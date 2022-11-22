Read full article on original website
petpress.net
10+ Interesting Raccoon Facts That Will Make You Amaze
Raccoons are fascinating creatures that are known for their distinct markings, intelligence, and curious nature. They can be found throughout North America, living in a wide range of habitats, including forests, prairies, mountains, and even cities. Whether you observe them from afar or get up close and personal with one...
petpress.net
14 Interesting Owl Facts That You Should Know
Did you know that owls are some of the most fascinating creatures on the planet? They have been around for millions of years and have adapted to many different environments. Here are some interesting facts about these amazing animals:. Fact #1: Owls are nocturnal, meaning they are most active at...
Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator.
Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
In this village crocodiles do not attack humans; in fact they live together in harmony
Some animals are easier to domesticate than others, however some animals seem impossible to domesticate. Crocodiles do not attack humans in one village. A village called Bazoul can be found in the West African country of Burkina Faso. There are many wild crocodiles that coexist with humans here. In fact, children have been observed playing with them. Apparently, the people of this area have been feeding these crocodiles for so many generations that the crocodiles no longer feel the need to hunt humans or see them as a threat.
Scientists Believe Another Branch Of Early Humans Existed
Many studies suggest humans are the descendants of giants and large apes. But how do you explain all the short people in the population? Where do their genes come from in the DNA pool?
The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
Cannibalism was a means of survival for ancient Neanderthals
Display of Neanderthal man in a museumCredit: Jakub Halun; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Neanderthals who are the closest extinct relatives of modern humans lived from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
Lost and found: how a single clue led to the rediscovery of a crab not seen for 225 years
Tracking down rare species believed to be extinct is never easy, but when Pierre A Mvogo Ndongo travelled to Sierra Leone in January 2021 to search for “lost” species of land-dwelling crabs, the feeling of looking for a needle in a haystack was particularly powerful due to the size of the “haystack”. For one of the species, Afzelius’s crab (Afrithelphusa afzelii), last seen in 1796, the only clue was the label on a specimen that simply said: “Sierra Leone.”
New species of owl with unique call discovered in Central Africa
A new species of owl has been discovered in an island off the coast of Africa.The bird, called the Principe Scops-Owl, was found on Príncipe, an island just off the west coast of the continent in the Gulf of Guinea.It was first located by scientists in 2016, but suspicions of its existence started in 1998 and testimonies from local people suggest it could be traced back as far as 1928.The bird’s Latin name is Otus bikegila. Otus is a name given to a group of small owls sharing a common history, commonly called scops-owls.And Bikegila was chosen in honour of...
Humans with Ostrich Foot Syndrome. Strange Genetics
If there is one surety in life, it is that we live in an amazing world. I came upon this interesting phenomenon: a tribe of people called the Vadoma people. A person whose feet vary from the norm. They are not the only ones who possess these unusual and unique features.
Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade
Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
Furry Snake Found in Swamp in Thailand and It’s So Creepy People Think Its Practically a Cryptid
That’s a fur-lined nope rope.
The Weather Channel
Scientists Dig Out a Crocodile-Like Hind Leg in Brazil, Discover New Species That Walked Alongside Dinosaurs!
With dinosaur fossils almost always hogging the spotlight, it is easy to forget about the other ancient and magnificent life forms that are waiting to be discovered too!. Now, one such wonderful creature has added to the fossil diversity, as palaeontologists working at the Rio Grande do Sul dig site in Brazil have unearthed a complete leg fossil from an unknown ancient reptile, along with the structure of its feet.
Smithonian
Scientists Unearth a Prehistoric Marine Turtle the Size of a Car
Researchers have unearthed the remains of a new species of gigantic marine turtle in northern Spain. Weighing about two tons and measuring 12 feet long, the prehistoric creature is the largest of its kind ever discovered in Europe. The find was completely accidental: A hiker stumbled across some bone fragments...
petpress.net
How to Choose the Right Dog Breed: 9 Factors to Consider
Choosing the right dog breed is a big decision, as it comes with a lifetime of responsibility. Before deciding on a particular breed, there are many factors to consider. It’s essential to think about your lifestyle and how well the personality traits of different breeds fit into that lifestyle. In addition, you should also consider things like size, exercise needs, intelligence levels, grooming requirements, health issues, and costs associated with ownership. This comprehensive guide will provide an overview of the key factors to consider when selecting a canine companion for your family.
Zombies abound in nature: Viruses and parasites can cause real-world zombification
One of the most influential texts of the 19th century, "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus" is widely regarded as one of the first true science fiction novels. The book's Gothic author, Mary Shelley, was keen to the cutting edge science of her time, inspired in part by misinterpretation of galvanism, which is electricity produced by chemical action, causing behavior like muscle contraction, for example.
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Ant Colony on Earth
It is estimated that there are about 20 quadrillion ants on planet Earth, outnumbering humans around 2.5 million to one. These 20 quadrillion ants divide themselves into colonies. The average colony ranges from 20,000 to 100,000 ants and is often confined to small spaces. But there is one ant colony, the largest on Earth, that spans more than 3,700 miles. It has an estimated 307 million ants in it. This massive colony is known as the Argentine Ant Supercolony.
petpress.net
Fact Answered – Are Dogs Smarter Than Cats
Dogs and cats are two very different animals, but they are also often pitted against each other in a battle for intelligence. While there is no definitive answer to this question, many people believe that dogs are smarter than cats because of their natural abilities and intelligence. Whether you are...
petpress.net
10 Mistakes Cat Owners Make: Are You Making These Blunders?
Many people think cats are low-maintenance pets, but that isn’t always the case. Cats require just as much attention and care as any other pet. There are several common mistakes cat owners make that might cause negligence in pet care. As a cat owner, it’s important to avoid these...
