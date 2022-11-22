ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA

Bielema to coach at Northwestern after difficult week of loss

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will be with his team in Evanston Saturday afternoon when they take the field in the regular season finale at Northwestern. Bielema has had a difficult nine days, losing his mother last Thursday, before his father-in-law Greg Hielsberg passed away on Wednesday. Bielema returned to Champaign late […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Yahoo Sports

Illinois vs Northwestern Prediction Game Preview

Illinois vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. Record: Illinois (7-4), Northwestern (1-10) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Illinois Will Win. Northwestern hasn’t been able to figure out that whole scoring thing as the season has gone on....
EVANSTON, IL
thechampaignroom.com

The biggest needs for Illinois’ 2023 recruiting class

The University of Illinois Fighting Illini enter the final week of the regular season with bowl eligibility and the promise of a winning record. The winding down of the regular season symbolizes the closing of one door and the focus on another. The early signing period starts Dec. 21. And...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema discusses his favorite Thanksgiving food

Bret Bielema hates Thanksgiving. Ok, that’s not true. He is, however, not a fan of 1 of Thanksgiving’s most well-known items. During a recent segment on “Illinois 101,” Bielema gave his thoughts on the best food found on gobble gobble day. Naturally, the 2nd-year coach is a fan of the classics such as turkey and stuffing, but there is a food he won’t consume.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday. “When you’re in a game like this and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
High School Football PRO

Champaign, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Providence Catholic High School football team will have a game with Sacred Heart-Griffin High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

STATE CHAMPS: St. Teresa beats Tri-Valley to win Class 2A championship

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tri-Valley had one final play to tie the game with a touchdown and extra point with time expiring but Jack Singer batted down the last pass and the celebration was on for St. Teresa football, winning the Class 2A state championship 29-22 at Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs (14-0) capped a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed

PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
PONTIAC, IL
97X

Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers

Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign

Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Danville shooting victim

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a 38-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Danville earlier this week. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jordan Marvin E. Dye. Officers found Dye late Tuesday night in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets; he had […]
DANVILLE, IL
wglt.org

Merger of Heartland, Town and Country banks part of a national trend

The merger of Bloomington-based Heartland Bank and Trust and Springfield-based Town and Country Bank, announced in August, is part of an ongoing national trend. "In 2009, there were about 85,500 bank branches in the United States. And as of the end of last year, the number had shrunk to 72,500, which is pretty steep," said Ajay Samant, dean of Illinois State University's College of Business.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
247Sports

247Sports

