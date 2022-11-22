LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As vaping among teens skyrockets, one school district in the Louisville area has a new tool to detect it. It's small, yet mighty and installed in bathrooms at all four high schools in Oldham County. The Halo Smart Sensor not only detects vaporizing products, but also fights and loud noises by alerting staff immediately through text and email.

