Looks like a sequel to the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is upon us, but don’t expect any significant modifications like the first CMFT model brought along. Based on these newly leaked images, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT appears to revert back to the classic ankle padding, fully replacing the exposed sponge look that has served as the standard for this variation since it first appeared just before the pandemic. The tongue also creeps back towards an original styling, relying on familiar tongue labels in lieu of the extended tab and exposed spongy innards. Returning, however, is the stitch-less ankle eyelet strap and the cut-out style of the Swoosh logo. The Zoom Air cushioning is likely consistent as well, with a heel cushion hidden beneath the insole.

1 DAY AGO