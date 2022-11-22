ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Dave Peterson
3d ago

They are calling in sick because of the abusive behaviour of the kids. I don’t blame them. Another vastly underreported story that JCPS wants to keep hidden.

WLKY.com

Oldham County high schools install sensors to detect the use of vapes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As vaping among teens skyrockets, one school district in the Louisville area has a new tool to detect it. It's small, yet mighty and installed in bathrooms at all four high schools in Oldham County. The Halo Smart Sensor not only detects vaporizing products, but also fights and loud noises by alerting staff immediately through text and email.
wdrb.com

City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson...
wdrb.com

Emery Taylor

WLKY.com

1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
wdrb.com

LMPD officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to more than 1,500 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department started off on Wednesday with an important assignment that had them delivering Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of homes. It is an annual mission that always happens the day before Thanksgiving. After morning roll call, officers are dispatched...
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs. Once...
WHAS11

60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
wdrb.com

Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
wdrb.com

Winter Woods Spectacular underway at Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Winter Woods Spectacular is now underway at Iroquois Park. The holiday light event kicked off Friday. Winter Woods features millions of twinkling lights and holiday displays set to festive music. It follows the same path has the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. This year, it's a walk-through...
Wave 3

Crews at scene of fire in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-building vacant warehouse fire started in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday. The Louisville Fire Department confirmed the fire started 4:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Hill Street and crews got there in two minutes. There were 13 trucks and engines and more than 60 firefighters at the scene.
