Collierville, TN

fordauthority.com

Ford BlueOval City 'Light Years' From Where It Started

Site prep at the new Ford BlueOval City campus began back in March, and when it’s completed, will create at least 5,000 jobs, making it the darling of West Tennessee – though some have their reservations about this massive facility coming to their rural part of the world. Regardless, aside from being a revenue generator and community boosting project for the area, FoMoCo will also do its part to ensure the environment around BlueOval City is protected, with production of a new all-electric Ford F-Series model slated to begin there in 2025. Construction is underway at the site, but won’t fully ramp up until next summer, though Ford Land construction project manager Donna Langford recently told Commercial Appeal that things are moving along smoothly – and rapidly.
STANTON, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW warns of scammers targeting customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MLGW is warning customers of scammers posing as employees and asking customers to buy MoneyPak cards at CVS or Walgreens to avoid interruptions in their service. According to MLGW, employees will never call and demand money. They will also never ask a customer to purchase a pre-paid...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation. Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which...
actionnews5.com

Burglars target families' cars during Midtown theater performances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis International Airport, TSA see increased number of guns in security checkpoints | Here are the rules when travelling with a gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As holiday travel ramps up, TSA officials reported a record number of guns found in Memphis International Airport security checkpoints. As of November 22, 2022, TSA reported 73 guns found during security checks in Memphis. That's more than the 67 discovered guns at the airport in all of 2021.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$60M development to ease Marion housing shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As business and industry continue growing in Crittenden County, Arkansas, so does the need for affordable housing. To meet that demand, a $60 million housing development is slated to go from the drawing board to reality in the heart of Marion, Arkansas. The multi-phase development called Brownstone Estates will occupy 75 acres of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population

MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

After promising Memphis focus, state is ending its rental assistance program

When Memphis and Shelby County stopped accepting applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance program at August’s end, there was a silver lining for local renters. The State of Tennessee was administering a rent and utility assistance program backed by the same federal funds, and it still had hundreds of millions of dollars that didn’t expire until 2025.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

After the latest string of group smash-and-grab thefts, a security expert gives advice for staying safe while shopping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is often the best time for retail deals and sales, but it’s also the best time for thieves to target vulnerable shoppers. “The people that want to prey on you because they know you’re out shopping; you’re more than likely to have some money and credit cards," the founder and owner of Eagle Eye Security Services Bennie Cobb said.
MEMPHIS, TN

