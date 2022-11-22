Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford BlueOval City ‘Light Years’ From Where It Started
Site prep at the new Ford BlueOval City campus began back in March, and when it’s completed, will create at least 5,000 jobs, making it the darling of West Tennessee – though some have their reservations about this massive facility coming to their rural part of the world. Regardless, aside from being a revenue generator and community boosting project for the area, FoMoCo will also do its part to ensure the environment around BlueOval City is protected, with production of a new all-electric Ford F-Series model slated to begin there in 2025. Construction is underway at the site, but won’t fully ramp up until next summer, though Ford Land construction project manager Donna Langford recently told Commercial Appeal that things are moving along smoothly – and rapidly.
actionnews5.com
MLGW warns of scammers targeting customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MLGW is warning customers of scammers posing as employees and asking customers to buy MoneyPak cards at CVS or Walgreens to avoid interruptions in their service. According to MLGW, employees will never call and demand money. They will also never ask a customer to purchase a pre-paid...
actionnews5.com
State AGs intervene after customers stuck paying for solar panels that don’t work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has joined a coalition of eight state attorneys general urging five solar lending companies to suspend loan payments for Pink Energy customers. Pink Energy, which expanded into Memphis only a few months ago, went bankrupt in October. The coalition sent a...
actionnews5.com
Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation. Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which...
actionnews5.com
‘The biggest push we’ve seen’ to widen I-55 in DeSoto County
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Widening I-55 in DeSoto County has been a topic of discussion going back decades, but leaders believe the county is at a point where it’s wide or bust for Mississippi’s 3rd most populous county. “We almost can’t add any more business and industry...
Birmingham couple’s visit to Memphis ends in disaster as car burglarized, cash missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Birmingham couple who was visiting for the week woke up to more than $1,000 missing from their car and a busted window. Sadly, this is becoming a trend across the Mid-South. With the holiday shopping in full force, FOX13 aims to help prevent cars from...
Not so busy Black Friday: Why shoppers are staying at home instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest and most popular shopping day of the season took place Friday. But many shoppers chose to online shop for Black Friday than wait in the long lines at stores. FOX13 spoke to shoppers and they said this Black Friday wasn’t the same...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South BBB warns of increasingly convincing scams as Christmas shopping gets underway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thanksgiving night, the dishes will go in the sink, the leftovers will be stored, and Black Friday shopping will commence. For those taking to online shopping, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for the Mid-South is warning consumers about scams that look to get a hold of your personal information and your money.
actionnews5.com
Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.
Memphis International Airport, TSA see increased number of guns in security checkpoints | Here are the rules when travelling with a gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As holiday travel ramps up, TSA officials reported a record number of guns found in Memphis International Airport security checkpoints. As of November 22, 2022, TSA reported 73 guns found during security checks in Memphis. That's more than the 67 discovered guns at the airport in all of 2021.
$60M development to ease Marion housing shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As business and industry continue growing in Crittenden County, Arkansas, so does the need for affordable housing. To meet that demand, a $60 million housing development is slated to go from the drawing board to reality in the heart of Marion, Arkansas. The multi-phase development called Brownstone Estates will occupy 75 acres of […]
No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population
MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
After promising Memphis focus, state is ending its rental assistance program
When Memphis and Shelby County stopped accepting applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance program at August’s end, there was a silver lining for local renters. The State of Tennessee was administering a rent and utility assistance program backed by the same federal funds, and it still had hundreds of millions of dollars that didn’t expire until 2025.
localmemphis.com
'It’s become normalized' | Why an expert believes smash and grabs are on the rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police expect property crimes to ramp up as the holiday season goes on. The recent break-ins at the Walmart in Whitehaven and a shoe store on Winchester Road have some saying these types of crimes are a trend that's becoming far too common. Licensed clinical social...
localmemphis.com
After the latest string of group smash-and-grab thefts, a security expert gives advice for staying safe while shopping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is often the best time for retail deals and sales, but it’s also the best time for thieves to target vulnerable shoppers. “The people that want to prey on you because they know you’re out shopping; you’re more than likely to have some money and credit cards," the founder and owner of Eagle Eye Security Services Bennie Cobb said.
Woman’s car stolen in carjacking at Cordova gas station, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s car was stolen after a carjacking Friday afternoon at a Cordova gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded just before 1:30 p.m. to a carjacking at a Kroger gas station on the 600 block of Germantown Parkway and found that a blue Nissan Maxima was stolen, police said.
actionnews5.com
Thieves caught on camera shoplifting $300 worth of laundry detergent from Dollar General, according to MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a burglary at a Dollar General where approximately $300 worth of Tide and Gain laundry detergent liquid was stolen. Memphis police responded to the shoplifting on Tuesday morning around 9:06 a.m. when they received a call from the store manager at the Dollar General on 1294 Lamar Avenue.
Sheriff’s Office warns about possible jury duty, Medicare scams targeting Tipton County
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is warning about possible phone scams that residents have received in the past week. Sheriff Shannon Beasley said on Friday in a Facebook post that scammers are calling about a missing a court date or jury duty and that an arrest would be made if a payment isn’t made by phone.
Tanger Outlets kicks off Black Friday sales with extended weekend hours
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Tanger Outlets is kicking off that Black Friday shopping with extended hours this season. The deep discounts began Friday, Nov. 25, at 6 a.m. The mall’s top brands, including Bath & Body Works, American Eagle and more, are stocked and ready to fulfill those holiday wish lists.
1 Person Died In A Motor vehicle Crash In Shelby County (Shelby County, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened in North Shelby County's Woodstock neighborhood. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office stated that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 51 near Fite Road.
