Android Authority
The 10 best deals of the Jabra Black Friday sale
This wide-ranging holiday sale includes up to 50% savings on top headphones, earbuds, speakers, and more. Black Friday 2022 is almost here, and it’s the best time of year to save on audio. Jabra — one of the most respected companies in the headphone game — already has its Black Friday deals running, with all of its most popular products on sale for as much as 50% off. We’ve picked out our 10 favorites.
Android Authority
Save up to $130 on these Black Friday Chromebook deals
Deals on Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo. Black Friday is still raging on, with deals on a variety of tech products like smartphones, earbuds, tablets, and more. But if you’re looking for a laptop, you may be interested in some of the latest deals on Chromebooks. At...
Android Authority
These Fire TV Black Friday deals start at just $79.99
Upgrade your entertainment this holiday season by saving as much as $300 in a whole host of Fire TV Black Friday deals. A new TV may be the savviest purchase to make in the Black Friday sales. Not only are you able to make huge savings on high-value tech — welcome at any time of year — but you also have months of shorter days and family gatherings to get through. With streaming services also on offer, it’s a no-brainer.
Android Authority
Get up to 50% off with these JBL Black Friday deals
JBL headphones and earbuds are 50% off. JBL is one of the most well-known audio brands in the world and for good reason. From Bluetooth speakers to earbuds, the company has a range of devices that often receive great reviews. And right now, you can get yourself some JBL headphones or earbuds on the cheap.
Android Authority
Save up to $450 in the latest Samsung tablet and laptop Black Friday deals
There are new low prices on everything from the Galaxy Tab A8 to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops right now. With just hours until Black Friday, some of the best devices on the market are at unbeatable prices. We’re immediately looking at you, Samsung, with a huge array of unprecedented tablet and laptop deals to choose from right now. There’s as much as 39% off these popular devices in discounts that are befitting of the sales.
Android Authority
Level-up your gaming in the Corsair Black Friday sale
Save as much as $70 on high-end gaming keyboards, mice, and headsets in these record-breaking deals. Corsair’s gaming gear is renowned for its quality — in an industry where speed and accuracy are paramount. You’re expected to pay a premium price for the higher-end models, but that’s not the case in the Corsair Black Friday sale.
Android Authority
Sonos deals: Black Friday prices and extra perks from Crutchfield
The fantastic Sonos Black Friday deals are available at Crutchfield, with lifetime support, free returns, and much more. We highlighted these rare Black Friday deals on Sonos devices earlier in the week, and it’s not too late to save big on this premium audio. But if you haven’t already invested and are considering doing so, then Crutchfield — where the deals are mirrored — gives you some extra incentives to buy.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📦 Black Friday bonanza
Tons of Black Friday deals, Mali GPU exploits, shaky Microsoft/Activision deal, and a dose of dental hygiene. 📦 Happy Friday everyone! Today is Black Friday, which also means it’s an incredibly slow news day. Still, we’ve got a quick roundup of deals and a bit of the latest news to keep you up to date.
Android Authority
Black Friday pick: Save 50% on PHNX thin phone cases
Protect your new Pixel 7 or iPhone 14 with some of the thinnest cases on the market for the sale price of just $20. PHNX produces some of the finest thin phone cases on the market. PHNX thin cases are made for customers that want to show off their phones’ look and design, instead of hiding it in a bulky case. The ultra-sleek design of the case keeps the curves of your phone on display and doesn’t interfere with wireless charging.
Android Authority
If I were shopping for deals today, I'd buy this Roborock vacuum in an instant
Save $340 off the smartest and most autonomous robot vacuum out there. As I write this article, my Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra vacuum is roaming around the kitchen picking up dust and mopping the floors. All I had to do was tell my Google Nest Audio to “clean the house,” and off it went, while I continued frantically tapping keys at my desk. Did I empty its dust bin or attach its mop or fill its water compartment before doing that? No. Did I do any of that in the past week? Hah, of course not! I didn’t touch it at all in 10 days because that’s the beauty of the all-singing all-dancing Ultra dock. It does everything. E.ve.ry.thin.g.
