Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
KFYR-TV
Man found dead following mobile home fire in Mountrail County
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One man was found dead following a mobile home fire this week near Tioga, according to the county sheriff. Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said his office was notified at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday that a home in a rural part of the county had burned down and was still on fire.
KFYR-TV
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nearly one-million-pound turbine will be traveling from Buffalo, South Dakota to Saskatchewan, Canada. According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol spokeswoman, the massive payload will start in Buffalo, South Dakota Tuesday and drive on Highway 85. The convoy plans to turn on Highway 2 in...
