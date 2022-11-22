ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

yourcentralvalley.com

Sorority accepting applications for the 2023 Debutante Ball

Fresno Calif. (KGPE) – Marri Turner from Iota Phi Lambda sorority spoke with Eyewitness News about the 2023 Debutante Scholarship program now accepting applications. Turner explained what they are looking for from prospective candidates and revealed that applications are being accepted through Dec. 15. Applications for Debutantes or the Escorts which accompany them need to be sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school.
FRESNO, CA
gtgazette.com

Two qualify for state championship meet

The Sac Joaquin Sections championship were held in Folsom and two local athletes qualified for the state championship meet in Fresno on Nov. 26. Zofia Bradford placed 5th overall and ran a personal best of 20:39.1. Landon York also placed 5th with a personal best of 17.39.1. He fought for his place at the finish line and beat the next runner by .2 of a second to receive the last spot to compete at state.
FOLSOM, CA
thesungazette.com

Kaweah health hospice delivers Thanksgiving to doorsteps

Kaweah Health Hospice partners with Visalia Breakfast Lions Club to provide a fresh turkey and fixings to 102 families who have a loved one receiving hospice care. VISALIA– In partnership with Visalia Breakfast Lions Club, Kaweah Health Hospice provided thanksgiving meals to over 100 patients. On Nov. 21, Kaweah...
VISALIA, CA
clovisroundup.com

City of Clovis Adds $2 Million to Landmark Square Budget

November 14, 2022 – After a lengthy discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting, another topic that involves a specific amount of money spent by the City was discussed briefly before being approved by a 4-0 council vote, with one absence due to Mayor Jose Flores’ abstention. $2...
CLOVIS, CA
clovisroundup.com

West Clovis ‘Monsters’ Win Seniors Championship 2022

On Saturday November 19th, as the cold evening temperature began to drop further, falling to frigid degrees, the West Clovis Monsters ranked #1 in the CCYFL Juniors Division faced off against the #2 Miners, based out of the Fresno High/Edison High areas of Fresno. With the clock dwindling down to...
CLOVIS, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Stafford's Chocolates wins Small Business of the Year award

Stafford’s Chocolates, with stores in Porterville, Solvang and San Luis Obispo, has been awarded the 2022 Small Business of the Year Award presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce during the annual awards ceremony held at Nuckols Ranch in Porterville. “There’s no greater feeling than creating something people are...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Bulldogs thankful for family, friends and football

The Fresno State football team puts a six game winning streak on the line Friday night in the final game of the regular season. The Bulldogs take on Wyoming at Valley Children's Stadium before playing at Boise State for the Mountain West championship. This has turned out to be a pretty good season for the Bulldogs, who have plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1,200 Thanksgiving meals given to Madera Unified families

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 1,200 free meals were provided to Madera Unified School District families on Wednesday. Staff and volunteers served the meals to families thanks to donations from local companies and community members. The family-friendly event at Madera South High School featured a full hot meal and a visit from Santa Claus who had […]
MADERA, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

Esmeralda Soria Defeats Mark Pazin In The Tight Assembly District 27 Race

After a closely contested contest for California’s State Assembly District 27 by Mark Pazin over Esmeralda Soria. Soria has approximately 51.2 percent of the vote as of Monday, November 21. The newly created seat represents the counties of Merced, Madera, and Fresno. Pazin was once the Merced County Sheriff, while Soria is currently a member of the Fresno City Council.
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Tulare, CA

Have a good quality time with family or friends when you travel to the dynamic city of Tulare in the heart of San Joaquin Valley. Part of Tulare County, California, the city was founded in 1872 and incorporated in 1888. Known for its agriculture-based economy as its lifeblood, it’s not...
TULARE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford vigil recognizes those killed in Colorado Springs shootings

Two dozen people gathered for a candlelight vigil at Episcopal Church of the Savior in Hanford on Wednesday evening to observe the deaths of the five people who were killed in the Club Q nightclub shootings in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, and hold a Trans day of Rememberance. Candles...
HANFORD, CA
CBS Sports

Fresno State vs. Wyoming prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, Week 13 best bets

The Fresno State Bulldogs look to continue their remarkable second half turnaround as they close out the regular season against Mountain West rival, the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday night. Fresno State, 7-4, has won six straight games after defeating Nevada, 41-14 in Reno last Saturday. They will face Boise State in the conference championship game next Saturday. Wyoming, also 7-4, lost a close one at home to Boise State, 20-17. Last year, the Bulldogs shut out the Cowboys, 17-0 in Laramie. Wyoming is 6-4 against the spread, while Fresno State is 4-6 ATS in 2022.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

BOYS BASKETBALL: Trailblazers earn second win against Tulare Union

VISALIA – Despite a sluggish first quarter, the Trailblazers took off in the second quarter and kept the lead throughout the rest of the game. Though the Tribe put forward a good effort to take back the game and managed to close the gap to only six points, the Trailblazers kept the lead and got the win.
VISALIA, CA

