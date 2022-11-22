Read full article on original website
THE ADIDAS SAMBA
– Rooted in sport much like many of adidas’ icons, the Samba’s legend begins with its inception in 1949. Designed by brand founder Adi Dassler, the earliest iteration of the sneaker — which sat at mid-top height and incorporated a kangaroo leather upper as well as a gum sole — was specifically created to provide traction on icy pitches, allowing athletes to train and play atop frozen ground.
Aimé Leon Dore Welcomes Back The New Balance Rainier In Three Colorways
The New Balance Rainier has been out of mainstream footwear zeitgeist for quite some time, but Teddy Santis and his Aimé Leon Dore co-sign is looking to change that come December 16th. Prepped in three outdoors-ready color combinations, ALD’s Rainer boots introduce several new looks to Santis’ collaborative catalog....
Mini Swooshes Extend A Titular Accent On The Nike Dunk High
Providing either seldom or abundant updates, the Nike Dunk continues to maintain its relevancy following its raucous revitalization through retooled propositions; the latest of which adds mini Swooshes and marigold accents to its Dunk High silhouette. Identical in the pair’s color blocking when compared to its Dunk Low “Grey Fog”...
The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Emerges In Knicks-Friendly Blue And Orange
Having recently named Ronnie Fieg its Creative Director, the New York Knicks franchise is looking to make ripples in the fashion world, if nowhere else. And while not an official collaboration, an upcoming Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 could help it. The Swoosh’s tried-and-proven Flyknit construction throughout the upper indulges in...
Concepts To Launch “Surreality Collection” Alongside Orange Lobster SB Dunks
Concepts’ lasting legacy in sneaker culture and Nike SB’s history is all due to a regional speciality – a lobster. The initial red and blue iterations were a straightforward yet impeccably executed homage of the lobster fishing culture, while later green and purple editions were literal blends with the mythical yellow iteration.
The ASICS GEL-KAYANO Explores Lilac Accents For The Ladies
ASCICS storied GEL-KAYANO series has continuously developed and retooled the brand’s staple running silhouettes since the early 2000s. While collaborative partners such as THE BEAM and JJJJound have further explored the silhouette’s design language as of late, the pair’s inline collection too has proffered its own slate of standout propositions, such as this women’s-exclusive neutral-toned build.
BSTN Infuses Hoops Styling To Their Diemme Roccia Basso Collaboration
Diemme has been churning out high-quality Italian hiking boots for the last 30 years. To celebrate the occasion, the footwear stalwart has collaborated with Germany’s BSTN Store for a three pair collection of the Roccia Basso silhouette. True to its roots, BSTN applies traditional color-blocking from basketball footwear into...
Seven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From November 19th to November 25th
With some of the biggest sales in sneakers happening over the last stretch of November, some of the biggest players in the space continued to deliver sneak peeks at projects prepped for 2023. On the Air Jordan side of things, a handful of old and new propositions surfaced via official...
Nike SB Adds Mini-Swoosh Logos To The Next Wave Of Ishods
As the world of skateboarding footwear expands, Nike SB has revisited Ishod Wair’s eponymous signature sneaker for slight aesthetic modifications. Clad in fall-friendly shades of brown, orange, and black, the unreleased pair from the New Jersey-native’s catalog of skate shoes keeps things relatively untouched from past iterations. Suede, leather, and textile materials across the sneaker’s upper combine to deliver a reliable ride to the Nike React-cushioned proposition. Backwards swooshes typically found on the lateral heel, however, are abandoned in favor of a miniature logo at the mid-foot; the mini swoosh appears on both lateral and medial sides.
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Receives A Greyscale Makeover
Continuously released in seldom propositions, the Nike Air Max 95 Ultra isn’t upending its inspired counterpart anytime soon, but the return of the silhouette in this clad grey and orange outfit is worthy of additional recognition. Near identical to the last released AM 95 Ultra fit with topographical prints,...
Spray Paint Splatter Decorates This Nike Air Force 1 Low
Over the last 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has been tied to sports, fashion, culture, and music unlike most other sneakers in history. For its latest ensemble, Bruce Kilgore’s design has taken on a graffiti-inspired look to seemingly harken back to its origins. A predominantly white...
Miami Hurricanes Colors Land On The Nike Air Huarache
The U has held a special connection with The Swoosh since the brand’s “Be True To Your School” run of Nike Dunks and Terminators. Following a full-size restock of the Dunk Low “Miami Hurricanes” earlier this morning, The Canes remain on the minds of those in the brand’s NSW division, now extending a team-ready Air Huarache proposition.
