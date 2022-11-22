Read full article on original website
Dave Peterson
3d ago
They are calling in sick because of the abusive behaviour of the kids. I don’t blame them. Another vastly underreported story that JCPS wants to keep hidden.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WLKY.com
Oldham County high schools install sensors to detect the use of vapes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As vaping among teens skyrockets, one school district in the Louisville area has a new tool to detect it. It's small, yet mighty and installed in bathrooms at all four high schools in Oldham County. The Halo Smart Sensor not only detects vaporizing products, but also fights and loud noises by alerting staff immediately through text and email.
wdrb.com
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
Louisville police identify man who died in collision on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 61-year-old man is dead after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed Timothy Conkin...
WLKY.com
Parents call for state to investigate Adair youth detention center, reopen Louisville center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juanisha Saunders says she has not been able to visit or talk to her teenage son since he was transferred to the Adair County Youth Development Center on Nov. 9, two days before a riot at the facility. Each time she calls the facility, she is...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson...
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 61-year-old killed in Thanksgiving crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash on Dixie Highway has been identified by the coroner. Watch our initial coverage in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to calls of a two-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. They...
wdrb.com
Emery Taylor
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer. A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it.
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
WLKY.com
1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
wdrb.com
LMPD officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to more than 1,500 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department started off on Wednesday with an important assignment that had them delivering Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of homes. It is an annual mission that always happens the day before Thanksgiving. After morning roll call, officers are dispatched...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs. Once...
60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
wdrb.com
Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
wdrb.com
1 man dead after crash on Dixie Highway, near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died Thursday afternoon after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle accident near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place just before 2 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. That's near Bruner Lane.
wdrb.com
Business owners ask for roadway safety after car destroys Madison, Ind. business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car slammed into a southern Indiana business with the store's owner just feet away on Sunday. El Camino, a restaurant in Madison, Ind., has been hit twice by cars. Once in 2015 by a drunk driver and again on Sunday when owners said a police chase ended in their store.
wdrb.com
Winter Woods Spectacular underway at Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Winter Woods Spectacular is now underway at Iroquois Park. The holiday light event kicked off Friday. Winter Woods features millions of twinkling lights and holiday displays set to festive music. It follows the same path has the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. This year, it's a walk-through...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville Christmas tree lot sees increased demand on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even while their Thanksgiving turkeys were still in their ovens, some southern Indiana families were already getting ready for Christmas. For Bonnie Miller, it's a family tradition. "After Thanksgiving, we were coming, hunting for trees," she said. This Thanksgiving Day was just like all the others....
wdrb.com
Louisville child with diabetes grows up to be a diabetes nurse to give back to kids like her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Each year thousands of kids in Kentucky and southern Indiana find themselves at Norton Children's Hospital with a diabetes diagnosis. Sara Brummett, a fourth grader at the time, was one of those kids in 2010. "It was really scary," Brummett said. "I was just really dehydrated,...
Wave 3
Crews at scene of fire in Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-building vacant warehouse fire started in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday. The Louisville Fire Department confirmed the fire started 4:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Hill Street and crews got there in two minutes. There were 13 trucks and engines and more than 60 firefighters at the scene.
Comments / 2