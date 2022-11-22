Save $340 off the smartest and most autonomous robot vacuum out there. As I write this article, my Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra vacuum is roaming around the kitchen picking up dust and mopping the floors. All I had to do was tell my Google Nest Audio to “clean the house,” and off it went, while I continued frantically tapping keys at my desk. Did I empty its dust bin or attach its mop or fill its water compartment before doing that? No. Did I do any of that in the past week? Hah, of course not! I didn’t touch it at all in 10 days because that’s the beauty of the all-singing all-dancing Ultra dock. It does everything. E.ve.ry.thin.g.

