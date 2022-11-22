Former priest pleads guilty to having sex with two dominatrices on church altar

PEARL RIVER, La. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old former priest recently pleaded guilty to felony obscenity after engaging in a threesome with two dominatrices on a church altar in 2020.

On Monday, Nov. 21, Travis Clark pleaded guilty before District Judge Ellen Creel, according to the Warren Montgomery District Attorney's Office.

Clark, who was a pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, was caught videotaping himself engaging in sexual acts with Mindy Lynn Dixon of Washington and Melissa Kamon Cheng of Georgia, WWL-TV reports.

After learning about the crimes, the Archdiocese of New Orleans reportedly removed and burned the altar, and Archbishop Gregory Aymond consecrated a replacement altar.

According to WWL, Aymond called Clark's acts "demonic," and he said, "I am infuriated by his actions. When the details became clear, we had the altar removed and burned."

Initially, Clark, Cheng, and Dixon were reportedly arrested on obscenity charges, but the women were ultimately charged with lesser counts of institutional vandalism.

The District Attorney's Office said Clark received a prison sentence of three years, which the court suspended. He was also given three years of supervised probation. He was reportedly ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and has paid $8,000 in restitution.

