Kingfisher County, OK

4 people 'executed' at marijuana farm in Oklahoma following hostage situation

 3 days ago
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (TCD) -- Four people were killed and one person was injured following an apparent hostage situation at a marijuana farm.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), on Nov. 20, the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office received a call about people being held hostage on North 2760 Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found four deceased individuals. One person was still alive and transported to a hospital.

The Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the OSBI, who then started investigating the quadruple homicide.

On Nov. 22, the OSBI released a statement and shared preliminary details on the investigation.

According to the OSBI, on Nov. 20, at 5:45 p.m., a male suspect entered a building being used as a marijuana farm at North 2760 Road near Hennessey, Oklahoma. "Several employees" were reportedly inside and the suspect remained in the building "for a significant amount of time before the executions began."

Three men and one woman were reportedly killed in what was described as an "execution." The injured victim was transported via helicopter to a hospital. They are reportedly all Chinese.

OSBI said the shooting "does not appear to be a random incident," and they are withholding releasing the identities of the victims because of a "significant language barrier."

Additionally, OSBI said officials are not releasing the suspect's identity because they believe it "will put additional individuals in danger."

KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KTBS

Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Silver Alert Canceled For Missing Edmond Man, Found Safe

UPDATE: Hal Wright has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Edmond. Oklahoma City police requested the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's assistance for the alert issued for Hal Wright. Authorities said Wright was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night wearing...
EDMOND, OK
easttexasradio.com

Five Shot At Oklahoma Marijuana Farm

Police in Lacey, OK, identified a suspect in last weekend’s slayings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. However, they are not releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Three Chinese citizens, men, and a woman were “executed” on the ten-acre property west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim was wounded and taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.
HENNESSEY, OK
KOCO

Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas

OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
