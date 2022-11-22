4 people 'executed' at marijuana farm in Oklahoma following hostage situation

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (TCD) -- Four people were killed and one person was injured following an apparent hostage situation at a marijuana farm.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), on Nov. 20, the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office received a call about people being held hostage on North 2760 Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found four deceased individuals. One person was still alive and transported to a hospital.

The Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the OSBI, who then started investigating the quadruple homicide.

On Nov. 22, the OSBI released a statement and shared preliminary details on the investigation.

According to the OSBI, on Nov. 20, at 5:45 p.m., a male suspect entered a building being used as a marijuana farm at North 2760 Road near Hennessey, Oklahoma. "Several employees" were reportedly inside and the suspect remained in the building "for a significant amount of time before the executions began."

Three men and one woman were reportedly killed in what was described as an "execution." The injured victim was transported via helicopter to a hospital. They are reportedly all Chinese.

OSBI said the shooting "does not appear to be a random incident," and they are withholding releasing the identities of the victims because of a "significant language barrier."

Additionally, OSBI said officials are not releasing the suspect's identity because they believe it "will put additional individuals in danger."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.