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 Reverts Back To A Standard Ankle Padding
Looks like a sequel to the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is upon us, but don’t expect any significant modifications like the first CMFT model brought along. Based on these newly leaked images, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT appears to revert back to the classic ankle padding, fully replacing the exposed sponge look that has served as the standard for this variation since it first appeared just before the pandemic. The tongue also creeps back towards an original styling, relying on familiar tongue labels in lieu of the extended tab and exposed spongy innards. Returning, however, is the stitch-less ankle eyelet strap and the cut-out style of the Swoosh logo. The Zoom Air cushioning is likely consistent as well, with a heel cushion hidden beneath the insole.
A$AP NAST’s Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 Releases December 2nd
Having grown exponentially within the fashion world, A$AP NAST’s collaborations within the sneaker ecosystem have increased as a result, holding a special kinship with Reebok’s Zig Kinetica line. Continuing his obsession with outdoorsy ensembles, official brand imagery has landed for the A$AP Mob member’s latest team-up with the Massachusetts-based institution.
The Nike Dunk High Pairs Tumbled Tan Leather With Brown Patent Swooshes
In addition to countless restocks of straightforward, two-tone styles, the Nike Dunk High continues to deliver new ensembles for savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike. Recently, the late Peter Moore’s design from 1985 emerged in a medley of brown tones atop a smooth white leather base. Overlays around the toe, along the tongue, and across the heel favor a tan makeup, while profile swooshes deviate from their surroundings in both color and material: dark brown takes over the sidewalls’ logos, with patent leather also joining the mix. Branding on top of the tongue and traction underfoot also indulges in a dark brown hue, giving the Nike Dunk a fall-appropriate look. The sneakers’ design inspiration hasn’t been disclosed by the brand, but similarities to both the Nike Air Force 1 “Brown Pride” and Nike SB Dunk High “Ferris Bueller” from 2005 and 2008, respectively, can be made.
Nike’s Safari Print Covered “Kiss My Airs” Returns On The Nike Air Max 97
Nike’s irreverent “Kiss My Airs” pack is returning. First seen in late 2020 and early 2021, the “Kiss My Airs” collection saw a variety of Nike Sportswear classics donning the bold slogan via an exterior tab on the upper, further market by the use of Tinker Hatfield’s safari print. Nearly two years later, we’re seeing the Air Max 97 of that in-line collection, utilizing a familiar “Silver Bullet” style colorway with the textured material on the chief layer of the upper. Hits of light neon green are seen on the miniature Swoosh logo as well as the forefoot sector of the visible Air Unit.
Official Images Of The Nike Dunk Low “Ironstone”
A bit of early-era Nike SB Dunk flavor has appeared on this upcoming “Ironstone” colorway. Possessing an official colorway of Phantom/Light Iron Ore/Ironstone, this upcoming Dunk Low release captures the neutral earth tone aesthetic to a tee as the upper alternates between shades of light beige/grey hues. Smooth leathers and suede further establishes that contrasting look, while a darkened “Ironstone” floods the midsole to establish that drab look that still persists today.
Where To Buy The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail”
Whether or not you’re selected to stay in DJ Khaled’s Airbnb, you can enjoy one of his Air Jordan 5 collaborations come Cyber Monday. Clad in “Sail”, “Washed Yellow”, and “Violet Star”, the upcoming retro features several call outs to the “Father of Asahd” across its upper, inner-lining, and outsole. “WE THE BEST” branding lands on the left shoe’s spine, while the right spine opts for original “NIKE AIR” logos, a notable accomplishment for a non-athlete collaborator. The tongues’ undersides include a motivational “KEEP GOING” message that the Miami-resident himself has been sharing on interviews and more over the last few months. Reflective finishes appear on the top of the tongue and profile windows, nodding to Tinker Hatfield’s original blueprint for the fifth Air Jordan. Lastly, the midsoles combine a medley of tones, with spring-appropriate purple taking up most of the real estate underfoot.
The Nike Air Cross Trainer Low Channels The 90s With “Hot Lava”
Few colors bring us back to the late 80s/early 90s like the hot crimson red that surfaced on Nike Trainers at the time. Over three decades later, it’s a still singes our soul. The Nike Air Cross Trainer Low, ushered back via a collaboration with Supreme in 2020, is...
The Nike Cortez Enjoys A Georgetown Makeover
While the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary has taken the main stage, one of the brand’s most recognizable silhouettes too is enjoying a hallmark year, currently celebrating its 50th year in rotation. As such, sacai and UNION LA have dominated the Nike Cortez’s releases whereas its latest construction may be hinting at an influx of inline propositions.
