Mayfield, Graves County to commemorate tornado anniversary
The City of Mayfield and Graves County will commemorate the first anniversary of the devastating tornado with a service on Saturday, December 10th. Calling the service "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," it will take place at War Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The entrance on Lockridge Street is where everyone is asked to enter.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital offers remembrance
Murray-Calloway County Hospital again holds a Service of Remembrance honoring loved ones lost this past year. The 37th annual event includes a reading of the names of patients who entered heaven between November 2021 and October 2022. Special music and a time of remembrance are presented and a devotional reflection...
FNB Bank opens Mayfield mobile office post-tornado
FNB Bank will open a temporary mobile unit office in Mayfield on Thursday, during the post-tornado rebuilding of FNB's Mayfield main office. The temporary unit, at 201 North 8th Street, was formerly the FNB Operations Center. The temporary facility will offer the same services as a standard branch office. It...
Christmas in Kuttawa events this Saturday
It's "Christmas in Kuttawa" this Saturday, with a visit from Santa and free events all day long around the city hall pavilion. The fun includes a synthetic skating rink, horse and buggy rides, gingerbread bouncer and slide, and a giant snow globe. There'll also be hot chocolate, candy canes, apple...
Marshall Sheriff asking for help with camper theft
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle they say was used to steal a camper. The Sheriff's Office said someone stole a Hyline Park model camper from Camp-O-Rama in Draffenville during the early morning hours on October 21. Authorities believe the vehicle was...
Princeton police launch annual toy drive
In December, the Princeton police department will start collecting for their annual toy drive. Donated new toys can be dropped off at the police department's temporary location at 110 West Washington Street. They cannot accept clothing items, stuffed animals or realistic looking toy guns. Also no makeup, perfume, candy or baby items.
Meth trafficking charges for Salem man in Paducah
A traffic stop Saturday morning in Paducah resulted in meth trafficking charges for a Livingston County man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Benton Road. The driver, 53-year-old Wesley A. Fox of Salem was arrested following a search of his truck. The search allegedly...
Paducah man arrested on drug charges in Graves County
A Graves County traffic stop ended with drug charges for a Paducah man. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle near Hopewell Road in Mayfield overnight Saturday. The deputy allegedly found a quantity of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle. The driver, 53-year-old Stephen Odell of Paducah,...
Symsonia man arrested on drug charges in Paducah
A Symsonia man was arrested on drug possession charges Monday night on Paducah's south side. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on Wayne Sullivan Drive and allegedly found the driver, 22-year-old Alec D. Shoulta of Symsonia, in possession of a quantity of fentanyl. Shoulta was...
Caldwell traffic stop resulted in Marion man's arrest
A Saturday traffic stop in Caldwell County led to a Marion man's arrest. A Caldwell County Sheriff's deputy spotted a speeding vehicle near the intersection of Marion Road and Cassidy Avenue. Allegedly the vehicle was traveling at least 20 miles per hour over the limit. The deputy stopped the vehicle...
Four Paducah Tilghman seniors named Coca-Cola Scholars Program semifinalists
Four Paducah Tilghman High School seniors have been named semifinalists in the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. Over 91,000 students from across the country applied to the program with 1,557 students chosen to continue through the selection process. Only thirty-three high school seniors were chosen from Kentucky. That selection process is based...
Wanted Metropolis woman arrested for criminal trespassing
A wanted Metropolis woman was arrested Sunday following a trespassing complaint. Metropolis Police said they were called to the Speedy Mart on 12th Street about an argument. The caller told police that 41-year-old Buffy J. Parker was in the store arguing with her even though she had been previously trespassed from the property.
Mayfield schools to close for state championship Friday
The Mayfield Independent School district will close on Friday when the Cardinals play for a state championship. Schools will close so that students, faculty, and staff can make the trip to Lexington to support the team in AA KHSAA State Championship at Kroger Field. The Cardinals play for their 13th...
