
GoFundMe set up for family of 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — A GoFundMe is active and taking donations in honor of 11-year old Hailey Brooks. Brooks was killed last weekend when an out of control truck struck her during the Raleigh Christmas parade. WRAL News has vetted the legitimacy of the GoFundMe through the attorney for Brook's...
Hit-and-run crash in Raleigh sends girl to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A girl was hit by a vehicle on Friday night in Raleigh in a hit-and-run. The crash happened near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road around 7:30. Raleigh Police couldn't release details on the juvenile's condition, but did say she was taken to the...
Girl dies from hit-and-run crash in Raleigh; police looking for suspect vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 12-year-old girl hit by a vehicle in a Raleigh hit-and-run has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Bashford Road. Raleigh police said the girl was trying to cross the road near the 6500 block of Hillsborough...
'He's become part of the family here': Cosmo the black lab serves as Durham Fire Department's emotional support animal
DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham fire station is taking a unique approach to helping firefighters. When firefighters return from a call and come back to Fire Station 13 at 2901 South Miami Blvd., a 2-year-old black lab named Cosmo helps them with the trauma they’ve just seen. “He’s...
Cumberland County deputies respond to deadly shooting at apartment complex
HOPE MILLS, N.C. — Authorities responded to a Friday night deadly shooting near Hope Mills, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said a man died from his injuries in the shooting, which happened before 11 p.m. Friday at the Crosswinds Green Two apartment complex at Town Street near Legion Road.
Garner gas station employee dies in stabbing; suspect in custody
GARNER, N.C. — One person died in a stabbing Friday evening at a gas station in Garner. At least six Johnston County sheriff's deputies' cars arrived at Murphy Express along Highway 42, in addition to fire and medical personnel. Fire and EMS personnel were also there for several hours.
After Johnston County crash injures four people, man searches for missing dog
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
More than dozen firefighters at scene of fatal overnight crash in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight. The crash took place on Perkins Mill Rd. between Highwoods Dr. and Rosewood Rd. in Goldsboro. Roughly 20 firefighters were on the scene trying to help move the vehicle. One neighbor said they heard the crash...
Subleasing snafu leaves Clayton family without a home before Thanksgiving
CLAYTON, N.C. — Robyn and Mike McCue found a four-bedroom home in Clayton on Airbnb and started renting the Crawford Parkway property in September through an entity called Sleep Lux LLC. In October, the McCues said Aki Stanley and Niya Chamberlain, a married couple with Sleep Lux LLC who...
24-year-old woman dies in overnight Goldsboro crash, 20 firefighters respond
A woman is dead after an overnight crash off Rosewood Road in Wayne County. Gabriel Bartlett, 24, died after the crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said speeding was the cause of the crash, which took place on Perkins Mill Road between Highwoods Drive and Rosewood Road in Goldsboro.
Some dog! Rocky Mount police bloodhound tracks down three teens accused of stealing car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Some city leaders are now trying to take steps to help community members keep their belongings safe. On the cold morning of Nov....
Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A drag show planned next weekend in Southern Pines is prompting big reaction from critics. WRAL News obtained a letter sent by Calvary Christian School in Southern Pines to businesses in the town sponsoring the event. “The LGBTQ forces are coming to Southern Pines and...
One person hospitalized, 10 people displaced after house fire in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The American Red Cross is helping about 10 people find temporary housing after a Saturday morning fire at a split-level home, according to the Durham Fire Department. The fire department said one person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and back pain after Durham firefighters arrived around...
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
Sisterly reunion decades in the making highlights a memorable Thanksgiving for NC woman
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is a time to be with family, even if it's the first time in more than 50 years. Two sisters came together this year, and not even time, and an ocean, could keep them apart. Reunions happen all the time at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Family...
Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
DPS employee charged with falsifying fire safety tests, inspection forms
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Public Schools employee tasked with checking schools’ fire safety equipment is accused of falsifying tests and inspection forms. WRAL News learned this from criminal charges filed Tuesday against Andrew Roesch. It’s troubling news for parents to hear. Roesch is accused of falsifying fire...
321 Coffee to open new store in Durham, expanding jobs for people with disabilities
DURHAM, N.C. — A local coffee shop and roaster that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is expanding its inclusive workforce from its Raleigh base to its first location in the heart of downtown Durham. The new shop for 321 Coffee is located at 300 Morris St.,...
New Bern coach Torrey Nowell says Aronne Herring is one of NC's best players: HSOT Postgame
New Bern's Aronne Herring scored seven touchdowns in the Bears' 70-34 win over Rolesville in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs on Friday night. Head coach Torrey Nowell joined Nick Stevens & T.J. Thorpe on the HighSchoolOT Postgame Show to discuss the win and Herring's performance.
