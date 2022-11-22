Read full article on original website
Bielema to coach at Northwestern after difficult week of loss
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will be with his team in Evanston Saturday afternoon when they take the field in the regular season finale at Northwestern. Bielema has had a difficult nine days, losing his mother last Thursday, before his father-in-law Greg Hielsberg passed away on Wednesday. Bielema returned to Champaign late […]
Melendez responds to Underwood's challenge: 'He handled it like a true champion'
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has the utmost confidence in the abilities that Illini sophomore wing RJ Melendez possesses. “There’s nothing on the court that I don’t think he can do,” Underwood told reporters prior to the team’s season opener earlier this month. Melendez entered the...
No. 16 Illinois overpowers Division I newcomer Lindenwood
Skyy Clark and RJ Melendez combined for 36 points on 15-of-20 shooting on Friday as No. 16 Illinois rolled to
Yahoo Sports
Illinois vs Northwestern Prediction Game Preview
Illinois vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. Record: Illinois (7-4), Northwestern (1-10) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Illinois Will Win. Northwestern hasn’t been able to figure out that whole scoring thing as the season has gone on....
thechampaignroom.com
The biggest needs for Illinois’ 2023 recruiting class
The University of Illinois Fighting Illini enter the final week of the regular season with bowl eligibility and the promise of a winning record. The winding down of the regular season symbolizes the closing of one door and the focus on another. The early signing period starts Dec. 21. And...
Illinois realizing potential ahead of tilt with Lindenwood
No. 16 Illinois needs to beware of a classic trap game Friday when it hosts Division I newcomer Lindenwood in
CBS Sports
Northwestern vs. Illinois: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
After two games on the road, the Northwestern Wildcats are heading back home. The Wildcats and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema discusses his favorite Thanksgiving food
Bret Bielema hates Thanksgiving. Ok, that’s not true. He is, however, not a fan of 1 of Thanksgiving’s most well-known items. During a recent segment on “Illinois 101,” Bielema gave his thoughts on the best food found on gobble gobble day. Naturally, the 2nd-year coach is a fan of the classics such as turkey and stuffing, but there is a food he won’t consume.
END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
newschannel20.com
Illinois Football head coach Bret Bielema's family suffers another devastating loss
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — According to Illinois athletics, Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema's father in law Greg Hielsberg, passed away earlier in the day on Wednesday. Greg is the father of Bret's wife Jen and grandfather to Bret and Jen's two young girls. This comes just a week...
Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday. “When you’re in a game like this and […]
Champaign, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
STATE CHAMPS: St. Teresa beats Tri-Valley to win Class 2A championship
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tri-Valley had one final play to tie the game with a touchdown and extra point with time expiring but Jack Singer batted down the last pass and the celebration was on for St. Teresa football, winning the Class 2A state championship 29-22 at Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs (14-0) capped a […]
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign
Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
Coroner identifies Danville shooting victim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a 38-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Danville earlier this week. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jordan Marvin E. Dye. Officers found Dye late Tuesday night in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets; he had […]
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
wglt.org
Merger of Heartland, Town and Country banks part of a national trend
The merger of Bloomington-based Heartland Bank and Trust and Springfield-based Town and Country Bank, announced in August, is part of an ongoing national trend. "In 2009, there were about 85,500 bank branches in the United States. And as of the end of last year, the number had shrunk to 72,500, which is pretty steep," said Ajay Samant, dean of Illinois State University's College of Business.
247Sports
