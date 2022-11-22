Read full article on original website
Local tribal members describe Native Sovereignty on this Native American Heritage Month
In recent years, Carly Burrough has taken action to preserve her culture. It is a way to ensure local Native Sovereignty continues to thrive.
Sorority accepting applications for the 2023 Debutante Ball
Fresno Calif. (KGPE) – Marri Turner from Iota Phi Lambda sorority spoke with Eyewitness News about the 2023 Debutante Scholarship program now accepting applications. Turner explained what they are looking for from prospective candidates and revealed that applications are being accepted through Dec. 15. Applications for Debutantes or the Escorts which accompany them need to be sophomores, juniors, and seniors in high school.
Two qualify for state championship meet
The Sac Joaquin Sections championship were held in Folsom and two local athletes qualified for the state championship meet in Fresno on Nov. 26. Zofia Bradford placed 5th overall and ran a personal best of 20:39.1. Landon York also placed 5th with a personal best of 17.39.1. He fought for his place at the finish line and beat the next runner by .2 of a second to receive the last spot to compete at state.
Helicopter to be seen around parts of Valley for geological study
The sight of a low-flying helicopter on the west side of the Valley has caused many people to pause. The US Geological Survey has a large hoop flying beneath the chopper.
Kaweah health hospice delivers Thanksgiving to doorsteps
Kaweah Health Hospice partners with Visalia Breakfast Lions Club to provide a fresh turkey and fixings to 102 families who have a loved one receiving hospice care. VISALIA– In partnership with Visalia Breakfast Lions Club, Kaweah Health Hospice provided thanksgiving meals to over 100 patients. On Nov. 21, Kaweah...
City of Clovis Adds $2 Million to Landmark Square Budget
November 14, 2022 – After a lengthy discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting, another topic that involves a specific amount of money spent by the City was discussed briefly before being approved by a 4-0 council vote, with one absence due to Mayor Jose Flores’ abstention. $2...
City of Fresno to be given over $6 million to address homelessness
The City of Fresno is set to receive just over $6 million in state funding in the next 30 days to address homelessness.
Clovis North High School performs at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
You may have recognized some familiar faces this morning in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Our own Clovis North High School took center stage.
West Clovis ‘Monsters’ Win Seniors Championship 2022
On Saturday November 19th, as the cold evening temperature began to drop further, falling to frigid degrees, the West Clovis Monsters ranked #1 in the CCYFL Juniors Division faced off against the #2 Miners, based out of the Fresno High/Edison High areas of Fresno. With the clock dwindling down to...
Stafford's Chocolates wins Small Business of the Year award
Stafford’s Chocolates, with stores in Porterville, Solvang and San Luis Obispo, has been awarded the 2022 Small Business of the Year Award presented by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce during the annual awards ceremony held at Nuckols Ranch in Porterville. “There’s no greater feeling than creating something people are...
Bulldogs thankful for family, friends and football
The Fresno State football team puts a six game winning streak on the line Friday night in the final game of the regular season. The Bulldogs take on Wyoming at Valley Children's Stadium before playing at Boise State for the Mountain West championship. This has turned out to be a pretty good season for the Bulldogs, who have plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.
1,200 Thanksgiving meals given to Madera Unified families
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 1,200 free meals were provided to Madera Unified School District families on Wednesday. Staff and volunteers served the meals to families thanks to donations from local companies and community members. The family-friendly event at Madera South High School featured a full hot meal and a visit from Santa Claus who had […]
Esmeralda Soria Defeats Mark Pazin In The Tight Assembly District 27 Race
After a closely contested contest for California’s State Assembly District 27 by Mark Pazin over Esmeralda Soria. Soria has approximately 51.2 percent of the vote as of Monday, November 21. The newly created seat represents the counties of Merced, Madera, and Fresno. Pazin was once the Merced County Sheriff, while Soria is currently a member of the Fresno City Council.
15 Best Things to Do in Tulare, CA
Have a good quality time with family or friends when you travel to the dynamic city of Tulare in the heart of San Joaquin Valley. Part of Tulare County, California, the city was founded in 1872 and incorporated in 1888. Known for its agriculture-based economy as its lifeblood, it’s not...
Hanford vigil recognizes those killed in Colorado Springs shootings
Two dozen people gathered for a candlelight vigil at Episcopal Church of the Savior in Hanford on Wednesday evening to observe the deaths of the five people who were killed in the Club Q nightclub shootings in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, and hold a Trans day of Rememberance. Candles...
Central Valley farmers prepare for colder temperatures
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Temperatures have started to dip down overnight in the Central Valley, which could mean trouble for local citrus crops. Citrus fruits can be damaged if they go unprotected when the temperature drops to between 28 and 30 degrees Fahrenheit. But there’s no cause for concern for growers just yet. The CEO […]
Jalen Moreno-Cropper declines to use COVID year, will not return to Bulldogs in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday night, the Fresno State football team will honor its seniors before kickoff against Wyoming. That group includes wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper, who could actually return for one more season if he would like to use his COVID year. He has chosen to decline that option. “Being able to have […]
Fresno State vs. Wyoming prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, Week 13 best bets
The Fresno State Bulldogs look to continue their remarkable second half turnaround as they close out the regular season against Mountain West rival, the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday night. Fresno State, 7-4, has won six straight games after defeating Nevada, 41-14 in Reno last Saturday. They will face Boise State in the conference championship game next Saturday. Wyoming, also 7-4, lost a close one at home to Boise State, 20-17. Last year, the Bulldogs shut out the Cowboys, 17-0 in Laramie. Wyoming is 6-4 against the spread, while Fresno State is 4-6 ATS in 2022.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Trailblazers earn second win against Tulare Union
VISALIA – Despite a sluggish first quarter, the Trailblazers took off in the second quarter and kept the lead throughout the rest of the game. Though the Tribe put forward a good effort to take back the game and managed to close the gap to only six points, the Trailblazers kept the lead and got the win.
