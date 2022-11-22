Read full article on original website
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population
MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
Kait 8
Mississippi County bridge construction to cause road detour
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday a portion of Highway 148 will close for construction on a bridge. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28 crews will close Highway 148 between Interstate 55 and Highway 181 for construction. A detour route will be...
$60M development to ease Marion housing shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As business and industry continue growing in Crittenden County, Arkansas, so does the need for affordable housing. To meet that demand, a $60 million housing development is slated to go from the drawing board to reality in the heart of Marion, Arkansas. The multi-phase development called Brownstone Estates will occupy 75 acres of […]
actionnews5.com
‘The biggest push we’ve seen’ to widen I-55 in DeSoto County
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Widening I-55 in DeSoto County has been a topic of discussion going back decades, but leaders believe the county is at a point where it’s wide or bust for Mississippi’s 3rd most populous county. “We almost can’t add any more business and industry...
colliervilleh-i.com
Potential small 5G tower under scrutiny
The town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider overturning a decision made earlier this month by the Design Review Commission related to waivers for a new cell tower that would be located at 10069 Bushrod Cove, which is east of Houston Levee and north of Halle Pkwy. Board...
After promising Memphis focus, state is ending its rental assistance program
When Memphis and Shelby County stopped accepting applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance program at August’s end, there was a silver lining for local renters. The State of Tennessee was administering a rent and utility assistance program backed by the same federal funds, and it still had hundreds of millions of dollars that didn’t expire until 2025.
actionnews5.com
Lawmakers push to end permitless carry in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a renewed push to end permitless handgun carry in Shelby County. A lawmaker from Memphis has a plan to remove the county from the current permitless carry state law that went into effect on July 1, 2021. Tennessee’s permitless carry law allows the majority...
1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Shelby County (Shelby County, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened in North Shelby County's Woodstock neighborhood. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office stated that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 51 near Fite Road.
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Deputies Feed the Needy with annual Thanksgiving event
SCSO Feed the Needy Event Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office participated in their annual Feed the Needy campaign, providing food and resources for over 3,800 households in impoverished Mid-South neighborhoods. More than 400 boxes were also given to various non-profits and churches in the 28th annual event. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
actionnews5.com
Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation. Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which...
actionnews5.com
State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
actionnews5.com
Carbon monoxide leak could take days to fix at Midtown apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of tenants evacuated Tuesday night following a carbon monoxide leak at The Venue apartments in Midtown. Officials say fixing the leak could take days, displacing hundreds right before Thanksgiving. In total, five people were hospitalized, including one firefighter. Four pets were also killed as a...
WBBJ
2 local college students complete US Marshals internship program
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local college students recently completed the U.S. Marshals Student Volunteer Internship Program. A news release says Colin Newsom and Tarhanysia Thomas successfully finished the program, which was reinstated at the U.S. Marshals’ Jackson and Memphis offices this year. Newsom graduated from Freed-Hardeman University in...
Pets dead, hundreds evacuated after carbon monoxide leak at Midtown apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate a Midtown apartment building after a carbon monoxide leak Tuesday afternoon. The Memphis Fire Department said the carbon monoxide leak at the Venue Apartment at the corner of Lamar and Central was caused by work on a boiler. “It was a carbon monoxide leak. It has […]
Couple’s visit to Memphis ends in disaster when car burglarized, cash stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Birmingham couple who was visiting Memphis for the week woke up to more than $1,000 missing from their car and a busted window. Sadly, this is becoming a trend across the Mid-South. With the holiday shopping in full force, FOX13 aims to help prevent cars...
Sheriff’s Office warns about possible jury duty, Medicare scams targeting Tipton County
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is warning about possible phone scams that residents have received in the past week. Sheriff Shannon Beasley said on Friday in a Facebook post that scammers are calling about a missing a court date or jury duty and that an arrest would be made if a payment isn’t made by phone.
actionnews5.com
Arrest made in homicide near Sardis, Miss.
PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place Friday morning near Sardis, Mississippi. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Gadarris Toliver was captured Friday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the day.
fordauthority.com
Ford BlueOval City ‘Light Years’ From Where It Started
Site prep at the new Ford BlueOval City campus began back in March, and when it’s completed, will create at least 5,000 jobs, making it the darling of West Tennessee – though some have their reservations about this massive facility coming to their rural part of the world. Regardless, aside from being a revenue generator and community boosting project for the area, FoMoCo will also do its part to ensure the environment around BlueOval City is protected, with production of a new all-electric Ford F-Series model slated to begin there in 2025. Construction is underway at the site, but won’t fully ramp up until next summer, though Ford Land construction project manager Donna Langford recently told Commercial Appeal that things are moving along smoothly – and rapidly.
4 hospitalized, three with critical injuries, after crash in northwest Shelby County, sheriff say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four adults were hospitalized Friday morning after a crash in northwest Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. SCSO traffic investigators responded to a single-vehicle crash at N. Circle Road and William Cary Drive, where a vehicle hit a pole around 7:30 a.m.
Things are warming up at Horn Lake Animal Shelter, thanks to some Mid-South businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some DeSoto County businesses have come together to make the holidays better for the animals and workers at the Horn Lake Animal Shelter. The folks at I Need Coffee & Sushi Now in Southaven organized a fundraiser to get a new heat and air conditioning for the shelter.
